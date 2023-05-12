All 44 Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Former Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Wilkey

All 44 criminal charges were dismissed on Friday morning against former Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Wilkey.

Kevin J. Allen, a Nashville prosecutor who was brought into the case after former District Attorney Neal Pinkston recused himself, said he never received a case file from DA Pinkston.

He said after Coty Wamp became district attorney there was an extensive search made in the office and no case file was found.

Prosecutor Allen said as part of a 70-page motion, "None of the indicted dates show any articulable facts or circumstances justifying the charges of reckless conduct by an on-duty police officer on patrol. The Wilkins decision, coupled with no factual basis for the State to argue reckless conduct, leaves your Pro Tem with no alternative but to move to dismiss these counts."

Wilkey, who left the Sheriff's Office after the 2019 charges, appeared briefly on Friday morning before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman.

His attorney, Ben McGowan, said, "The Wilkey family is grateful for the honest, disciplined, and thorough investigation undertaken by the special prosecutor in this case. His findings, through painstaking analysis of the evidence, corroborate what we have maintained since the beginning: that the former district attorney’s criminal charges against Mr. Wilkey were factually unfounded and should never have been filed."

Last month, Federal Judge Travis McDonough dismissed civil charges brought against the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in the Wilkey case.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said at the time, "Since these lawsuits were initially filed, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has continued to maintain that allegations and claims, such as those alleged in these cases, should be adjudicated in the courts, allowing participants to the suit to present evidence in support of their claims or defenses, and not in the media, where pressure can be improperly exerted upon the litigants. Yesterday's opinion reinforces what we as an agency have long held - the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are dedicated to providing the highest level of law enforcement services available to the citizens of Hamilton County, which includes safeguarding their well-being and, most importantly, their constitutional rights."

Among claims against deputy Wilkey were that he had "baptized" a woman in Lake Chickamauga after a traffic stop as well as a "cavity search" made of a male defendant after another traffic stop.

Wilkey was 26 at the time he left the Sheriff's Department.

Prosecutor Allen said, "Upon my appointment, the FDAG (Neal Pinkston) failed to provide me, your appointed Pro Tem with a prosecution case file.1 Despite those circumstances, your Pro Tem made diligent efforts to assess the viability of prosecution in this case. To assemble information for an evaluation of the case, your ProTem collected source information from the TBI, FBI, United States Attorney's Office, Hamilton County Attorney, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Hamilton County Clerk’s Office, Attorneys conducting the parallel civil cases, Wilkey’s defense Attorney Ben McGowan/Marya Schalk and individual members of the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office. The Court scheduled this matter for May 12, 2023, for status to determine the direction of the prosecution. Now, based on information obtained from those sources and more significantly information assembled from the parallel civil litigation, the State sees no avenue of prosecution in this matter and moves to dismiss. This motion is filed considering those circumstances and considering your Pro Tem’ s mandatory ethical duty to refrain from prosecuting cases lacking probable cause."

He also said, "On August 22, 2022, this Court, pursuant to T.C.A. 8-7-106 appointed the undersigned as District Attorney General ProTem to undertake the prosecution in the above styled matter. The case was indicted in December of 2019, and thus had nearly three years of investigative and procedural history in criminal court that should have been documented in a case file. On August 24, 2022, your ProTem learned from the Hon. Neal Pinkston, Former District Attorney General (“FDAG”) that a prosecution case file was not present in the office, but one would be provided. None would ever be provided. No reports, no witness interview notes, no evidence evaluations, no grand jury notes, no correspondence, no rationale or reflections for indictment, no explanation of counts, no communication with witnesses, victims, and/or other interested persons, and no progress reports or copies of pleadings were provided. As of the date of this pleading, no file has been located. The case file notes, and work product are especially critical to understanding the theory and/or specifics of the case or in this case developing and preparing the case for prosecution because no formal investigation was ever conducted for most of the allegations. Minimally, it is critical to understanding what constitutes the criminal act sufficient for the State to respond to a request for the filed Bill of Particulars and to move forward with the prosecution. For example, the indictment contains (in counts 6-20) four counts of stalking Kelsey Wilson in a yearlong window that read exactly alike, six counts of sexual battery against Kelsey Wilson in a nine-month window that read exactly alike, and six counts of official oppression in a nine-month window against Kelsey Wilson that read exactly alike. As Wilson never gave a detailed statement to law enforcement, and the FDAG and Prosecutor (testifying witness DAG Criminal Investigator) have no written notes or independent memory of why and how these counts were differentiated to the grand jury, the State is left with extraordinarily little information on how to proceed with these allegations, and no reference to respond to a Bill of Particulars.

"On September 1, 2022, the office transitioned into new leadership with a newly elected District Attorney. Incoming District Attorney General Coty Wamp made her staff available to me and made efforts to locate any case file to no avail. To build a file, I spoke with, corresponded with and/or met with ADA Cameron Williams, ADA Lee Ortwein, ADA Tom Landis, and the named Prosecutor - DAG Investigator Tommy Meeks who were identified as the support team to the FDAG prior to indictment. Each described their role in the development and investigation as de minimis as they were limited to reviewing in-car camera videos and attending meetings about certain aspects of the case. None of the FDAG staff participated in the charging decisions, case development or grand jury process as the FDAG himself undertook the case as his own project. The Criminal Investigator for the FDAG provided Pro Tem Counsel with a digital thumb drive containing the in-car cameras collected in the James Mitchell incident, and a copy of the cell phone video taken by an officer regarding the Shandle Riley incident. The Criminal Investigator testified in front of the Grand Jury with notes that were contained in the missing physical file. Pro Tem Counsel learned that the provided videos had already been released to the public, and an online review of media coverage for the indictment and developments yielded numerous stories and publications on www.youtube.com and at various news outlet websites. The FDAG has relayed to me that he has no knowledge of the whereabouts of the case file. He provided me with an Excel spreadsheet via email with noted observations by various members (presumably ADA Williams, ADA Ortwein, ADA Landis) of the District Attorney’s staff of every traffic stop conducted by the defendant in 2019 as they relate to the appended counts 28-44. He could provide no details from memory of how he structured the indictment or what each count comprised for assistance in responding to a bill of particulars. 2 TN R S CT Rule 8, RPC 3.8 Special Responsibilities of a Prosecutor: The prosecutor in a criminal case: (a) shall refrain from prosecuting a charge that the prosecutor knows is not supported by probable cause.";