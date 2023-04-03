Latest Headlines

Former Supreme Court Justice Barker Dies

  • Monday, April 3, 2023
Justice Mickey Barker
Justice Mickey Barker

William M. "Mickey" Barker, a Hamilton County judge who became chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court, died on Monday morning.

Judge Barker, of Signal Mountain, had retired in 2008 from the high court after a judicial career spanning 25 years.

Governor Phil Bredesen said at the time, "In a judicial career spanning over 25 years, Chief Justice Barker has served the state of Tennessee with honor and integrity. Tennessee is fortunate to have benefited from his long commitment to public service. While I regret that he is retiring from the Supreme Court, I wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter in his life."

Chief Justice Barker was a native of Chattanooga. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Chattanooga and his law degree from the University Of Cincinnati School Of Law. Following graduation from law school, he entered the United States Army, serving for two years as a captain in the Medical Service Corps.

After his military service, he was in the private practice of law until his 1983 appointment to the Circuit Court for the 11th Judicial District. He was elected to the position in 1984 and again in 1990. During his trial court tenure, Barker was consistently given the highest rating for a Circuit Court judge in Chattanooga Bar Association polls.

In 1995, Governor Don Sundquist appointed him to the state Court of Criminal Appeals. The following year, he was elected to an eight-year term. He was appointed by to the Tennessee Supreme Court in 1998 and was elected to a full eight-year term the same year and again in 2006. His colleagues on the court unanimously elected him chief justice in 2005.

In his letter to Bredesen, Chief Justice Barker said he had “seen countless positive changes in both substantive and procedural laws” while serving as a judge.

“I am pleased to report that the state of the judiciary in Tennessee is excellent,” he wrote.

At the time of his retirement, he served as chairman of the Tennessee Judicial Council, the Tennessee Code Commission, the Supreme Court Building Commission and the State Law Library Commission.

He also was a member of the American Law Institute and serves on the board of directors of the Conference of Chief Justices and is chairman of its Problem-Solving Courts Committee.

“Chief Justice Mickey Barker was an extraordinary judge, who dedicated his life to strengthening Tennessee’s justice system," said Senator Bo Watson. "His many years of public service to Chattanooga, Hamilton County and our state are an exceptional legacy. Nicole and I are saddened to hear of his passing, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones.”

Latest Headlines
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/5/23
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Red Bank Goals Include Revamped Stormwater Ordinance, Multi-Modal Plan, Action On Middle School Site
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Recently-Planted Trees And Shrubs Stolen Over The Weekend - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Suspects Cousin In Florida Loosened Spark Plug In Her Car; Woman Missing Purse, Wig and Jewelry From Amazon Order
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/5/23
  • 4/5/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Red Bank Goals Include Revamped Stormwater Ordinance, Multi-Modal Plan, Action On Middle School Site
  • 4/5/2023

The Red Bank Commissioners held a retreat at the end of February where they prioritized what they hope to accomplish in the coming year. Municipal Technical Advisory Services, the organization ... more

