Latest Headlines

Red Bank Giving Employees 7% Raises; Adding Several Employees

  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The first draft of Red Bank’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 has been created and is ready for discussion at two public meetings that will be held on Thursday, May 25, at 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 31, at 5 p.m. The current property tax rate is $1.10 for every $100 of assessed value of the property. Included in the $9,773,647 operating budget is a seven percent cost of living adjustment for all employees with targeted increases for a few employees in order to be competitive for retaining them. There will also be enhanced longevity pay and long-term disability provided for the first time.

The new budget plans are to add several new positions, including two police officers which will increase the department to 26 officers. In order to have more firefighters on duty during the overnight hours, funds have been added to the part time budget for the fire department. This will allow five firefighters to be on duty during that time period. A full-time person for the stormwater department will be hired with a goal to create a stormwater infrastructure inventory and map. Plans are to implement a stormwater fixed fee based on the size and type of property.

One employee will be shifted from the streets department to the solid waste department and a new leaf truck will be purchased that will reduce the need for seasonal hiring in the fall. Improvements to the city’s roads are planned according to a system that will grade the condition of streets throughout the city. And there will be expansion of parks, trails and recreation services.

A zoning change is needed for 8.29 acres that abuts property at Strawberry Lane, Lullwater Road, Lynda Circle and Alden Avenue before a large new neighborhood of residential townhouses can be built. The property is located in an area of steep slopes. At the commission meeting on May 2, a vote to rezone from R-1 Single family residential was postponed while waiting for clarification of the city’s building requirements for steep slopes. After that meeting, City Attorney Arnold Stulce, along with Leslie Johnson, capital projects manager for Red Bank, and with the planning commission recommendations, tried to loosen restrictions and to clarify the city’s requirements. The stipulations are meant to be responsible with land disturbance and slope stabilization, said Ms. Johnson.

On Tuesday night, Jason Craven, the developer from Watchtower Investments, told the commissioners that civil engineers from RaganSmith Associates engineering firm still do not understand the ordinance as written. He referred to the city’s position as capricious, and requested that the ordinance presented for a vote to rezone the property be amended for clarity or that he be given a letter of clarity before moving forward with the development. The most pressing issue is about conditions in a variance the city may or may not give that could allow Watchtower to build more than eight homes on the property, which is what the maximum number is today.  

Attorney Stulce took issue with the description of “capricious,” and said the city’s planning commission has spent months working on this project and had hired outside engineers as consultants. They came back with considerably different recommendations than the engineers representing Watchtower made. Attorney Stulce recommended that Watchtower give the city what they think is a threshold to grant a variance.

Commissioner Pete Phillips said he knows that he is not qualified to make judgments about land stability. “You could say that he bought a piece of land he can’t develop,” but he suggested listening to the company’s engineers. He said if they put their stamp of approval on the project, then it becomes their problem.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said she is not comfortable making further amendments to the conditions of the ordinance at this time, but she was willing to move forward with a vote as it was written. The commissioners approved the rezoning request on the second and final vote. Next, details will go back through the planning commission and discussions can be continued with Watchtower about the future of the development.

Another consideration to the current plan is opposition to a nature trail by most of the neighbors to the new development. A resident of Alden Avenue spoke to the commissioners regarding the path that is included in the plan. He said most neighbors in the area are against the trail because it crosses behind everybody’s back yards, it is not a trail to a park, he said. This is a privacy issue, he said, while giving the commissioners a list of signatures from the neighborhood who do not want the path to be built.

Red Bank has an existing contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for paving Dayton Boulevard from Browntown Road to Gadd Road. It was planned in 2019 and, since then, the costs of construction and goods have  increased, Public Works Director Greg Tate told the commissioners. The difference from the original cost estimate has increased by $125,000. TDOT has put the paving on hold until the city has committed to fully funding it. The increase was approved at the commission meeting with the additional cost to come from the city’s State Street Aid fund.

Also approved was the purchase of a jet/vac system designed for stormwater utility maintenance. The cost is $470,168 for the stormwater department.

The board passed a resolution proclaiming May 21-27 as National Public Works week to honor the employees who perform the vital work to keep the city running and improve the quality of life for residents of Red Bank.

