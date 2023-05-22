Latest Headlines

Terry Hart Praised As He Retires At The Chattanooga Airport

  • Monday, May 22, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell
Terry Hart
Terry Hart

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority President and CEO Terry Hart bid farewell to the board of directors Monday, announcing his retirement in mid-August.

April Cameron, vice president of finance and administration, will replace him effective Aug. 1.

Ellis Smith, city of Chattanooga director of special projects, said Mr. Hart leaves the legacy of a builder who makes “intelligent bets,” such as with the pandemic-era parking deck and expanded commercial aviation, but that he has also built the airport’s “firm foundation” with “moral” dealings.

“This guy is extraordinary,” said board member Dr. Paul Conn. “The best leadership sometimes is quiet leadership.”

During his 16-year tenure Mr. Hart installed many new facets into the airport’s offerings.

He brought United Airlines to Chattanooga in 2016 and pushed ahead with a $24 million deal to build a new parking garage after signing the contract two weeks before the pandemic began.

The airport bought out general aviation competitor TAC Air and built up the general aviation facility now managed by Wilson Air. General aviation now provides half of the airport’s revenue, it was stated.

Under Mr. Hart’s leadership the airport built a 2.8 megawatt solar array that once covered all but still offsets most of the airport’s electric costs.

In the next year West Star Aviation is poised to complete its fifth hangar, which will employ 100 more people, bringing its total number of employees to 375.

The airport’s $28 million terminal expansion, the first since a 1992 renovation, is set to be complete in summer 2024. It adds three gates, new restrooms and a restaurant, and updates and expands the TSA checkpoint.

Mr. Hart has 43 years in the airport industry.

Ms. Cameron has worked at the Chattanooga airport for 25 years.

“There is no true success without a great successor,” Dr. Conn said. “We think we have that.”

“She’s been a key part of a winning team,” Dr. Conn said.

The board approved her appointment “without dissent,” said chairman Jim Hall.

“April has been with Terry every step of the way,” he said.

Brawl At Motel On Brainerd Road Left Man In Critical Condition
Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed By His Wife On Gentry Road
Report Says Man Fired Shot Toward Onlookers During Kidnapping At VW Supplier
Dan Fleser: Puni Blasts Help Lady Vols Capture NCAA Regional Championship
Life With Ferris: RainSmart Yards Challenge
Best Of Grizzard - Gas Prices
Collegedale Police And Click It Or Ticket Campaign Remind Drivers To Buckle Up
Brother And The Hayes Perform Live At The Woodshop Listening Room
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Ringgold Playhouse Holds Auditions For Comedy Play On!
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
Massey's Kitchen, Lookout Mountain's New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Father And Daughter Graduate From Cleveland State
Westside Elementary Student Wins First Place In DARE Contest, Honored At Kiwanis Club Luncheon
Earl Freudenberg: Sewanee's 100-Year-Old Cross
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
Sierra Club Discusses Development In Hamilton County At Monday Meeting
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Bob Tamasy: Every Day Should Be Mother's Day
In the Midst Devotional Offers Restoration In Midst Of Traumatic Loss
Thomas Evan Ricketts
Patricia "Patty" Thomas
Nordell, Mary B. (Spring City)
Sparkman, William "Red" W. (Jasper)
Edgeman, Virginia (LaFayette)