Breaking News
Recently-Planted Trees And Shrubs Stolen Over The Weekend - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/5/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Suspects Cousin In Florida Loosened Spark Plug In Her Car; Woman Missing Purse, Wig and Jewelry From Amazon Order
  • 4/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2023
Lee, TDEC Announce $3.45 Million In Loans For South Pittsburg Water Improvements
  • 4/4/2023
State Attorney General Opposes Regulation Curbing Use Of Gas Stoves
  • 4/4/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response (2)
  • 4/3/2023
Is The World A Safer Place?
  • 4/3/2023
Appeal To The Brighter Impulses Of The American Spirit
  • 4/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Panhandling Relief No. 1
Jerry Summers: Panhandling Relief No. 1
  • 4/3/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Does This NCAA Tourney Have 1 Final Upset In It?
  • 4/3/2023
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
  • 4/3/2023
Mocs Setting Records At Wofford Intercollegiate
  • 4/3/2023
UTC Men Dominate Woffard Intercollegiate
  • 4/4/2023
UTC Finishes 16th At Chattanooga Golf Classic
  • 4/4/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Market Opens Season April 29-30
  • 4/4/2023
Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Commemoration Is April 17 At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 4/4/2023
Jerry Summers: The Dog Who Talked
  • 4/3/2023
Did You Know? Thank You
Did You Know? Thank You
  • 4/5/2023
CARTA Announces Easter Weekend Schedule
  • 4/4/2023
Entertainment
Premiere Of Documentary About Chattanooga’s Own Father Patrick Ryan Is April 15
  • 4/5/2023
Family Fun Days, Gospel, Jazz And Easter Egg Hunt Featured At Rock the Riverfront
  • 4/4/2023
Best of Grizzard - Garbage And Trash
Best of Grizzard - Garbage And Trash
  • 4/4/2023
3 Sisters Festival 2023 Lineup Announced
3 Sisters Festival 2023 Lineup Announced
  • 4/4/2023
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 16
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 16
  • 4/4/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response (2)
  • 4/3/2023
Is The World A Safer Place?
  • 4/3/2023
Dining
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
  • 4/3/2023
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
Business
Duracell Manufacturing To Expand Manufacturing Operations In Bradley County
  • 4/4/2023
Gas Prices Rise 10.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/4/2023
Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical Named ACCA’s 2023 Residential Contractor Of The Year
Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical Named ACCA’s 2023 Residential Contractor Of The Year
  • 4/4/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
  • 4/3/2023
Comfort Inn & Suites In Lookout Valley Sells For $6.9 Million
  • 3/30/2023
Bell Mill Mansion In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
Bell Mill Mansion In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland City Board Of Education Approves $50,000 Starting Teacher Pay, Raises For All Full-Time Employees
  • 4/4/2023
Cleveland City Board Of Education Approves New Start Time For The 2023-2024 School Year And Increase In Bus Driver Pay
  • 4/4/2023
UTC And CO.LAB To Partner In Sustainable Mobility Research
  • 4/4/2023
Living Well
Arts + Health Pop Up Event Rescheduled To April 26 Due To Weather
  • 4/4/2023
Hixson Senior Community Provides Ongoing Educational Series, April 11
  • 4/4/2023
Nurse Practitioner Aletta Vandergriff Joins CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland
Nurse Practitioner Aletta Vandergriff Joins CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland
  • 4/4/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
John Shearer: Reflecting On Vietnam War While Attending 50th Anniversary Ceremony
  • 3/31/2023
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
  • 3/28/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Collectibles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Collectibles
  • 4/3/2023
Soldiers Fishing: Finding Sustenance And Healing In Calm Waters
  • 3/31/2023
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
  • 3/29/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
National Day Of Prayer Observed In The Scenic City May 4
  • 4/4/2023
New Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Women's Luncheon April 22
  • 4/4/2023
Foundation House Ministries’ Spring Banquet Raises Thousands Of Dollars Towards Serving Mothers In Crisis
Foundation House Ministries’ Spring Banquet Raises Thousands Of Dollars Towards Serving Mothers In Crisis
  • 4/4/2023
Obituaries
Carol Ann Spangler Barnett
Carol Ann Spangler Barnett
  • 4/4/2023
James Fleming “Jim” Williams
James Fleming “Jim” Williams
  • 4/4/2023
Janet Patricia Burgett Monroe
Janet Patricia Burgett Monroe
  • 4/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Weese, Joseph Mikel "Mike" (Athens)
Weese, Joseph Mikel "Mike" (Athens)
  • 4/4/2023
Vital-Herne, Robert (Cleveland)
  • 4/4/2023
Wilson, Patricia "Nana" Ann Stacey (Cleveland)
Wilson, Patricia "Nana" Ann Stacey (Cleveland)
  • 4/4/2023