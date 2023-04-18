McMinn County Couple Wins A Million Dollars In Tennessee Lottery

“We’re tickled to death,” said Barbara K. of McMinn County, speaking for herself and her husband, Sam, who scratched a Tennessee Lottery “100X” instant ticket recently to find he had won a seven-figure prize.“We still can’t believe it. It’s unreal,” said the couple, who raise shih tzu dogs and care for family. Sam, a retiree, purchased the lucky ticket at Sunrise Market, 1300 Railroad Ave. in Athens.The couple claimed the big prize at the Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville headquarters last week and said they look forward to making home improvements, paying “a bill or two” and more.Including the lucky duo, Tennessee Lottery players won a grand total of $24,862,048 during the week of April 9 – 15.