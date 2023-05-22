Terry Hart Praised As He Retires At The Chattanooga Airport

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority President and CEO Terry Hart bid farewell to the board of directors Monday, announcing his retirement in mid-August.

April Cameron, vice president of finance and administration, will replace him effective Aug. 1.

Ellis Smith, city of Chattanooga director of special projects, said Mr. Hart leaves the legacy of a builder who makes “intelligent bets,” such as with the pandemic-era parking deck and expanded commercial aviation, but that he has also built the airport’s “firm foundation” with “moral” dealings.

“This guy is extraordinary,” said board member Dr. Paul Conn. “The best leadership sometimes is quiet leadership.”

During his 16-year tenure Mr. Hart installed many new facets into the airport’s offerings.

He brought United Airlines to Chattanooga in 2016 and pushed ahead with a $24 million deal to build a new parking garage after signing the contract two weeks before the pandemic began.

The airport bought out general aviation competitor TAC Air and built up the general aviation facility now managed by Wilson Air. General aviation now provides half of the airport’s revenue, it was stated.

Under Mr. Hart’s leadership the airport built a 2.8 megawatt solar array that once covered all but still offsets most of the airport’s electric costs.

In the next year West Star Aviation is poised to complete its fifth hangar, which will employ 100 more people, bringing its total number of employees to 375.

The airport’s $28 million terminal expansion, the first since a 1992 renovation, is set to be complete in summer 2024. It adds three gates, new restrooms and a restaurant, and updates and expands the TSA checkpoint.

Mr. Hart has 43 years in the airport industry.

Ms. Cameron has worked at the Chattanooga airport for 25 years.

“There is no true success without a great successor,” Dr. Conn said. “We think we have that.”

“She’s been a key part of a winning team,” Dr. Conn said.

The board approved her appointment “without dissent,” said chairman Jim Hall.

“April has been with Terry every step of the way,” he said.