1-Year-Old Boy Shot On Ocoee Street

  • Monday, April 3, 2023

A 1-yr-old boy was shot near 2500 Ocoee Street Monday. 

The injury is non-life-threatening. 

Police have not confirmed any other details. 

1 Injured And 1 Killed In 2 Separate Wrecks On 1-24 Monday Morning
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
Lee Pledges Armed Security Guard At Every School
Lula Lake Land Trust Adds Miles Of Trails At Old Coal Mining Town Of Durham
Mark Wiedmer: Does This NCAA Tourney Have 1 Final Upset In It?
1 Injured And 1 Killed In 2 Separate Wrecks On 1-24 Monday Morning
The Haletown Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County was dispatched out to a fatal single vehicle wreck at 9:13 a.m. Monday with one female occupant on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 162. ... more

Lula Lake Land Trust Adds Miles Of Trails At Old Coal Mining Town Of Durham
The Lula Lake Land Trust has added miles of trail at the old coal mining community of Durham, Ga., on Lookout Mountain. LLLT officials said the trails are now open to the public. Earlier, ... more

PHOTOS: Nashville School Shooting Victims Memorialized
Credit Union Customer Deposits Fraudulent $25,000 Check - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
Police Blotter: Tow Truck Driver Hooks Up Rig While Man Inside Sleeps; Man Staying With "Crackhead" Not Happy With His Guests
Walker County Arrest For March 27-April 2
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker
Is The World A Safer Place?
Appeal To The Brighter Impulses Of The American Spirit
Jerry Summers: Panhandling Relief No. 1
Senator Lowe: The Way Forward - Children, Guns And Securing Our Schools
Mark Wiedmer: Does This NCAA Tourney Have 1 Final Upset In It?
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
Chattanooga FC Opens League Play With Shutout Win Over Gold Star Detroit
UTC Women's Tennis Sweeps UNCG
Mocs Mens Tennis Wins Seventh Straight
Life With Ferris: Ms. Ladybug
The Salvation Army Calls On Community To Host Collection Drives
Jerry Summers: The Dog Who Talked
Interstate Construction Halted For Easter Holiday
Golf Tournament Benefitting Grayson's Ladder And End AxD Set For May 8
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Everybody" April 18-22
The Cake Opens At Chattanooga Theatre Centre Later This Month
Lee Campus Choir To Sing At Arlington National Cemetery Easter Sunrise Service
Tommy Lynn Sneed Celebrates 32 Years As General Manager Of WDYN Radio
Best of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 2)
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker
Is The World A Safer Place?
Appeal To The Brighter Impulses Of The American Spirit
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
Branch Technology Founder Platt Boyd Excited To Pass CEO Duties To Ryan Lusk
TEL Increases Truck Fleet Leasing Footprint In Southeast With Help Of John Barber
New Vehicle Sales Drop, Used Vehicle Sales Rise In March
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
Comfort Inn & Suites In Lookout Valley Sells For $6.9 Million
Bell Mill Mansion In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
UTC Special Collections, AVA Collaborate To Showcase The Works Of Chattanooga Artist Barry Moser
Bryan College Offers New Criminal Justice Degrees
CSCC Announces 2 Whirlpool Apprenticeship Programs
Health Department And UTC Launch 2023 Public Health Survey
Chattanooga VA Clinic Holds Spring Community Event
CHI Memorial Named One Of The Nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals By Fortune A PINC AI
John Shearer: Reflecting On Vietnam War While Attending 50th Anniversary Ceremony
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Collectibles
Soldiers Fishing: Finding Sustenance And Healing In Calm Waters
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Set For May 2
Bob Tamasy: The Saddest, Most Silent Of All Saturdays
The Purpose Filled Women's Luncheon Will Be April 22
Paul R. Garner
Rosemary Matthews Brown
Phillip “Larry” Harris
Boring, Linda Bradley (Cleveland)
Walker, Nathan William (Sequatchie)
Shadrick, Charlie David (Jasper)
