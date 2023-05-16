Latest Headlines

Neighbors Argue About Parked Cars - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023

A disorder was reported in the 5300 block of Asher Village Drive after neighbors began arguing over vehicles being parked on the street. The neighbors were advised of the city ordinances. The vehicles in question were properly parked.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school and a gym door was found to be unlocked. The area was checked and nothing was located. The door was secured. 

Police responded to a vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Apison Pike.

There were no injuries. 

Police received a call from a property owner in the 9400 block of Factory Street about a common issue with vandalism. Some kids on four-wheelers have been riding on this property and are believed to have recently caused $4,000 worth of damage. The address is in Hamilton County’s jurisdiction and the property owner was advised to contact the sheriff’s office to make a report. 

The theft of equipment was reported by Wright Brothers road construction in the 9600 block of Apison Pike. 

A concerned passerby called in about an individual with a cane walking down Lee Highway in the 9600 block. An officer made contact with the individual whose vehicle had broken down and gave them a ride to the Samaritan Center.

An alarm at the St. Athanasius Coptic Orthodox Church in the 10200 block of Lee Highway was activated. The building was checked and all doors were secured.

A traffic stop in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI and possession of illegal narcotics. 

Police responded to a home in the 9400 block of Church Street and made an arrest of a Collegedale fugitive on a warrant for assault. The individual was booked on the charge and released on bond. 

Walmart reported a theft from the previous day. 

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI. 

Officers were requested to check on a silver hatch back car with the hatch open in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The vehicle had left before their arrival.

A concerned citizen called police to respond to the 8800 block of Apison Pike because they could hear noises coming from the new houses being built nearby. Upon the officer’s arrival they found workers pressure washing and working on the houses for showings the next day.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver being charged with driving without a license and being in possession of illegal narcotics. 

An employee from Jack’s Family Restaurant, in the 9300 block of Apison Pike, reported that an individual was asleep in their parking lot. Police made contact with the individual, who advised that they were a new employee waiting to go to work.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. The school was checked and was secured.

Latest Headlines
Neighbors Argue About Parked Cars - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2023
Judge Patterson Takes Over Death Penalty Murder Case Dating Back To 2016
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Signal Mountain Muddies Sequoyah In 4-AA Soccer Semifinal
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/15/2023
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2023
Moc Golfers Take 2-Shot Lead Over No. 24 Colorado State
  • Sports
  • 5/15/2023
Breaking News
Neighbors Argue About Parked Cars - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/16/2023

A disorder was reported in the 5300 block of Asher Village Drive after neighbors began arguing over vehicles being parked on the street. The neighbors were advised of the city ordinances. The ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/16/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARDE, ERIC LOGAN 48 KAY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FUGITIVE WHIFFIELD COUNTY ... more

5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
5 People Rescued From Burning Apartment Sunday Night
  • 5/15/2023

Five people were rescued from the balcony of their burning apartment by Chattanooga firefighters late Sunday night after being trapped by flames. Blue Shift companies responded at 10:25 p.m. ... more

Breaking News
Lookout Mountain Man Found Guilty Of Cutting Trees On NPS Property Near Stonedge
  • 5/15/2023
Ashley Taylor, 31, Arrested After Shooting Family Member
  • 5/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2023
Person Claiming To Be God Arrested On Multiple Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/15/2023
Gas Prices Rise 12.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/15/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
  • 5/15/2023
Senator Blackburn: The Left Is Waging A War On Women
  • 5/15/2023
A Spectacular Mom's Day
  • 5/14/2023
Sports
Moc Golfers Take 2-Shot Lead Over No. 24 Colorado State
  • 5/15/2023
SEC Champion Lady Vols Earn #4 National Seed In NCAA Softball Tournament
  • 5/15/2023
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
  • 5/15/2023
Mother's Day Weekend Races Around Tennessee Valley
  • 5/15/2023
Cleveland State Softball Ends Season At TCCAA NJCAA Region VII Tournament
  • 5/14/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
Life With Ferris: Why Do We Allow This In America?
  • 5/15/2023
Memorial Day TAPS Ceremony Set For May 29 In Ringgold; Volunteers Needed For Flag Placement May 22, Removal June 5
  • 5/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Inflation In Chattanooga
Jerry Summers: Inflation In Chattanooga
  • 5/15/2023
Incline Art Crawl Is June 2, 3
Incline Art Crawl Is June 2, 3
  • 5/15/2023
Military Officers Association Of America To Hold Remembrance Ceremony June 27
  • 5/15/2023
Entertainment
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
Jerry Summers: An Art Deco Building For The Needy
  • 5/15/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Winners Announced In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 5/15/2023
Roger Silva Named CFO For Xpress Global Systems
  • 5/15/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Upholds Forgery Convictions And Sentences In Multi-Defendant Case
  • 5/15/2023
Real Estate
RP Homes Begins Phase 2 Of Southside Square Townhomes
  • 5/15/2023
City Launches Home Assistance Repair Program
  • 5/15/2023
Urban Story Ventures Acquires Valleybrook
  • 5/15/2023
Student Scene
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
GNTC Relaunches Practical Nursing Program On The Walker County Campus
GNTC Relaunches Practical Nursing Program On The Walker County Campus
  • 5/15/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest June 3
  • 5/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Virtual Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Virtual Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 5/12/2023
Patel Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
Patel Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Cardiology
  • 5/12/2023
Memories
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Outdoors
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
  • 5/12/2023
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Vincent Perry Morse
Vincent Perry Morse
  • 5/16/2023
Patricia Ann “Pat” Jones
Patricia Ann “Pat” Jones
  • 5/16/2023
Rex Allison Worley
  • 5/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Lewis, Jack (Grandview)
Lewis, Jack (Grandview)
  • 5/16/2023
Browning, Sharon (Spring City)
Browning, Sharon (Spring City)
  • 5/16/2023
Martin, Peggy Jo (South Pittsburg)
Martin, Peggy Jo (South Pittsburg)
  • 5/16/2023