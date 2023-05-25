Rossville Getting New Splash Pad, Playground, Walking Trail

Walker County will receive $2.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest in a much needed recreational project in the fast growing northern end of the county. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the grant award for Walker County, which is one of 142 qualified projects across the state aimed at improving neighborhood assets.



Walker County submitted a competitive proposal to build a playground, splash pad, walking trail and pavilion with restrooms at the Rossville Recreation Center. The project will create an environment for residents and visitors to get outdoors, exercise, socialize and play.



“We greatly appreciate Governor Brian Kemp and his team, State Representative Mike Cameron, and numerous other state partners for recognizing the benefits of this project for our community,” said Shannon Whitfield, chair, Walker County Board of Commissioners. “This new activity hub will enhance the quality of life for our residents and improve accessibility to outdoor recreation.”



“This project will transform an unused grassy area and dilapidated parking lot into a community gathering and play space for children and adults,” said Joe Legge, public relations director, Walker County Government. “We believe this will become a prominent community asset and are hopeful it will lead to a greater conversation about parks and recreation opportunities in our community.”



The new activity hub will be located in the southwest corner of the recreation center property, off Salem Road. The county hopes to complete the project by fall 2024.



The city of Rossville also received $425,700 from the grant program to make improvements to the John Ross Commons site. New features will include a playground with a 60-foot slide, fencing to match the duck pond area, restrooms and traffic calming devices to slow traffic near the Commons.



“This will help transform our great city,” said Rossville Mayor Teddy Harris. “We’re connecting the heart of our community by making Rossville more walkable and creating public spaces for residents and visitors to gather. We’ve needed restrooms and a playground in this area for quite some time and I’m thrilled we’re able to expand the John Ross Commons area to add these features.”



Rossville is targeting a groundbreaking for its project this summer, with completion by mid-fall.