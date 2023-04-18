Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Locks Disruptive Son Out Of The House; Shoe Thief Caught And Shoes Are Returned

  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023

A woman on Kirby Avenue told police her son was at her residence causing a disorder and she wanted him gone. Police spoke with the son who said he and his mother were in a verbal argument and she locked him out. The mother said her son was not on the lease and didn’t pay any bills. The son asked police to take him to the Community Kitchen until things calmed down with his mom. He gathered the medications he needed and was transported to the Community Kitchen without incident.

* * *

A manager at 5450 Highway 153 told police a customer had approached him and said a person in a car had stolen some plants from the front of the store. The manager didn’t have any suspect information. He said the suspect stole approximately $200 worth of plants from the store.

* * *

While on routine patrol on N. Access Road, police saw a gold Lincoln sedan parked in a closed city park. The park is a hot spot for parties trespassing at the dump and police have been out with the woman at this location multiple times. The tag came back to a Chevy Equinox. Upon approaching the vehicle, police spoke with the woman and a man. Both came back with no warrants. Police told them city parks close at dark and told them to leave.

* * *

A man at the Comfort Inn at 2420 Williams St. told police his roommate was consistently disrespecting him. He told her to leave and began moving her belongings into the hall. The roommate said there were more of her things in the room but the man wouldn’t allow her to retrieve them. Police asked the man if the woman could get her belongings, to which he agreed. The woman got the rest of her stuff and was given a ride to the Raceway on 25th and Broad by police without incident.

* * *

An officer responded to an unknown 911 at an apartment on E. 26th Street Court. The officer arrived and tried to make contact but no one answered the door. Various items were strewn about the floor just outside the door but the officer saw no driving force to enter. The officer attempted to make contact with the residents of three nearby apartments, but no contact was made at any door. After dispatch referenced the phone number and attached name, a prior call record was found for another address. The officer went to the other address and tried to make contact but was unsuccessful as the front and rear exterior doors to the apartment hallway were locked. There was again no driving force for entry at this address. While nothing further was located, due to numerous unknown 911 calls from this number/address, the report was filed for documentative purposes.

* * *

Police were called to Overlook Avenue to recover a stolen Hyundai Elantra parked on the street. The car was processed for fingerprints and five cards were lifted. The cards were submitted to AFIS for processing. The vehicle had a front passenger's side flat tire and damage to the front. The ignition had been broken and a USB cord was inserted into it as to start the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from NCIC as stolen. American Recovery was contacted to tow the car because of the flat tire and damaged ignition.

* * *

An employee at Dr. Pepper, 920 E. 17th St., told police someone broke the latch and lock off a trailer and stole approximately $600 of soft drinks.

* * *

A woman at Publix at 8644 E. Brainerd Road told police a man placed a handwritten note on her vehicle complaining about how she parked. The man confirmed this and stated the woman flipped him off and, once he heard her calling police, he stayed on scene to speak with officers. Both left without incident.

* * *

While conducting a visit at an elementary school at New City Fellowship, 2424 E. 3rd St., an officer saw a man in the parking lot riding his bicycle in circles. The officer spoke to the man and asked if he would identify himself. He said he lived nearby and was just riding his new bicycle. The man then went about his day. The bicycle he was riding was a new BMX style chrome multi-color bike.

* * *

The manager of Champs Shoes at Hamilton Place Mall told police he saw a white male enter the business and ask to try on a pair of shoes. The manager said the man grabbed the shoes out of the box and then took off running out of the business, past all points of sale. The thief entered the mall where the manager began to chase after the suspect. Hamilton Place Mall security and police saw the suspect and were able to detain him and the manager was able to recover the stolen pair of shoes. The manager said he didn’t want to prosecute but wanted the man banned from the store. Hamilton Place Security banned the man from the entire mall and all properties that are owned by the mall owners. The shoes were valued at $230.

