Section Of Apison Pike To Be Closed On Saturday For Construction

As part of the Apison Pike reconstruction project from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close a portion of existing Apison Pike near Eastview Terrace to construct a portion of proposed Apison Pike on Saturday from 6 a.m.–8 p.m. A signed detour will be in place.

Drivers traveling east on Apison Pike:

Turn left onto Tallant Road

Turn right onto McDonald Road

Follow McDonald Road to the right at the intersection of Blair Road/McDonald Road

Turn left and continue onto the existing alignment of Apison Pike

Drivers traveling west on Apison Pike: