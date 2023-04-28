Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, April 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGOBI, SAM M 
7629 BISHOP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
CARELESS DRIVING

ALLISON, DERRICK R 
2470 NICKAJACK RD SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH

APOLLNARIO MIRANDA, ADAN 
351 WARREN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374190000 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BAUTISTA-ALVARADO, SINDY NOHELI 
275 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, BRITTANY MARIE 
3128 15TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER FELONY MURDER
FELONY MURDER
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

BENN, SCOTT JR 
4632 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162251 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE 
139 LILAC LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKS, JOHN D 
1216 ELLISTON ST OLD HICKORY, 37138 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETT, GREGG DON 
7305 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

COCHRAN, QUOREUM WADE 
811 HAMPTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE 
6141 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DEWS, SIERRA TASHA 
1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111432 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
16 WOODARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FARROW, CAMERON REID 
292 RODEO DRIVE ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GARNER, LEROY 
1007 N HICKORY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GIFFORD, WESLEY MELTON 
PO BOX 92 GUILD, 37340 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DRIVING ON REVOKED
SEATBELT

GODFREY, CANDICE LEE 
1211 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS 
1400 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL 
3128 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
FELONY MURDER
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN 
1037 WORLEY RD 1A SODD DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEARD, CORNELIUS L 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

HILL, MOKA DONA 
1835 FERNDALE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

HUNTER, TRACY LEMONTE 
3301 PINEWOOD APT4 CHATTANOOGA, 374101252 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON, ARNELLUS PERNELL 
3828 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062777 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JOHNSON, AMANDA DAWN 
139 HENDRICKS BLVD REDBANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSE REPORTS

JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JONES, CHEDALIA ANN 
3411 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, CRYSTAL N 
1822 S HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 307073644 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT A8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEITH, BENJAMIN JOEL 
140 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KING, ALDEN DEANGELO 
2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M 
14 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARTIN, SHONTAVIUS 
1611 MURPHYS BURROW RD BRENTWOOD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FALSE REPORTS

MCCORSKEY, TYRAN MARKELL 
1400 SAN HSI DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONS
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

MCCOY, STEVEN M 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MCCRAY, MARCUS VINCENT 
4135 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

ORTEGA, JUAN RUIZ 
4121 DOUGALS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN 
9323 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN 
4006 MEADOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PARIS, COREY J 
1533 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO

PEREZ MENDEZ, CLIFOR DONALDO 
2506 YORK STVEN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN 
4700 MONT VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RUSSELL, TIMOTHY LEN 
65 BLUFF VIEW DR RINGGOLD, 307362563 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RYALS, SIR CLARENCE JACQUEZE 
4630 HEISKELL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162607 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
RECKLESS DRIVING

SAILS, LAFREDRICK DEON 
1516 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAQUEO, GERONIMO ARREAGA 
3906 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMMONS, DARRIUS DEONTA 
2115 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

SMITH, AMBER REANN 
2202 ELDER ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, JESSICA RENEE 
10912 LONDON LN APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW 
1738 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN 
1414 LOVELADY LEWIS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VINES, ALONZO 
900 CANNON ST MENIFEE, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VINSON, GREGORY DEVON 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN 
2006 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043105 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOD, MARSHA ANN 
8105 ISLAND POINT DR HARRISSON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

YOTHER, TYLER 
230 BAILEY LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, WALTER JR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/29/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BALTIMORE, SHANE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/22/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CHILD NEGLECT
BREDWELL, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CASTLEBERRY, JAMES EARL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHANDLER HARRIS, KARRINGTON GAUGE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNATHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBL
ESPY, SCOTTY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVERETTE, TRUSTON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/12/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EZELL, KAITLYN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FOSTER, JEFFREY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/05/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GLAVICH, MARY MARGARET
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOSSETT, RICKY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/04/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAY, CLEO AMYANN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HEARD, AMBER LEANN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLAND, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
JOHNSON, JOSHUA CAIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
JONES, NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
KIESLING, BENJAMIN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LIVLEY, ELIJAH THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL, OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
LOPEZ MARCOS, INGRID PATRICIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASON, QUANTERRIAN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MELLOTT, RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MILLSAPS, ROBERT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • FALSE REPORTS
MURPHY, SEAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
RAWLS, DEREFA DEWONN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/10/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROGERS, LEVI TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TERRY, KEVIN DOYLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/18/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • FORGERY
TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOB
TYLER, KATIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANZANDT, KAYLA ELYSE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/18/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VINES, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WHEAT, KYRA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/02/2003
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
WILLIAMS, WESLEY EMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/05/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2023
McCallie Wins 7-0 Over CCS In Region Tennis
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/27/2023
Lookouts Thursday Game Postponed To Saturday
Lookouts Thursday Game Postponed To Saturday
  • Sports
  • 4/27/2023
Teen Charged In April 6 Shooting Near Convenience Store At 1900 Market St.
  • Breaking News
  • 4/27/2023
Victims Memorial To Be Established At Riverpark
Victims Memorial To Be Established At Riverpark
  • Breaking News
  • 4/27/2023
Bryan's Harvey Named AAC Pitcher Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 4/27/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Neighbor's Barking Dog Wakes Woman Every Morning; Man Feels Threatened By Duo Who Brought Women To His House While He Was In Jail
  • 4/28/2023

