Mailbox At Ooltewah Baptist Church Is Vandalized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A mailbox was found to have been vandalized at the Ooltewah Baptist Church. Video evidence was obtained.



An officer responded to a residential alarm in the 4200 block of Stratton Lane. The residence was checked and secured.

A resident in the College Park apartments requested an officer accompany them to keep the peace while they confronted their downstairs neighbor about their banging on the ceiling.

An officer assisted a motorist in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway after their vehicle broke down while pulling out of the Valvoline. The vehicle was pushed back to the Valvoline by employees.

A two car crash was reported in the 9300 block of Apison Pike.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. There were no emergencies found.

Collegedale officers assisted the sheriff’s office with reports of an individual having a mental health crisis in the 9300 block of Wyndover Drive and in the 5000 block of Whitener Lane.

A Collegedale officer assisted the sheriff’s office with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Apison Pike and Bill Jones Road.

An officer was dispatched to the Hawthorne at the Summit for a noise complaint. Nothing was located.

A traffic stop in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to an occupant being charged with possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in an occupant’s arrest for Hamilton County warrants. They were transported to the jail.

A traffic stop in the 6000 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road for a light law violation resulted in an occupant’s arrest for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, simple possession methamphetamines, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police assisted the fire department with a CO2 alarm that was activated at the Circle K, located in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The store was evacuated and the methane was aired out.

While conducting routine business checks a night shift officer made contact with an occupied vehicle on the property of Collegedale Academy Middle School. Everything checked out ok and they left the property.

While conducting routine neighborhood patrols a night shift officer located an open basement door at a home in the 10700 block of Bean Drive. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

Police were called to the Walmart after receiving complaints of two individuals asking customers to pay them to wash their windshields. When management asked them to leave they became argumentative but were gone before officers arrived.

A two car crash was reported in the 10500 block of Lee Highway.

Children in the woods near the 8600 block of Cherlee Drive, in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood, found a bone in the woods and thought it might be human. It turned out to be an animal bone.

Collegedale officers assisted the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Pearl Street after the driver refused to pull over for the deputy when they initiated the traffic stop in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, near Four Corners.

A concerned citizen reported that a juvenile on a bike and lying in a ditch in the 3800 block of University Drive pulled their hood up when they drove by and thought it was suspicious. Nothing was located.

Officers were called to address a harassment complaint between two neighbors in the Spring Green apartments. One resident requested that another resident stop contacting them. The other resident agreed.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with bond revocation warrants for an original charge of driving on a suspended license. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with an investigation at the Legend at White Oak apartment complex, off of Ooltewah Georgetown Road, involving a drive by shooting suspect.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with an individual being aggressive with EMS in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive.

A concerned citizen requested police to check on a young person with a child standing outside the Los Potros restaurant. No one was located.

A traffic stop in the 8000 block of Apison Pike led to the driver being charged with being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Red Bank police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with warrants for burglary and shoplifting. They transported the fugitive to the jail.

An officer responded to an alarm in the Apison Crossing plaza. Everything checked ok.

An officer responded to an alarm at a home in the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. Everything checked out ok.

Several unknown 9-1-1 calls came in from the 10100 block of Park Lane. The area was checked multiple times but no emergencies were found.

Police were called to investigate a person sleeping behind the wheel of a car in the 4900 block of La Collina Way. The person was found to ok and taking a nap before their shift at work started.

A concerned citizen in the 5700 block of Sundance Court reported that their neighbor had urinated openly on the roadway by their houses.

An officer took a property damage report in the 5900 block of Main Street after a rock from a lawnmower was thrown into a door.

An officer responded to a verbal argument between spouses at city hall. Both individuals agreed to separate and cool down.

Police responded to a disorder with a weapon in the 4400 block of Katie Kim Lane. The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Charges are pending for aggravated domestic assault, three counts of aggravated assault, auto burglary, theft, and reckless endangerment.

A concerned citizen reported a possibly intoxicated driver in the 9500 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but nothing located.

Officers were notified of an individual attempting to break into locked cabinets at the Walmart. Nothing was located.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from original drug possession charges.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a domestic disorder in the 9200 block of Crystal Brook Drive. The disorder was verbal only and the individuals agreed to separate for the night.