Latest Headlines
2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Red Bank Giving Employees 7% Raises; Adding Several Employees
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Councilwoman Coonrod Says City "Spending Way Too Much" On Eastgate Senior Center Lease
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Walker Valley's Ensley Collins Continues Undefeated Run; Captures State Tennis Berth
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Ocoee Middle Advances To State Baseball Tournament
Ocoee Middle Advances To State Baseball Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2023
Breaking News
City Council Passes Short Term Vacation Rental Changes On Final Reading
  • 5/17/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night approved on final reading short term vacation rental changes that officials said "will reform and streamline short term vacation rental rules, simplifying compliance ... more

City Council Dismisses Ethics Complaint Brought Against Councilwoman Berz By Her Neighbor
  • 5/17/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to dismiss an ethics complaint brought against Councilwoman Carol Berz by her next-door neighbor in Brainerd. It did so after City Attorney ... more

2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
2 In Custody After Shooting In East Ridge That Left 2 Wounded
  • 5/17/2023

Two people are in custody after a shooting in East Ridge on Monday that left two people injured. Travell Harris, 20, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony evading arrest and ... more

Breaking News
Red Bank Giving Employees 7% Raises; Adding Several Employees
  • 5/17/2023
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track
  • 5/17/2023
City Employees To Be Rewarded For Money-Saving Ideas
  • 5/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/17/2023
Cleaning Crew Finds Handgun At Hotel - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/17/2023
Opinion
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
  • 5/16/2023
Mental Health Is The New Pandemic
  • 5/16/2023
Sports
Today's Lookouts Game Is Sold Out As Over 4,000 Students Are Expected
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga FC Women Open 2023 Season Saturday
  • 5/17/2023
Mark Wiedmer: It Might Be Time To Label LeBron The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)
  • 5/16/2023
UTC Tennis Signs Italian Player Emma Pedretti
  • 5/16/2023
Lee's Morgan Named Gulf South Coach Of The Year
  • 5/16/2023
Happenings
Artists Announced For Rossville Blvd. Corridor Art And Climate Project
Artists Announced For Rossville Blvd. Corridor Art And Climate Project
  • 5/17/2023
Over 100 To Participate In Naturalization Ceremonies May 24
  • 5/17/2023
Did You Know? TBI
Did You Know? TBI
  • 5/17/2023
Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Is Friday
  • 5/17/2023
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Donates To Local Food Pantries
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Donates To Local Food Pantries
  • 5/17/2023
Entertainment
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Free Acoustic Concert At Heritage House Will Be June 1
  • 5/17/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Opinion
Abortion-Free 30 Years
  • 5/17/2023
Federal Courts Celebrate Law Day, Recognizing Value Of Civics, Civility And Collaboration
  • 5/17/2023
County Help To Clinicos Medicos Should Be Supported
  • 5/17/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Chattanooga Zoo, BNI Southeast Tennessee, (Be) Caffeinated, Master Machine Inc., Recognized At Chamber Awards
  • 5/17/2023
Eric Fuller Leaving U.S. Xpress To Join CoLab
  • 5/17/2023
Air Quality, Community Education Efforts Earn Chattanooga Start 50 Award
  • 5/17/2023
Real Estate
Rezoning Approved For Mixed-Used Project At Kenco Site On Riverside Drive
  • 5/16/2023
RP Homes Begins Phase 2 Of Southside Square Townhomes
  • 5/15/2023
City Launches Home Assistance Repair Program
  • 5/15/2023
Student Scene
Young Brothers Persevere And Graduate Together From Cleveland State
Young Brothers Persevere And Graduate Together From Cleveland State
  • 5/16/2023
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Expanding With 175,000-Square Foot Cardiovascular Pavilion
  • 5/17/2023
Women's Health Fair Is May 19
  • 5/16/2023
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest June 3
  • 5/15/2023
Memories
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga’s Bike To Work Day Activates City To Encourage Sustainable Commuting
  • 5/17/2023
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
Partnership Receives $10,000 DEI Grant To Engage More Residents With Local Waterways
  • 5/17/2023
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Walter William Wenck III
Walter William Wenck III
  • 5/16/2023
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
  • 5/16/2023
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
  • 5/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Ratcliff, J. W. (Cleveland)
Ratcliff, J. W. (Cleveland)
  • 5/17/2023
Murray, Neil (Trion)
  • 5/17/2023
Croft, Paul (Ringgold)
  • 5/17/2023