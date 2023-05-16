Neighbors Argue About Parked Cars - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A disorder was reported in the 5300 block of Asher Village Drive after neighbors began arguing over vehicles being parked on the street. The neighbors were advised of the city ordinances. The vehicles in question were properly parked.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school and a gym door was found to be unlocked. The area was checked and nothing was located. The door was secured.



Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Apison Pike.

There were no injuries.Police received a call from a property owner in the 9400 block of Factory Street about a common issue with vandalism. Some kids on four-wheelers have been riding on this property and are believed to have recently caused $4,000 worth of damage. The address is in Hamilton County’s jurisdiction and the property owner was advised to contact the sheriff’s office to make a report.The theft of equipment was reported by Wright Brothers road construction in the 9600 block of Apison Pike.A concerned passerby called in about an individual with a cane walking down Lee Highway in the 9600 block. An officer made contact with the individual whose vehicle had broken down and gave them a ride to the Samaritan Center.An alarm at the St. Athanasius Coptic Orthodox Church in the 10200 block of Lee Highway was activated. The building was checked and all doors were secured.A traffic stop in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI and possession of illegal narcotics.Police responded to a home in the 9400 block of Church Street and made an arrest of a Collegedale fugitive on a warrant for assault. The individual was booked on the charge and released on bond.Walmart reported a theft from the previous day.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI.Officers were requested to check on a silver hatch back car with the hatch open in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The vehicle had left before their arrival.A concerned citizen called police to respond to the 8800 block of Apison Pike because they could hear noises coming from the new houses being built nearby. Upon the officer’s arrival they found workers pressure washing and working on the houses for showings the next day.A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver being charged with driving without a license and being in possession of illegal narcotics.An employee from Jack’s Family Restaurant, in the 9300 block of Apison Pike, reported that an individual was asleep in their parking lot. Police made contact with the individual, who advised that they were a new employee waiting to go to work.An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. The school was checked and was secured.