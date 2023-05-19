Section Of Apison Pike To Be Closed On Saturday For Construction

As part of the Apison Pike reconstruction project from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close a portion of existing Apison Pike near Eastview Terrace to construct a portion of proposed Apison Pike on Saturday from 6 a.m.–8 p.m. A signed detour will be in place.
Drivers traveling east on Apison Pike:
- Turn left onto Tallant Road
- Turn right onto McDonald Road
- Follow McDonald Road to the right at the intersection of Blair Road/McDonald Road
- Turn left and continue onto the existing alignment of Apison Pike
Drivers traveling west on Apison Pike:
- Turn right onto McDonald Road
- At the intersection of Blair Road/McDonald Road, turn left and follow McDonald Road
- Turn left onto on Tallant Road
- Turn right at the intersection of Apison Pike/Tallant Road and continue onto Apison Pike