Fraudulent $7,400 Check Is Cashed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer took a report from the Village Market after an individual had cashed a fraudulent check in the amount of $7,400.

Police responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Don Ray Way and took a Collegedale fugitive into custody and booked them on warrants for shoplifting and computer hacking.



An officer assisted an individual who came to city hall to ask questions about a power of attorney.



A traffic stop in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver being arrested for driving on a suspended license.



Officers made contact with an individual asleep in their vehicle while parked at city hall and found them to be in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia within 500 feet of a playground.





The individual was arrested.A concerned citizen came to city hall to ask questions about trespassing happening outside the city limits of Collegedale. They were advised of their options.A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.Police were requested to check the well-being of a child in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after the child missed school. The child appeared to be ok. The parents are in the middle of a custody dispute.An officer assisted a motorist change a flat tire in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.Walmart reported a theft of $223 worth of merchandise. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.Collegedale police assisted the Chattanooga police department with a crash involving injuries in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Apison Pike for a light law violation resulted in the driver being charged with driving with a revoked license.An officer assisted an individual who had come to city hall to make a property damage report after another vehicle had backed into their own somewhere inside Hamilton County. They were advised to make a report with their home jurisdiction since they didn’t know where the accident had occurred.A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Edgmon Road resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI and driving on a suspended license.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant for driving on a revoked license.An officer responded to an alarm at the Cracker Barrel. The alarm was found to have been accidentally activated by the janitor.