A woman on Brandywine Lane told police she has an ongoing issue with her neighbor that lives directly behind her. She said that the neighbor lets his dog out early in the morning and it runs ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/28/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGOBI, SAM M 7629 BISHOP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD EVADING ARREST DRIVING ... more

Teen Charged In April 6 Shooting Near Convenience Store At 1900 Market St.
  • 4/27/2023

Police have arrested 19-year-old Jamarie Jones in connection with a shooting incident on April 6. Police were called to a gas station in the 1900 block of Market Street for an incident ... more

Breaking News
Concurrent Grand Jury Hears 180 Cases And Returns 125 True Bills
  • 4/27/2023
Convictions Gained In 2 Murder Cases In First Trials Under DA Clayton Fuller
  • 4/27/2023
Crossville Man Facing Gun Charge After Shooting Death Of His Wife; Investigation Into Shooting Continues
Crossville Man Facing Gun Charge After Shooting Death Of His Wife; Investigation Into Shooting Continues
  • 4/27/2023
Firefighters Extinguish Electrical Fire At Diamonds & Lace Thursday Morning
Firefighters Extinguish Electrical Fire At Diamonds & Lace Thursday Morning
  • 4/27/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/27/2023
Opinion
Churches Are Failing - And Response (2)
  • 4/26/2023
Roads And Stadiums
  • 4/26/2023
Gardenhire Needs To Be Elevated To Congress
  • 4/26/2023
God Will Not Be Smiling With Them
  • 4/26/2023
Heralding A New Dark Age - And Response
  • 4/25/2023
Sports
Lookouts Thursday Game Postponed To Saturday
Lookouts Thursday Game Postponed To Saturday
  • 4/27/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Hendon Hooker Deserves To Go In 1st Round Of NFL Draft
  • 4/27/2023
Randy Smith: Do I Know Buddy Nix?
  • 4/27/2023
Bryan's Harvey Named AAC Pitcher Of The Week
  • 4/27/2023
Biggest UCRA 604 Crate Late Model Race Ever Is Saturday With $7,238 To Win
  • 4/27/2023
Happenings
Tradition Of Filling The Boot For MDA Boot Drive Starts Thursday
  • 4/27/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department To Host Bike Ride and Rodeo Event May 20
Signal Mountain Police Department To Host Bike Ride and Rodeo Event May 20
  • 4/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Day Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Day Of Infamy
  • 4/27/2023
Hundreds To Be Fed Thanks To Local Scout's Efforts
  • 4/27/2023
Upcoming Road Construction Closures And Updates Announced
  • 4/27/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/27/2023
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
Young Artists Collaborative Concert Schubert Mass In G Is Sunday
  • 4/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - PETA vs Pig Valves
Best Of Grizzard - PETA vs Pig Valves
  • 4/28/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 4/26/2023
CTC's TheatreQuest Presents The Y Play
  • 4/26/2023
Opinion
Churches Are Failing - And Response (2)
  • 4/26/2023
Roads And Stadiums
  • 4/26/2023
Gardenhire Needs To Be Elevated To Congress
  • 4/26/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
Business
Smart Factory Institute’s EV Battery Innovations Conference Showcases Changes Ahead For Automotive Manufacturers
  • 4/27/2023
Covenant Logistics Completes Acquisition Of Arkansas Trucking Firm
  • 4/27/2023
Dalton Sees Rise In March Unemployment Rate
  • 4/27/2023
Real Estate
Building Industry Associations Announces Best Of The Best For 7th Annual BRIC Awards
  • 4/26/2023
RE/MAX Agents Mike And Brenda Purcell Earn Annual Sales Production Award
RE/MAX Agents Mike And Brenda Purcell Earn Annual Sales Production Award
  • 4/26/2023
Real Estate Transfers For April 20-26
  • 4/27/2023
Student Scene
The ArtCaraVan Is Coming May 11
The ArtCaraVan Is Coming May 11
  • 4/27/2023
Cleveland State Seeking Additional Workforce Development Partnerships
Cleveland State Seeking Additional Workforce Development Partnerships
  • 4/27/2023
McCallie TEPS Adds 21 New Members In Spring 2023 Inductions
McCallie TEPS Adds 21 New Members In Spring 2023 Inductions
  • 4/27/2023
Living Well
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
  • 4/27/2023
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
  • 4/25/2023
BlueCare Promotes Dungan To President And CEO
BlueCare Promotes Dungan To President And CEO
  • 4/25/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
  • 4/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
West Tennessee Man To Serve 2 Years For Illegal Take Of A Bald Eagle
  • 4/26/2023
Travel
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: 3 More Words That Make The World Go Round
Bob Tamasy: 3 More Words That Make The World Go Round
  • 4/27/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/26/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
Obituaries
Beatrice Welch Arnold
Beatrice Welch Arnold
  • 4/27/2023
Helen Nixon
Helen Nixon
  • 4/27/2023
Betty May King-Eden
Betty May King-Eden
  • 4/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Letner, Betty Ross Miller (Niota)
Letner, Betty Ross Miller (Niota)
  • 4/27/2023
Crawford, Marie Francis (Jasper)
Crawford, Marie Francis (Jasper)
  • 4/27/2023
Sipsy, Dollie Patricia "Pat" (LaFayette)
Sipsy, Dollie Patricia "Pat" (LaFayette)
  • 4/27/2023