Chattanooga Man Who Once Fired Shot Into Patrol Car Gets 70 Months In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man who once was arrested after firing a shot that hit a police patrol car has been sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison.

Samuel Lamorris Ervin, 32, appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

In an incident in 2013, Ervin said he was in a shootout with three men and was not aiming at the officer.

Ervin was arrested again on June 25, 2021, and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In that incident, police conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger being driven by Ervin on Water Street. A handgun was found inside the vehicle. Police said the Taurus 9mm weapon was stolen.

Ervin will be on federal supervised release for three years after he gets out of prison.