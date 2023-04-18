Councilwoman Coonrod Says State Nullifying Reparations Efforts; Repeats Call For City Council Ethics Training

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, who earlier called for a program of reparations to previously enslaved people, said the state is now blocking such efforts.

She said a bill is proceeding through the General Assembly that would preempt an earlier action by the Shelby County Commission to set aside $5 million for various reparation efforts.

Councilwoman Coonrod said she still favors reparations "for black people, Latinos and poor whites."

She also said that City Council members need to take additional training in racial equity.

The councilwoman said during the COVID epidemic there was one council session that was conducted remotely.

She said, "Some don't feel that it is needed, but it is needed to remove certain biases."

Councilwoman Coonrod said she would check to see if new racial equity courses can be scheduled for City Council members.