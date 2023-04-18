Latest Headlines

McMinn County Couple Wins A Million Dollars In Tennessee Lottery

  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023
“We’re tickled to death,” said Barbara K. of McMinn County, speaking for herself and her husband, Sam, who scratched a Tennessee Lottery “100X” instant ticket recently to find he had won a seven-figure prize.

“We still can’t believe it. It’s unreal,” said the couple, who raise shih tzu dogs and care for family. Sam, a retiree, purchased the lucky ticket at Sunrise Market, 1300 Railroad Ave. in Athens.

The couple claimed the big prize at the Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville headquarters last week and said they look forward to making home improvements, paying “a bill or two” and more.

Including the lucky duo, Tennessee Lottery players won a grand total of $24,862,048 during the week of April 9 – 15. 
Suspicious Package Left On Carter Street Turns Out Not To Be Dangerous
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
1 Person Killed, Another Severely Injured In Apparent Head-On Collision Tuesday Morning On East Brainerd Road
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
TSWA Announces All-State Girls' Basketball Teams
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/18/2023
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
  • Sports
  • 4/18/2023
Suspicious Package Left On Carter Street Turns Out Not To Be Dangerous
  • 4/18/2023

Chattanooga Police responded to a suspicious situation Tuesday morning on Carter Street. Chattanooga Police were alerted to a suspicious package at 1 Carter Street at 11:10 a.m. ... more

  • 4/18/2023

The Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift responded to a multitude of calls Tuesday, including a fire at a vacant building. Units responded to 2817 Rossville Blvd. at 9:38 a.m. On arrival, ... more

Teen Who Was 17 When He Was Charged With Murder Gets 5-Year Term
  • 4/18/2023
Murder At Homeless Camp On Peeples Street Came After 2 Men Argued
  • 4/18/2023
Police Say Teen With Ski Mask Went Into Home Of Murder Victim On Dodson Avenue
  • 4/18/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/18/2023
"Strong Chemical Odor" Turns Out To Be Run-Over Skunk - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/18/2023
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Joe Reed Makes Our Streets Safer
  • 4/18/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life - And Response
  • 4/14/2023
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
  • 4/18/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Are Braves Headed For 2nd World Series In 3 Years?
  • 4/17/2023
Back-To-Back NCAA Sweet 16s Earn Kellie Harper Contract Extension
  • 4/17/2023
UTC Women In 8th Place After 36 Holes In SoCon Championships
  • 4/17/2023
Ashley Rogers Chosen 3rd In Women's Professional Fastpitch Draft
  • 4/17/2023
John Shearer: Attending Father Patrick Ryan Film Premiere
  • 4/18/2023
Life With Ferris: Amazing Hummingbirds
  • 4/17/2023
First-Centenary UMC Auction Of John McLean Paintings To Aid Camp Lookout
  • 4/16/2023
Montlake Road Closed April 22
  • 4/18/2023
Art Weekend In Chattanooga Kicks Off Thursday
  • 4/18/2023
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Thank You!
  • 4/18/2023
Lee Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform, Host Masterclass Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Joe Reed Makes Our Streets Safer
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Watts Bar Unit 1 Begins Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 4/18/2023
Chattanooga-based Roamstead Launches Modernized Campground Brand, Announces Initial Campsite Location
  • 4/18/2023
Rossville Boulevard Cleanup Set Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Area Announces Women Build Breakfast On May 13
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Offering 2 Financial Fitness Workouts During Money School On Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
  • 4/17/2023
Family Engagement In Special Education To Host Transition Fair On April 27
  • 4/18/2023
Bryan College Holds Ribbon Cutting For Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/17/2023
GNTC Holds Student Honors Reception To Celebrate Student Success
  • 4/17/2023
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/15/2023
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Groundbreaking Held For Lynnbrook Park
  • 4/17/2023
Dalton School Celebrates Environmental Restoration With Earth Day Jamboree
  • 4/18/2023
Injunction Granted Against EPA On Waters Of The U.S. Issue
  • 4/14/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
  • 4/17/2023
New United Methodist Ministers Named
  • 4/16/2023
Quarterly Prayer Breakfast To Be Held At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 4/14/2023
Anne J. Brown
  • 4/18/2023
Linda Irene Shoemate Morgan
  • 4/18/2023
Eric Summers
  • 4/18/2023
Walker, Thomas "Tommy" Earl (Spring City)
  • 4/18/2023
Pfeilstucker, Keith W. (Grandview)
  • 4/18/2023
Shahan, Damon Lee (Cleveland)
  • 4/18/2023