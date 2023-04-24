Reported Stalker Is Arrested - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers responded to the Auto Zone after it was reported that an employee was being stalked by an individual who was known to have active warrants through Hamilton County. Police were advised that the suspect was on foot in the area. Collegedale police located the suspect in the bathroom of Shane’s Rib Shack and turned them over to Hamilton County due to their existing county warrants.

Officers made contact with a Collegedale fugitive in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station in the 9200 block of Lee Highway and took them into custody. The fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant for driving while unlicensed and released on bond.

A minor crash report was taken on the campus of Southern Adventist University after a driver struck a parked vehicle while backing up.

A two vehicle crash report was taken in the 4900 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants from original drug charges.

A hit and run crash was reported in the 10100 block of Park Lane after a vehicle was struck on its passenger door. The other vehicle fled the scene.

An attempted traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway that ended at Dance Hall Road and South Lee Highway, resulted in the driver’s arrest for criminal impersonation, felony possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated child endangerment, and several warrants out of Hamilton County.

Police responded to the 5600 block of Ed Ken Drive for a panic alarm. Once on scene the homeowner advised of the accidental activation.

A minor parking lot crash was reported in the lot of the Circle K located in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from drug related charges. They were transported to the jail.

While on routine patrol in the 10500 block of Lee Highway an individual was seen by police shining a flash light in the front door of a business and pulling on the door. An officer made contact with the individual, who was found to be the owner of the business. Everything checked out okay.

A concerned citizen reported that someone in the 4400 block of University Drive was burning something and had been for several hours. Fire department and police personnel made contact with the individuals at the property in question and found them burning logs in a safe manner.

Officers responded to an alarm activation at the Arby’s. It was found to have been activated by an employee as they were leaving the building.

Police responded to a domestic disorder at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. One individual was arrested for domestic assault.

Officers kept the peace while personal property was retrieved from an apartment at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex.

A traffic stop in the 10000 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

An elderly resident was reported missing from The Lantern at Morning Pointe. The individual was found before officers arrived.

The individual arrested earlier in the day for domestic assault violated the no contact order by contacting the victim by phone from the jail. They were charged with the violation.

A traffic stop at Apison Pike and Pattentown Road led to an individual’s arrest for warrants out of Dade County, Georgia for possession of dangerous drugs. They were transported to the jail to await extradition.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 9400 block of David Smith Lane. It was found to be a child playing with an old cellphone. No emergencies were found.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a suspicious vehicle reported to be in the 4900 block of Bill Jones Road with the driver slumped over the wheel. The vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived. The scene was turned over to the sheriff’s office when they arrived.

An alarm at the College Press was activated. The building was checked and found secure.

The sheriff’s office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with a petition to revoke bond warrant for drug possession. They were transported to the jail.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Cele Court for a disorder involving a property line dispute between neighbors.

A suspicious package was reported to be in the Walmart parking lot. No such package was located.

Officers responded to the Walmart parking lot after receiving reports of an individual pulling on car door handles in the parking lot. The individual was located and stated that they waiting for their friend who was in the store and hadn’t pulled on any handles. The individual was checked for warrants and allowed to leave with their friend.

Crank Sport Cards’ alarm was activated in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Everything checked ok.

The sheriff’s office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive was was wanted on bond revocation warrants from original drug possession charges. They were transported to the jail.

Walmart reported a theft that had occurred last Thursday.

A night shift officer located a parked car in the Collegedale Memorial Park cemetery occupied by two local university students. They were advised to take their activities to a more appropriate location.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 9400 block of Apison Pike.



