Vince Dean, Gary Behler Ask County Commission To Approve 10% Pay Hike For Them

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean and Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler on Wednesday asked the County Commission to approve 10 percent pay increases for them.

They cited a 2005 state law that authorized such an increase for clerks who oversee more than two courts.

However, it has to be approved by the local governing body.

Currently, Mr. Dean and Mr. Behler - and other constitutional officers in the county - are paid $139,583.

Mr. Dean said he oversees eight courts, and Mr. Behler has two.

He said Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry oversees seven courts.

Mr. Dean said running all the courts "is quite a big task."

Asked why they did not bring up the issue sooner, Mr. Dean said he felt the new commission would be more likely to be supportive.

He said, "There was one (former) commissioner who didn't want me to have the lights on."