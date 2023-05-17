Latest Headlines

Councilwoman Coonrod Says City "Spending Way Too Much" On Eastgate Senior Center Lease

  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said the city "is spending way too much" on a lease at Eastgate for a senior center.

She said at budget hearings, "This was not a smart move. With what we have spent already, we could have built a building."

She also said the center "is not sufficient for the participants' needs." 

Ryan Ewalt, the city's chief operating officer, said of the lease that the city is "looking at it very closely."

The lease costs just under $90,000 per year ($7,477.53 per month).

East Nooga, LLC is the lessor. It is registered in Delaware, but the parent company is out of California.

The lease ends at the end of July. There is an out-clause that either party can exercise with 60-day written notice. 

The city is considering several options, including having more senior programming at community centers, it was stated.

 

Latest Headlines
2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Red Bank Giving Employees 7% Raises; Adding Several Employees
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Councilwoman Coonrod Says City "Spending Way Too Much" On Eastgate Senior Center Lease
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Walker Valley's Ensley Collins Continues Undefeated Run; Captures State Tennis Berth
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Ocoee Middle Advances To State Baseball Tournament
Ocoee Middle Advances To State Baseball Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Breaking News
City Council Passes Short Term Vacation Rental Changes On Final Reading
  • 5/17/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night approved on final reading short term vacation rental changes that officials said "will reform and streamline short term vacation rental rules, simplifying compliance ... more

City Council Dismisses Ethics Complaint Brought Against Councilwoman Berz By Her Neighbor
  • 5/17/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to dismiss an ethics complaint brought against Councilwoman Carol Berz by her next-door neighbor in Brainerd. It did so after City Attorney ... more

2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
  • 5/17/2023

Two people are in custody after a shooting in East Ridge on Monday that left two people injured. Travell Harris, 20, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony evading arrest and ... more

Breaking News
Red Bank Giving Employees 7% Raises; Adding Several Employees
  • 5/17/2023
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
  • 5/17/2023
City Employees To Be Rewarded For Money-Saving Ideas
  • 5/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/17/2023
Cleaning Crew Finds Handgun At Hotel - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/17/2023
Opinion
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
  • 5/16/2023
Mental Health Is The New Pandemic
  • 5/16/2023
Sports
Today's Lookouts Game Is Sold Out As Over 4,000 Students Are Expected
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga FC Women Open 2023 Season Saturday
  • 5/17/2023
Mark Wiedmer: It Might Be Time To Label LeBron The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)
  • 5/16/2023
UTC Tennis Signs Italian Player Emma Pedretti
  • 5/16/2023
Lee's Morgan Named Gulf South Coach Of The Year
  • 5/16/2023
Happenings
Artists Announced For Rossville Blvd. Corridor Art And Climate Project
Artists Announced For Rossville Blvd. Corridor Art And Climate Project
  • 5/17/2023
Over 100 To Participate In Naturalization Ceremonies May 24
  • 5/17/2023
Did You Know? TBI
Did You Know? TBI
  • 5/17/2023
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Is Friday
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Donates To Local Food Pantries
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Donates To Local Food Pantries
  • 5/17/2023
Entertainment
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Free Acoustic Concert At Heritage House Will Be June 1
  • 5/17/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Opinion
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Chattanooga Zoo, BNI Southeast Tennessee, (Be) Caffeinated, Master Machine Inc., Recognized At Chamber Awards
  • 5/17/2023
Eric Fuller Leaving U.S. Xpress To Join CoLab
  • 5/17/2023
Air Quality, Community Education Efforts Earn Chattanooga Start 50 Award
  • 5/17/2023
Real Estate
Rezoning Approved For Mixed-Used Project At Kenco Site On Riverside Drive
  • 5/16/2023
RP Homes Begins Phase 2 Of Southside Square Townhomes
  • 5/15/2023
City Launches Home Assistance Repair Program
  • 5/15/2023
Student Scene
Young Brothers Persevere And Graduate Together From Cleveland State
Young Brothers Persevere And Graduate Together From Cleveland State
  • 5/16/2023
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Expanding With 175,000-Square Foot Cardiovascular Pavilion
  • 5/17/2023
Women's Health Fair Is May 19
  • 5/16/2023
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest June 3
  • 5/15/2023
Memories
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga’s Bike To Work Day Activates City To Encourage Sustainable Commuting
  • 5/17/2023
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
  • 5/17/2023
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Walter William Wenck III
Walter William Wenck III
  • 5/16/2023
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
  • 5/16/2023
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
  • 5/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Ratcliff, J. W. (Cleveland)
Ratcliff, J. W. (Cleveland)
  • 5/17/2023
Murray, Neil (Trion)
  • 5/17/2023
Croft, Paul (Ringgold)
  • 5/17/2023