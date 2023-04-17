Chattanooga Police Seek Information On Missing Man, Ronald Cook, 69

Chattanooga Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing man, Ronald Cook, 69.



Mr. Cook was last seen on Saturday in Chattanooga, wearing black and white pants and glasses. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



He is 5'10" tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.



