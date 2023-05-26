Latest Headlines

  • Friday, May 26, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR 
404 TUNNEL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AVERY, JOSHUA TAYLOR 
147 SOUTH HARMONY COURT EATONTON, 30124 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

BEENE, DAKOTA CHRISTOPHER 
1813 TIMESVILLE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BILLUPS, BREIZJHA ALLEXAY 
82 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE 
11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE 
3518 OHLS AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374101621 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE 
1103 GROOVE STREET APT A CHHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYANT, MICHAEL 
1371 KIMBERLY WAY SW APT 192 ATLANTA, 30331 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

CARTER, CASEY THOMAS 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

COFFELT, MIRANDA NICOLE 
345 ORLANDO DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CROSSNO, STACEY LYNN 
60 PEACH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROWDER, WILLIAM GORDON 
366 B JOHNSON RD /HOMELESS FAIRMOUNT, 30139 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DANZY, JADAVION DEQUAN 
751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE 
2720 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE 
2009 MUSEM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL 
147 DANVIEW ST SE CLEVELAND, 373239131 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRAZIER, JENNIFER LEE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL 
156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GAY, WILLIE 
332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FIREA

GLADDEN, KASANDRA L 
4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE 
3508 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HODGES, RODRICKOUS JEROSKI 
205 ELWOOD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HYTER, JARDAYHA KERRIANA 
1013 N MOORE RD APR A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTEMPT OF COURT

JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE 
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER 
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS 
3719 HEMINGWAY DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON 
7409 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

LINDER, WILL DEMARIO 
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSH, COTILLYAH RENEE 
2413 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCDONALD, ANDREW RYAN 
7326 MCCORMACK DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN 
2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO

MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL 
3204 5TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, BRADLEY SCOTT 
510 LEGGETT SALECREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER

MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM 
6819 DEERWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MOORE, NATINA ROLIA 
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEWMAN, KIMBERLY DIANNE 
329 ZIEGLER LN DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT TBSIC

PENN, ERIC NELSON 
4309 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PETIGO, LARRY M 
5540 CHANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PHILLIPS, CAROL ELIZABETH 
3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POOLE, HOLLY ANN 
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

POSLEY, STANLEY PEARSON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RAMIREZ-GUERRERO, LUIS ALFREDO 
1701 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215714 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROMANELLO, JOSEPH CHARLES 
157 CHURCHHILL LANE EAST STROUDSDURG, 18301 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

ROWE, TANASIA PEARL 
2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RUSSELL, BRIAN PARKER 
4012 MEADOW RD NASHVILLE, 372180000 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHARP, CLARA RENEA 
4 CARROLL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

SMITH, KAVISHA KENLEEYY 
234 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, MARTEMIUS DEON 
1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN 
1615 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045014 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE 
7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SWAIN, RICHARD ELLIS 
1609 EVANS STREET MOREHEAD, 28557 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

TAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL 
2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062631 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THURMAN, CHARLES ETHAN 
335 EVERETT LANE SPRING CITY, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, NIKKO MALEK 
2520 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062207 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON 
5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373639007 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WILLIAMS, CHERYL DELORES 
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)

WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE 
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WITHEROW, NAOMI SHAN 
6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

WOODLEY, JOHNNY LEE 
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101258 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADFORD, TAMESHIA RONAE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRAY, KEISHA LANEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
COFFELT, MIRANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOLEY, HERBERT T
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 05/27/1950
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
CROSSNO, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROWDER, WILLIAM GORDON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DANZY, JADAVION DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/23/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GAY, WILLIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FIREA
GLADDEN, KASANDRA L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAMBRIGHT, DAVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HYTER, JARDAYHA KERRIANA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTEMPT OF COURT
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
JONES, RHONDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/06/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KIRK, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/24/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/12/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVETT, DESOTA ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARSH, COTILLYAH RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCDONALD, ANDREW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
MCGHEE, ADREANA DENITA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEWMAN, KIMBERLY DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/23/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT TBSIC
PENN, ERIC NELSON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PHILLIPS, CAROL ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POSLEY, STANLEY PEARSON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/11/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PUEBLA AGUILAR, JORGE ADAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
RAMIREZ-GUERRERO, LUIS ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUSSELL, BRIAN PARKER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
TAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THURMAN, CHARLES ETHAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WILLIAMS, CHERYL DELORES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/31/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITHEROW, NAOMI SHAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
WOODLEY, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/03/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/14/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE



