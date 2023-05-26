Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR
404 TUNNEL BLVD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AVERY, JOSHUA TAYLOR
147 SOUTH HARMONY COURT EATONTON, 30124
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
BEENE, DAKOTA CHRISTOPHER
1813 TIMESVILLE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BILLUPS, BREIZJHA ALLEXAY
82 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE
11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE
3518 OHLS AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374101621
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE
1103 GROOVE STREET APT A CHHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRYANT, MICHAEL
1371 KIMBERLY WAY SW APT 192 ATLANTA, 30331
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
CARTER, CASEY THOMAS
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
COFFELT, MIRANDA NICOLE
345 ORLANDO DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROSSNO, STACEY LYNN
60 PEACH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROWDER, WILLIAM GORDON
366 B JOHNSON RD /HOMELESS FAIRMOUNT, 30139
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DANZY, JADAVION DEQUAN
751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE
2720 RIO GRANDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE
2009 MUSEM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL
147 DANVIEW ST SE CLEVELAND, 373239131
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRAZIER, JENNIFER LEE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
156 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GAY, WILLIE
332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FIREA
GLADDEN, KASANDRA L
4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
3508 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HODGES, RODRICKOUS JEROSKI
205 ELWOOD PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HYTER, JARDAYHA KERRIANA
1013 N MOORE RD APR A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTEMPT OF COURT
JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS
3719 HEMINGWAY DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
7409 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSH, COTILLYAH RENEE
2413 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCDONALD, ANDREW RYAN
7326 MCCORMACK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN
2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL
3204 5TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, BRADLEY SCOTT
510 LEGGETT SALECREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER
MOODY, GEORGE WILLIAM
6819 DEERWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEWMAN, KIMBERLY DIANNE
329 ZIEGLER LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT TBSIC
PENN, ERIC NELSON
4309 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PETIGO, LARRY M
5540 CHANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PHILLIPS, CAROL ELIZABETH
3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POOLE, HOLLY ANN
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSLEY, STANLEY PEARSON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAMIREZ-GUERRERO, LUIS ALFREDO
1701 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215714
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROMANELLO, JOSEPH CHARLES
157 CHURCHHILL LANE EAST STROUDSDURG, 18301
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
ROWE, TANASIA PEARL
2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RUSSELL, BRIAN PARKER
4012 MEADOW RD NASHVILLE, 372180000
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHARP, CLARA RENEA
4 CARROLL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
SMITH, KAVISHA KENLEEYY
234 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, MARTEMIUS DEON
1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN
1615 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045014
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
STALYON, MERCEDES DELENE
7626 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWAIN, RICHARD ELLIS
1609 EVANS STREET MOREHEAD, 28557
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
TAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL
2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062631
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THURMAN, CHARLES ETHAN
335 EVERETT LANE SPRING CITY,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TONEY, NIKKO MALEK
2520 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062207
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON
5432 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373639007
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WILLIAMS, CHERYL DELORES
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 25 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITHEROW, NAOMI SHAN
6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
WOODLEY, JOHNNY LEE
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101258
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRADFORD, TAMESHIA RONAE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BRAY, KEISHA LANEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BRAY, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|COFFELT, MIRANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COOLEY, HERBERT T
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 05/27/1950
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CROSSNO, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROWDER, WILLIAM GORDON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DANZY, JADAVION DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/23/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|GAY, WILLIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FIREA
|
|GLADDEN, KASANDRA L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HAMBRIGHT, DAVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HYTER, JARDAYHA KERRIANA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|JONES, RHONDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/06/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|KIRK, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/24/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/12/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOVETT, DESOTA ALLISON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARSH, COTILLYAH RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCDONALD, ANDREW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD
- AGGRAVATED RAPE CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
|
|MCGHEE, ADREANA DENITA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEWMAN, KIMBERLY DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/23/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PENN, ERIC NELSON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/13/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, CAROL ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POSLEY, STANLEY PEARSON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/11/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PUEBLA AGUILAR, JORGE ADAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ-GUERRERO, LUIS ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, BRIAN PARKER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STALLION, ORLANDO DJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
|
|TAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THURMAN, CHARLES ETHAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELCHANCE, RICHARD JASON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WILLIAMS, CHERYL DELORES
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/31/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
|
|WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WITHEROW, NAOMI SHAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODLEY, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/03/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/14/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
|