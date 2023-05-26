VIDEO: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Interviewed On Mix 104.1

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings to discuss raising the debt ceiling.Rep. Fleischmann stated that as of Thursday night, there is still no set deal that could make it to President Biden’s desk.He went on to say that the bill he had voted on would cut $4.8 trillion over 10 years, and “does not cut veteran’s benefits, social security, or medicare. What it does do is it cuts discretionary spending.”Rep. Fleischmann says he is hopeful that through negotiations, a "compromise that gets us moving in the right direction" will be reached.