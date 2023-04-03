1-Year-Old Boy Shot On Ocoee Street

A 1-yr-old boy was shot near 2500 Ocoee Street Monday.
The injury is non-life-threatening.
Police have not confirmed any other details.
The Haletown Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County was dispatched out to a fatal single vehicle wreck at 9:13 a.m. Monday with one female occupant on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 162.
... more
The Lula Lake Land Trust has added miles of trail at the old coal mining community of Durham, Ga., on Lookout Mountain.
LLLT officials said the trails are now open to the public.
Earlier, ... more
more