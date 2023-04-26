Latest Headlines

Vince Dean, Gary Behler Say County Commission Has Authority To Approve 10% Pay Hikes For Them

  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Vince Dean and Gary Behler at the County Commission
Vince Dean and Gary Behler at the County Commission

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean and Juvenile Court Clerk Gary Behler on Wednesday told members of the County Commission they have the authority to approve 10 percent pay increases for them.

They cited a 2005 state law that authorized such an increase for clerks who oversee more than two courts.

However, it has to be approved by the local governing body.

Currently, Mr. Dean and Mr. Behler - and other constitutional officers in the county - are paid $139,583.

Mr. Dean said he oversees eight courts, and Mr. Behler has two.

He said Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry oversees seven courts. Also, he said Clerk and Master Robin Miller would be covered.

Mr. Dean said running all the courts "is quite a big task."

Asked why they did not bring up the issue sooner, Mr. Dean said he felt the new commission would be more likely to be supportive.

He said, "There was one (former) commissioner who didn't want me to have the lights on."

He said after the meeting, "We didn't officially ask them to do it. We brought the law to their attention that allows them the right to."

Mr. Dean said it was actually Commissioner Lee Helton who broached the topic during his budget presentation. 

