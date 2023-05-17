Councilwoman Coonrod Says City "Spending Way Too Much" On Eastgate Senior Center Lease

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said the city "is spending way too much" on a lease at Eastgate for a senior center.

She said at budget hearings, "This was not a smart move. With what we have spent already, we could have built a building."

She also said the center "is not sufficient for the participants' needs."

Ryan Ewalt, the city's chief operating officer, said of the lease that the city is "looking at it very closely."

The lease costs just under $90,000 per year ($7,477.53 per month).

East Nooga, LLC is the lessor. It is registered in Delaware, but the parent company is out of California.

The lease ends at the end of July. There is an out-clause that either party can exercise with 60-day written notice.

The city is considering several options, including having more senior programming at community centers, it was stated.