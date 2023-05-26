Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR

404 TUNNEL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



AVERY, JOSHUA TAYLOR

147 SOUTH HARMONY COURT EATONTON, 30124

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY



BEENE, DAKOTA CHRISTOPHER

1813 TIMESVILLE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BILLUPS, BREIZJHA ALLEXAY

82 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE

11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE

3518 OHLS AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374101621

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE

1103 GROOVE STREET APT A CHHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRYANT, MICHAEL

1371 KIMBERLY WAY SW APT 192 ATLANTA, 30331

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE



CARTER, CASEY THOMAS

2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



COFFELT, MIRANDA NICOLE

345 ORLANDO DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CROSSNO, STACEY LYNN

60 PEACH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROWDER, WILLIAM GORDON

366 B JOHNSON RD /HOMELESS FAIRMOUNT, 30139

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



DANZY, JADAVION DEQUAN

751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE

2720 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE

2009 MUSEM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL

147 DANVIEW ST SE CLEVELAND, 373239131

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRAZIER, JENNIFER LEE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL

156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GAY, WILLIE

332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FIREA



GLADDEN, KASANDRA L

4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

3508 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HODGES, RODRICKOUS JEROSKI

205 ELWOOD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HYTER, JARDAYHA KERRIANA

1013 N MOORE RD APR A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTEMPT OF COURT



JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE

1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS

3719 HEMINGWAY DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON

7409 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



LINDER, WILL DEMARIO

1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARSH, COTILLYAH RENEE

2413 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MCDONALD, ANDREW RYAN

7326 MCCORMACK DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD

AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY



MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN

2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO



MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL

3204 5TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MITCHELL, BRADLEY SCOTT

510 LEGGETT SALECREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER



MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM

6819 DEERWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



MOORE, NATINA ROLIA

2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



NEWMAN, KIMBERLY DIANNE

329 ZIEGLER LN DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TBSIC



PENN, ERIC NELSON

4309 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PETIGO, LARRY M

5540 CHANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 77 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



PHILLIPS, CAROL ELIZABETH

3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



POOLE, HOLLY ANN

HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



POSLEY, STANLEY PEARSON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RAMIREZ-GUERRERO, LUIS ALFREDO

1701 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215714

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROMANELLO, JOSEPH CHARLES

157 CHURCHHILL LANE EAST STROUDSDURG, 18301

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



ROWE, TANASIA PEARL

2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



RUSSELL, BRIAN PARKER

4012 MEADOW RD NASHVILLE, 372180000

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



SHARP, CLARA RENEA

4 CARROLL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM

4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)



SMITH, KAVISHA KENLEEYY

234 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SMITH, MARTEMIUS DEON

1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN

1615 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045014

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE



STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE

7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESWAIN, RICHARD ELLIS1609 EVANS STREET MOREHEAD, 28557Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )TAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062631Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THURMAN, CHARLES ETHAN335 EVERETT LANE SPRING CITY,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TONEY, NIKKO MALEK2520 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062207Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373639007Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WILLIAMS, CHERYL DELORES8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WITHEROW, NAOMI SHAN6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT (SIMPLE)WOODLEY, JOHNNY LEE1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101258Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

