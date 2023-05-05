Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Jermaine Freeman As Interim Chief Of Staff

  • Friday, May 5, 2023
Jermaine Freeman
Jermaine Freeman

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday appointed Jermaine Freeman as interim chief of staff. Mr. Freeman will take over the portfolio that is being vacated by Joda Thongnopnua as the administration crosses the two-year mark.

Mr. Freeman previously served in senior leadership roles for both Mayor Kelly as well as in the prior mayoral administration, with a heavy focus on economic and workforce development. Under Mayor Kelly, he has served as the mayor’s senior advisor for economic opportunity, with responsibilities that have included affordable housing, workforce development, and the management of several key economic development projects. 

“I’ve come to rely on Jermaine for his honest insights, his tireless dedication to closing opportunity gaps for our residents, and his demonstrated ability to make Chattanooga a better place for everybody,” Mayor Kelly said. “As my right-hand man for economic opportunity, I’ve seen firsthand his wisdom and grit, and I know he’s up to this challenge.”

Since Mayor Kelly was elected, Mr. Freeman has been spearheading several of the mayor’s major initiatives, including the revitalization of Chattanooga’s South Broad district, the renaissance of the former DuPont site in Hixson, the creation of hundreds of new affordable homes, and crafting incentives to help major employers expand in or relocate to Chattanooga. 

“My theory of change is fundamentally economic, improving people’s lives by improving their standard of living, and Jermaine has been critical to these efforts,” Mayor Kelly said. “We will continue to support this work vigorously as Jermaine moves into his new duties.”

Richard Beeland, the current administrator of Economic Development, will take on a portion of Mr. Freeman’s economic responsibilities as he transitions into the interim chief of staff role, and the administration will be considering other strategies to support its economic work in the interim.

 

Latest Headlines
Police Look For Witnesses From April 29 Hamilton Place Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 5/5/2023
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Jermaine Freeman As Interim Chief Of Staff
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Jermaine Freeman As Interim Chief Of Staff
  • Breaking News
  • 5/5/2023
Chattanooga Hosts Largest Armed Forces Parade In City's History
Chattanooga Hosts Largest Armed Forces Parade In City's History
  • Breaking News
  • 5/5/2023
Biologists Investigate Dead Catfish On Chickamauga
Biologists Investigate Dead Catfish On Chickamauga
  • Breaking News
  • 5/5/2023
McCallie Defeats Baylor In Track
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/5/2023
Apartment Fire Sends 1 To Hospital Friday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 5/5/2023
Breaking News
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
  • 5/7/2023

Win two tickets to opening night of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen. The production of Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ... more

Police Look For Witnesses From April 29 Hamilton Place Shooting
  • 5/5/2023

Chattanooga Police are asking for assistance with an on-going investigation. Investigators are looking for potential witnesses or victims from the shots fired incident at Hamilton Place. If ... more

Biologists Investigate Dead Catfish On Chickamauga
Biologists Investigate Dead Catfish On Chickamauga
  • 5/5/2023

TWRA biologists responded to several calls concerning dead catfish on Chickamauga Lake this week. After covering 32 miles of shoreline, from the lower part of the reservoir to the dam, biologists ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/5/2023
Towing Company Gets 30-Day Suspension After Flap Over Casino Goers Whose Cars Were Pulled From Walmart
  • 5/5/2023
Counterfeit Bill Used To Buy Groceries - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/5/2023
Police Blotter: Man Gives Con $4,000 In Money Card And Access To His Bank Account; Woman Thinks Dumpster Is Car With Suspects Staring At Her
  • 5/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/5/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (4)
  • 5/4/2023
Leaking Information
  • 5/5/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/5/2023
From Slavery To Ed Johnson To Emmitt Till To The 1994 Crime Bill To Saggy Pants To Tyree Nichols
  • 5/4/2023
Sports
Lookouts Bats Come Alive In 7-1 Win
  • 5/4/2023
UTC Golfers Earn At-Large Bid To NCAA Championships
  • 5/3/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Appreciate Steph And LeBron At Least One More Time
  • 5/2/2023
Brainerd Alums Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
Brainerd Alums Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 5/3/2023
Registration Open For 24th Annual Porky's Open
  • 5/3/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Fire Department Is Hiring
  • 5/5/2023
Waldens Ridge Emergency Services Holds Recruitment Event On Saturday
  • 5/5/2023
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Leads The Nation In Number Of Wreaths On Veterans Graves
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Leads The Nation In Number Of Wreaths On Veterans Graves
  • 5/5/2023
Video By Ben Cagle: 74th Anniversary Of Armed Forces Day In Chattanooga
  • 5/5/2023
Letter Carriers And Food Bank Work To Stamp Out Hunger May 13
  • 5/5/2023
Entertainment
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Performance Tells The Story Of The Holocaust
  • 5/5/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir Spring Finale Concert Features All 5 Choirs, Langston Hughes Poetry And World Premiere
  • 5/5/2023
Dancing Dialogues Pairs Professional Dancers In Improvisation
  • 5/5/2023
The Velvet Chair Experience Features Karen Collins May 28
The Velvet Chair Experience Features Karen Collins May 28
  • 5/5/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Turnip Greens
Best Of Grizzard - Turnip Greens
  • 5/5/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (4)
  • 5/4/2023
Leaking Information
  • 5/5/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
Nordstrom Rack To Open At The Terrace At Hamilton Place
  • 5/5/2023
Church On Main Is Now The Historic
Church On Main Is Now The Historic
  • 5/4/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Extends Favorable Termination Standard To Claims Of Malicious Prosecution Where Underlying Proceeding Was Criminal
  • 5/5/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/4/2023
The Edge Apartments By UTC Sell For $6,575,000
The Edge Apartments By UTC Sell For $6,575,000
  • 5/4/2023
Steven Sharpe: Changing Mortgage Rates And A Stabilizing Housing Market
  • 5/5/2023
Student Scene
New, Inclusive Playground At Normal Park Museum Magnet School Now Open For Play
  • 5/5/2023
Cleveland State Holds Annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony
  • 5/5/2023
GNTC Honors Spring 2023 Graduates
  • 5/5/2023
Living Well
Type O Negative Blood Donors Needed For Emergencies
  • 5/4/2023
Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga To Offer Free Seminar On Medicare Medical Coverage And Prescription Plans
Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga To Offer Free Seminar On Medicare Medical Coverage And Prescription Plans
  • 5/4/2023
Frontline Response Launches "Freedom Reimagined"
  • 5/4/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
17th Annual Sportsman’s Warehouse Fisherman's Dream Bass Tournament Benefiting Silverdale Baptist Academy Outdoor Education Dept. To Be Held May 6
  • 5/2/2023
Travel
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Church
John Shearer: First-Centenary United Methodist Church’s Worship Building Turns 50
  • 5/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: Revisiting The Spiritual Sponge Principle
Bob Tamasy: Revisiting The Spiritual Sponge Principle
  • 5/4/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/3/2023
Obituaries
Lawrence Eugene Hanson
Lawrence Eugene Hanson
  • 5/5/2023
Jean Kile Zumbro
Jean Kile Zumbro
  • 5/5/2023
Michael E. “Mike” Norris
  • 5/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Desha, John (Tunnel Hill)
Desha, John (Tunnel Hill)
  • 5/5/2023
Hagin, Donald (Dalton)
Hagin, Donald (Dalton)
  • 5/5/2023
Parrott, William "Bill" (Rocky Face)
  • 5/5/2023