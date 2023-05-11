Police Blotter: Box Truck Hits Sign At Zaxby's; 2 Dirt Bikes With No Tags Flee And Taunt Police

An accident was reported at the Zaxby's at 7328 Shallowford Road. Camera footage from 10:25 p.m. showed a Men's Wearhouse box truck (unknown tag) drive through the Zaxby's parking lot and collide into the tall Zaxby's sign at the entrance to the restaurant. The box truck collided with a portion of the sign that sticks out, causing the base of the sign to rotate in place. No visible damage was observed on the sign, but the ground next to the sign was observed to be torn up from when the sign moved. The sign did not seem to be at risk of falling over or have a lack of structural integrity. The value of the damaged sign is unknown.



* * *

Police observed a man standing in the traffic island at East Brainerd Road and Lee Highway. Police spoke to the man to see what he was doing. He said he wasn't panhandling and only crossed the street after talking to a friend. He told police he had recently been staying in the local area at the Inn Town Suites and Motel 6. Police ran his information, but found no outstanding warrants for his arrest. With no further reason to be out with the man, police allowed him to leave the area.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at Chicken-with-Bones, 6227 Lee Hwy. The caller told police he spotted a man wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans from his security camera. He said the man appeared to be attempting to open doors of cars that were behind the business. Police located a white male matching the clothing description. The man was standing in the dumpster behind the business. He identified himself and said he was dumpster diving for carpet. Police told the man to leave the area. He agreed and left in a maroon four door sedan (TN tag).

* * *

Police had a vehicle towed due to obstruction of sidewalk, partial roadway and blocking the entrance to parking lot. The vehicle was left from an arrest after a traffic stop. The vehicle was hauled off by Ace Towing.

* * *



Officers were informed of a possible stolen vehicle at the Dollar General, 4850 Highway 58, by a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. Police found the vehicle occupied by a woman and a man. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained the couple. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the tag displayed on the vehicle (TN tag) did not return to the vehicle. Officers spoke to the woman, who said that she attempted to report the vehicle as stolen, but was unable to do so based on the title not being in her name. She said she placed the improper tag on the vehicle in an attempt to not be pulled over for having no tag. Upon completion of the investigation, both of them were released and the woman was told that she could not place a license plate on a vehicle that does not match. She was also informed of the correct process for registering the vehicle in her name to avoid a future incident.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a residence on Beck Avenue for an alarm and discovered an open door. The house was cleared and secured and the homeowner was notified.

* * *



An employee at the Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police that a black male walked in the store with a bag and started putting stuff in the bag. She said the man walked around the store and they do not know what all he took. The video cameras showed the man putting items in his bag. She said when she approached the man, he told her he was waiting on his friend before he left. She said she did not know what all was taken, but it was various items. The man wore a dark jacket, blue jeans, a camouflage hat and he had a white beard.

* * *



A woman told police she was parked in her vehicle (GA tag) in the parking lot in front of Shoe Carnival at 2288 Gunbarrel Road. She said a second woman was parked in her vehicle (TN tag) in the parking spot directly to the right of her. One of the passengers in the second woman's vehicle opened the rear passenger door on the driver's side and hit the woman's vehicle on the rear of the right passenger door. A small dent occurred because of this collision. The woman estimated the damage to be around $500. Both women had insurance on their vehicles.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Northtowne Center, 5450 Highway 153, for people loitering in the parking lot. The people were trespassed in accordance with wishes of management.

* * *

An officer attempted to stop two dirt bikes at 400 Frazier Ave. that had no tags. Both bikes fled the stop, driving recklessly and taunting police. Police turned off onto Riverfront Parkway and turned off their emergency equipment.