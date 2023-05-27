Police Blotter: Woman Is Concerned By Neighbors’ Behavior; Man With Large Knife Isn’t Breaking The Law

A woman on Regency Court called police and said she was concerned about multiple things happening around her condo. She reported neighbors banging on the wall, pulling into her driveway to turn around, and parking a bicycle for a short time in front of her garage. She was most concerned that people would point at her home and driving by frequently. She believes that this is intentional on the part of the neighbors. Police explained that was possible but it was also possible that it was all just normal frustrations of living in close proximity to other people. She admitted that was possible. She will continue to document the items and call police if it becomes threating. She later called back to add she believes someone used a "signal jammer" to disrupt her internet that morning.

* * *

A woman on O’Neal Street told police she got into a verbal disorder with her neighbor. She said her neighbor started cussing at her because she was feeding a cat in front of the apartments. The woman just wants her neighbor to leave her alone. Police spoke with the neighbor who said she was not confrontational with the woman. She said they weren't allowed to have animals there.

* * *

An employee of Red Roof Inn at 7014 Shallowford Road told police a guest in a room hadn't paid and needed to leave the property. Police spoke with the guest who said she was attempting to call someone to help her move her belongings out of the room because she was elderly and couldn’t move them by herself. The officer asked the motel employee if she could give her a little more time and she said it would be fine.

* * *

A woman on Central Avenue told police someone busted out her Nissan Rogue driver side window and stole items out of the vehicle. She said three watches were stolen and a pair of sunglasses. Her deductible is $750 for the window damage.

* * *

Police responded to a well-being check on Arlington Avenue after an anonymous complainant said a woman was reportedly struck by her boyfriend. Police spoke with the woman who appeared fine and said she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend. The boyfriend was not on scene. She said they both pushed each other during the argument but it was nothing serious. She didn’t wish to make a report or provide her new boyfriend's information.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to 103 Cherokee Blvd. because a man was refusing to leave when asked by the staff. He agreed to leave when asked by police. He was given a ride to Wendy's in Red Bank without incident.

* * *

A woman on E 10th St. told police the janitor had accused her of spilling grease in the hall. She told police she wanted it documented that she said she didn't spill anything.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street flagged down an officer and said a white female known as Tiffany picked up a black flip phone ($40) which belonged to her and left with it. The woman said she didn’t see this but that some people who had been in the area at the time witnessed this. An exact time of the occurrence is not known. The woman just wanted her phone back and will call police to make contact with Tiffany if she is found in order to retrieve her phone.

* * *

A man on E. 5th Street told police an unknown vehicle side swiped him on his left side. Police saw left side damage to the man’s vehicle. He didn’t want an accident report but wanted to report someone hit him and drove off.

* * *

Police were called to Zaxby’s at 623 Signal Mountain Road on a report of a man with a large knife. Police met with the man whose knife was in his pocket. He was not breaking the law in any way.