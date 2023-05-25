Iowa Man, 45, Who Took 14-Year-Old Harrison Girl To His Home For Sex, Gets 121-Month Sentence

A 45-year-old Iowa man, who took a 14-year-old Harrison, Tn., girl to his home for sexual activity, has been sentenced to serve 10 years and a month in federal prison.

Joseph Donnell Foster earlier pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity and with coercion and enticement.

He appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Authorities said Foster and the girl met on SnapChat, and he began sending her money using Cashapp in late December of 2020.

He picked her up in his Ford F-150 on Jan. 2, 2021, and took her to Iowa. Prosecutors said he put her up in a hotel for a couple of days. There she dyed her hair and he bought her new clothes.

She began staying at his house afterward, and they engaged in sexual activity, it was stated.

Prosecutors said the girl called a relative from Clarksville, Tn., and told her about being picked up by the Iowa man named "Joe." She said along the way to Iowa they disposed of her phone in a body of water so it could not be tracked.

The FBI located video of Foster purchasing the hair dye and clothes for the girl.

Foster admitted that he took the girl to Iowa for sex, it was stated.