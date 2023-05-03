Cow Escapes Pasture Onto Road And Railroad Tracks - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police responded to the 5700 block of Edgmon Road in reference to a cow in the roadway. Upon arrival, the cow was observed to be on the train tracks but quickly moved into the woods. After taking stock of the situation the cow’s owner was able to steer the animal back into the pasture and police left the area.

Police conducted a well-being check of a juvenile in the College Park apartments for a concerned caller who wanted to remain anonymous.

Police responded to the First Horizon bank parking lot for a minor fender bender.



While patrolling through the Walmart lot officers were flagged down in reference to a disorder over a parking spot. The disorder was verbal in nature and no assault took place. The two drivers left the parking lot in two different directions.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway led to the driver’s arrest for possession of fentanyl and driving on a suspended license.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Village at Apison Pike apartments. An officer drove through the area and saw no signs of distress.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 10600 block of Apison Pine. No emergencies were found.

An officer assisted a motorist change a flat tire in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

Officers made contact with an individual with two Hamilton County warrants at the Walmart. While taking the individual into custody they were found in felony possession of methamphetamines and fentanyl and arrested on those new charges.

A traffic stop in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road for no tail lights revealed the driver to be a 15-year-old juvenile who had taken their parent’s car without permission. The parent was called to the scene and took custody of the child and car.

Collegedale officers were requested to assist the sheriff’s office by locating the parent of an unruly juvenile they were dealing with. The parent, an employee of McKee Foods Corporation, was located at their job and advised to contact the sheriff’s office.