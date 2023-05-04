Erratic Drivers Reported In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual reported that vehicles had almost struck them while they had been walking in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicles were allegedly driving erratically. The area was checked and nothing was located.

Collegedale police were called to check the well-being of individuals begging for money at the intersection of Main Street and Lee Highway. Several individuals were located but were at the corner of the Ace Hardware parking lot, inside the city of Chattanooga. The call was referred to the Chattanooga police department.

An officer took a property damage report involving a rock hitting a windshield in the 10400 block of Apison Pike.

A resident of the College Park apartments called police to ask questions about a vehicle their now deceased friend had given them permission to drive.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant for theft.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with an alleged active shooter that had been called in at Brainerd High School. The buildings were evacuated and cleared by law enforcement. It was determined to have been a hoax known as “Swatting” that had also effected several other jurisdictions across the state.

Officers worked a minor collision between two cars in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

Police were dispatched to a crash in the 10000 block of Standifer Gap Road but nothing was found when officers arrived and checked the area.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Aldi’s grocery store. The building was locked and secure.



