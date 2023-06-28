Bag Of "Drugs" Found At Cracker Barrel Just Crushed-Up Candy - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police responded to the Cracker Barrel, located in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway, after a concerned citizen reported that they had found a bag of suspected narcotics in the parking lot. The package was retrieved and found to only contain crushed up candy.While on a routine neighborhood patrol in the Homewood subdivision, an officer was waved down by a resident in the 5500 block of Jonquil Lane. The resident advised that sometime during the last month their trailer hitch had been taken from their vehicle in the driveway.An officer assisted a motorist with two flat tires in the 5700 block of Edgmon Road.An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane.An unknown 911 call came in from the 4000 block of Barnsley Loop.The area was checked but no emergencies were found.Collegedale police were notified that a Collegedale fugitive was in court in Soddy Daisy. While preparing for the prisoner transport the officers were notified that the Soddy Daisy court had released the fugitive. Wanted on bond revocation warrants from original possession of stolen property charges, sheriff’s deputies in Soddy Daisy and Collegedale police searched for the fugitive, but were unsuccessful.A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original theft charge.A residential alarm was activated in the 4000 block of Barnsley Loop. The alarm was found to have been accidentally set off by the homeowner.A resident in the 5600 block of Tallant Road called in a noise complaint, stating there were fireworks being shot off in the area. An officer made contact with some kids who had been shooting the fireworks. They advised that they were done for the night.A medical alarm was accidentally activated in the Garden Plaza at Greenbriar Cove facility. Everything checked out okay.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license. The driver was also a Hamilton County fugitive wanted on two warrants out of sessions court. The fugitive was transported to the jail.A Collegedale fugitive was located at the Volkswagen plant and taken into custody on warrants for burglary and theft. The fugitive was booked and transported to the jail.