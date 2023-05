Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 1-7:

CHAPMAN LLOYD WILLIAM W/M 63 FELONY OFFICER FOSTER SENTENCED

JACKSON TIMOTHY BRANDON W/M 33 MISD OFFICER FOSTER VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

WATTS KERRIE L W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER FOSTER FTA

DENNIS BRAD DESHAWN B/M 43 OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

KIMBLE SETH ALEXANDER W/M 37 OFFICER FOSTER MAGISTRATE COURT

MIKES REGGIE LAMONT B/M 50 MIS REVOKED LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SCOGGINS ERBIE THOMAS W/M 35 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI DRUGS

THOMISON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON VGCSA

LANHAM CAROLYN JILL W/F 48 MISD OFFICER THOMASON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SHAW DAVID TYLER W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCH. II, THEFT BY RECEIVING

WILLEY JAMES MARTIN W/M 39 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

MORGAN JUSTIN SCOTT W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

BUDD CARTER SPENCER W/M 18 MISD OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

HALE MICHAEL DAVID W/M 57 MISD BETHUNE FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME

MARSHALL BRYANT RANDELL B/M 33 MISD OFFICER MILLER TPO VIOLATION

CHAMBERS DANNY RAY W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSSESION OF METH

SAYLOR CODY LEE W/M 38 MISD OFFICER WORLEY DRIVING ON SUSPENDEDL, NO VALID REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, FLEEING/ATTEMPTNG TO ELUDE POLICE, BRAKE LIGHT REQUIREMENTS X2, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION, OPERATING VEHICLE WITH ALTERED SUSPENSION, OPEN CONTAINER, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, DEFECTIVE TIRES, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENTS, FAILURE TO SECURE LOAD, VIEW OBSTRUCTED, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, GA RESIDENT HAS 60 DAYS TO CHANGE ADDRESS

HOOTEN PHILLIP GLENN W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

HAYES JOEY LEN W/M 44 MISD OFFICER MULLIS FTA

HUGHES LARRY WAYNE W/M 40 MISD OFFICER SMITH POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, NO HEADLIGHTS, DUI-DRUGS AND ALCOHOL, DUI CHILD ENDANGERMENT

ROGER JUSTIN CURTIS W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

DEW DEVONTE DORWANCE B/M 22 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON TERRORISTIC THREATS

WATKINS CORNELL NMN B/M 43 MISD OFFICER CARTER DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, HINDERING 911 CALL

BENNETT JR. DAVID SHANE W/M 47 FELONY SELF HOLD FOR COURT

FRASHIER CLIFF ALDEN W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER BROWN FTA (M), FTA (F)

CLOWERS CHADWICK SHAYE W/M 29 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

MCDONALD SHIRLEY ANN W/F 66 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

CARBRAUGH RYAN TODD W/M 36 -- SELF RETUEN FROM FURLOUGH



ROSS JALEN CHRISTOPHER B/M 26 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY CONVERSION, ENDANGERING SECURITY INTEREST

NICHOLS RONALD ALAN W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER WASIM PROBATION VIOLATION

ROMINE STEPHEN MICHAEL W/M 62 -- SELF HOLD FOR COURT

BURNSED CARL WILLIAM W/M -- -- OFFICER ROBERTS BACK FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENT

ORICK MADELINE JANE W/F 22 -- SELF HOLD FOR COURT

LAWRENCE SAMANTHA GENE W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

FEAGANS BILLY DEAN W/M 64 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER

DUNN LEIGHTON LABRON W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

PLATTEN SEAN PATRICK W/M 29 MISD OFFICER COKER FTA

PARKER CHEYENNE ROSE W/F 26 MISD OFFICER GALYON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, VIEW OBSTRUCTED

COX CODY MICHAEL W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

LINTICUM TYLER SHANE W/M 23 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSS. OF METH

MANSELL HEATHER MARIE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

GARCIA SELENA RACAEL H/F 23 MISD OFFICER BROWN DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HAWKINS JR. FRANKLIN DEON B/M 52 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, CONCEALING IDENDITY OF VEHICLE, MISSING LICENSE PLATE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

SNIDER KELSIE LEE W/F 29 MISD OFFICER RUSS THEFT BY TAKING

COROMOTO RONNY ALEX H/M 26 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, NO INSURANCE

FOWLER APRIL NICOLE W/F 19 MISD OFFICER RUSS BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHLDREN 3RD

TODD TRAY ALAN W/M 52 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, NO INSURANCE

CASH MIACAH AREN W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS DUI, POSSESSION OF SHEDULE II, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HARDEGREE WALTER EDWARD W/M 19 FRLONY HILL FINANCIAL TRANSACTION FRUAD/ EXPOLIATION OF AN ELDERLY

COOK ETHEN WAYNE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE/ POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISION OF A FELONY

POUNDERS JASON ANDREW W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER MILLER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FVA

LOFTY ROBERT JOSEPH W/M 30 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA

HOLDEN MYKA MARIO B/M 31 MISD OFFICER HUNT DUI/ DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

WARE RUDDY B/M 43 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI

ESPOSITO ANTHONY RYAN W/M 42 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI

WHEELER ANGELO LOPEZ B/M 49 FELONY OFFICER GSP CROSSING GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS/ DUI/ NO SEATBELT

BISHOP STEVEN JEFFREY W/M 53 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI

KIRK JOHN FRANKLIN W/M 54 FEL OFFICER HOUSER POSS.OF METH, DUI DRUGS

CLARK DAVID ROGER JR W/M 40 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, EXPIRED REGISTRATION, DRIVER TO CHANGE ADDRESS

HAMPTON CHRISTOPHER BRYANT B/M 30 MISD DUI DRUGS, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

FRYE JOSEPH CHRISTOPHER W/M 37 MISD OFFICER PHILLIPS DRIVING ON SSPENDED LICENSE, NO TAG LIGHT, NO INSURANCE

MILLICAN JAMES ROBERT W/M 34 FELONY TERRORISTIC THREATS, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, AGG ASSAULT, CRIMINAL TRESSPASSING

BURTON CHRISTINA DAWN W/F 37 FELONY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PARKER/MAYS JAMIE LYNN W/F 46 FELONY OFFICER DURHAM PROBATION VIOLATION

MOSS TAVAROUS M B/M 36 MISD OFFICER MULLIS SPEEDING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

WATKINS CODY ALLEN W/M 28 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, ROSSVILLE FTA

RAMIREZ ALBERTO SERGIO W/M 45 MISD OFFICER MANNING DUI, DRIVING W/O A LICENSE, NO HEADLIGHT

WILKINSON MIRELLA W/F 34 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON NO BRAKELIGHT, DRIVIVNG W/O A LICENSE

HOGUE JEREMY RAY W/M 34 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

WATT CHRISTOPHER CHARLES B/M 43 MISD OFFICER MULLIS DUI

ROBINSON AAHSUNNA IMANI B/F 32 MISD OFFICER BROWN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

FARMER AMBER NICOLE W/F 36 MISD OFFICER MATTHEWS HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

WHITMIRE ADAM JEROME W/M 42 MISD OFFICER ANDERSON CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

DAVIS BRANDY RENEE W/F 40 FEL OFFICER WALTHOUR POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROL SUBSTANCE

MALONE MICHAEL GAGE W/M 17 FELONY OFFICER WALTHOUR POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROL SUBSTANCE, DUI, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, HANDS FREE LAW, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEECH LEY CHRISTOPHER W/M 68 FELONY OFFICER SMITH DUI, AGG ASSAULT ON LEO X2 (F), AGG ASSAULT ON LEO (M)