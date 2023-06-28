Latest Headlines

Money-Strapped Signal Mountain Looking At All Fees For Possible Increases

  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The town of Signal Mountain is making preparations to take advantage of every revenue source that is available. At the June town council work session, new stormwater fees were approved on the final vote. They have been increased to provide revenue for the operation of the stormwater utility. The minimum charge will be $51.48 per year for a house with impervious areas up to 3,960 square feet or less. Over that there will be an additional charge of $.03575 per square foot. There will be no charge for undeveloped properties and areas of vegetation.

A fee review plan for all services provided by the city was also discussed. A schedule has been made for re-examining all the fees that are charged to residents along with a timeline that was laid out for discussing each of the various services such as electrical and mechanical permitting fees for buildings and codes, the library, and the judicial  department among many other fees for services. Cost savings are also possible if paperless billing is used versus paper billing, said Mayor Charles Poss. That would save on the cost of paper and mailing.

In order to change the fees that are currently charged, the related ordinance must be revised. After the council discusses and reassesses each fee, an ordinance will be passed regarding it rather than waiting to pass all changes at one time. This will allow the town to begin charging the new rates sooner and increase revenue. Two or more fees will be examined at the same meeting, if possible, to speed up the process.  In some cases such as the library, that board will be the one to analyze and set its own fees.

The judicial department was also addressed. Vice Mayor Elizabeth Baker lead the discussion about how to reduce court costs and increase fees. The city judge is allowed to issue fees for court costs; however, she said Signal Mountain’s judge has not been  doing that. City Attorney Harry Cash said the cases heard by the judge are city issues as well as state and county issues that are not subject to Signal Mountain fees and the judge has the authority to waive fees. The vice mayor then suggested moving the court times from evenings to work-day hours, which could save paying staff overtime. These ideas will be discussed with Judge Gary Humble.

There will also be increases in WWTA wastewater billing in Signal Mountain as well as an increase in the water rates on the suggestion of Water Utility Director Matt Justice. He told the council that he has compared the rates currently being charged by the town to rates of comparable communities and found that they are low. He said that Signal Mountain’s billing agreement of $1 per account is the lowest of all comparisons. He recommended increasing that amount to $1.75 per account for both utilities to cover the water utility’s costs, now that Signal Mountain has implemented a new salary and billing structure.  

The minimum service fee will also be looked at. Signal Mountain charges a minimum of $6 per month for a minimum of 1,000 gallons. This rate will be addressed, too, said Mr. Justice, to make sure it is set high enough to cover costs.

 With new rates, he said, for 1,200 customers, the department would be taking in $11,000 more each year for a total of $25,000. The last rate increase was in September 2021, and he said MTAS the advisory service assisting municipalities in Tennessee, has suggested adjusting the rate annually. The two biggest expenses for the SMWU are water repurchasing and the cost of electricity to pump water up the mountain. And there will  be another rate increase of five percent coming from EPB in October. He said that the increases are following the recommendations from MTAS for a four percent rate increase in 2022 and in 2023. He said that the rate increases are not for the utility to make money, but that the additional money would go right back into the utility.

Looking ahead, Mr. Justice said that two large capital projects will be needed in the future and are being planned for Signal Mountain’s water company. There is a need for a new pump station. The cost of a prefabricated pump station is estimated at $3.4 million. And the water transmission line going up the mountain is now close to 50 years old and rock slides and fires are an ever-present risk, he said. This has been partially addressed with the new interconnect agreement with Walden for a second water source. The current price to replace this line is $4 million, which will increase during the 10 years he estimates before replacing it will be needed.

The water utility will be getting two new Chevrolet trucks for the use of field employees. This has been included in the budget for the past two years, said Mr. Justice, but there has been no vehicle availability. He has rolled over the money that will be used to purchase a pair of reliable trucks that are now available, he said.

Digital management software was another purchase that was approved by the council. The data management system renewal fee will cost $19,513 and will be used by the police department.

 

Latest Headlines
Money-Strapped Signal Mountain Looking At All Fees For Possible Increases
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate
Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Insurance Expert Agrees Fire That Killed Kimberly Wells Was Arson
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Information Sought On Missing Endangered Teenager
Information Sought On Missing Endangered Teenager
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Airlines At Chattanooga Airport Set Luggage Deadline For 45 Minutes Before Flight
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Man On Sex Offender Registry Charged After Guiding 12-Year-Old Girl Through Gunbarrel Restaurant, Kissing Her
Man On Sex Offender Registry Charged After Guiding 12-Year-Old Girl Through Gunbarrel Restaurant, Kissing Her
  • Breaking News
  • 6/28/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/29/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMMONS, DERRIKA DANIELLE 1222 POPLAR STAPT G CHATTANOOGA, 374023845 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS ... more

Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate
Hughes Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In Wreck That Killed Kirkman Graduate
  • 6/28/2023

A man who wrecked and killed a woman in another car during a police chase has been sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison. Darrell A. Hughes pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication ... more

Information Sought On Missing Endangered Teenager
Information Sought On Missing Endangered Teenager
  • 6/28/2023

Chattanooga Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered teenager. Azaria Smith, 15, left home at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday. She left without her required ... more

Breaking News
Airlines At Chattanooga Airport Set Luggage Deadline For 45 Minutes Before Flight
  • 6/28/2023
Man On Sex Offender Registry Charged After Guiding 12-Year-Old Girl Through Gunbarrel Restaurant, Kissing Her
Man On Sex Offender Registry Charged After Guiding 12-Year-Old Girl Through Gunbarrel Restaurant, Kissing Her
  • 6/28/2023
Gardenhire Bills On Tax Cuts, School Safety Go Into Effect
  • 6/28/2023
Fire Damages House At Apison
Fire Damages House At Apison
  • 6/28/2023
Chattanooga Man Charged With Pulling Gun During Traffic Stop Found Guilty By Federal Jury
Chattanooga Man Charged With Pulling Gun During Traffic Stop Found Guilty By Federal Jury
  • 6/28/2023
Opinion
Tougher Laws Needed To Curb Senseless Chases
  • 6/27/2023
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
What Just Means More, SEC?
  • 6/28/2023
Regarding Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
  • 6/27/2023
Sam Woolwine Gave Much To Golf In Chattanooga - And Response
  • 6/26/2023
Sports
Head Golf Coach Brooks Thomas Leaving Cleveland State
  • 6/28/2023
NaKeia Burks Promoted To Women's Basketball Assistant Coach At Lee
NaKeia Burks Promoted To Women's Basketball Assistant Coach At Lee
  • 6/28/2023
Randy Smith: Unsung Heroes Of Youth Sports
Randy Smith: Unsung Heroes Of Youth Sports
  • 6/28/2023
Dalton State Puts 26 Student-Athletes On National Academic Scholar List
  • 6/28/2023
CWGA In Action At Signal Mountain
  • 6/27/2023
Happenings
Don Eaves Heritage House Presents Christmas In July Events
  • 6/28/2023
Alan Pressley Honors Nashville Police Officers Who Responded At Covenant School
Alan Pressley Honors Nashville Police Officers Who Responded At Covenant School
  • 6/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Speed Humps Salvation
Jerry Summers: Speed Humps Salvation
  • 6/29/2023
4th Of July Garbage And Recycle Collection & Site Schedule Announced
  • 6/28/2023
Chattanooga Construction Update
  • 6/27/2023
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg: A Little Talk About Talk Shows
  • 6/28/2023
2023 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
2023 Road To Nightfall Winners Showcased Friday
  • 6/27/2023
Chattanooga’s Maggie Haimelin Is First Runner-Up At Distinguished Young Women of America
  • 6/25/2023
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
  • 6/24/2023
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
  • 6/23/2023
Opinion
Tougher Laws Needed To Curb Senseless Chases
  • 6/27/2023
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
What Just Means More, SEC?
  • 6/28/2023
Dining
Local Panera Bread Units Have New Owner
  • 6/28/2023
LAUNCH And TVFCU To Host Food Truck Events At Credit Union Branches
LAUNCH And TVFCU To Host Food Truck Events At Credit Union Branches
  • 6/28/2023
CSCC Announces 3rd Culinary Bootcamp Graduation
CSCC Announces 3rd Culinary Bootcamp Graduation
  • 6/28/2023
Business
Arcade Beauty Announces Amnicola Plant Closure With Loss Of 80 Jobs
  • 6/28/2023
Collegedale Receives Municipal League Award For Excellence In Public Works
Collegedale Receives Municipal League Award For Excellence In Public Works
  • 6/28/2023
Lakesite Receives Municipal League Award For Small City Progress
  • 6/28/2023
Real Estate
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 6/23/2023
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Student Scene
Local Student Eliza Moore Inducted Into The Honor Society Of Phi Kappa Phi
  • 6/28/2023
Marie Mott Establishes Hutchins Academy
  • 6/27/2023
GNTC Student Wins Gold At SkillsUSA National Competition
  • 6/26/2023
Living Well
Angie Gay Named Executive Director Of The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga
Angie Gay Named Executive Director Of The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga
  • 6/28/2023
Erlanger Celebrates DAISY Award Winners Olivia Killian And Keri Parks
Erlanger Celebrates DAISY Award Winners Olivia Killian And Keri Parks
  • 6/28/2023
TVFCU And CHI Memorial Work Together To Provide Mobile Lung Cancer Screenings
  • 6/28/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
  • 6/26/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Examining And Pondering Chattanooga’s Parks Plans Past And Future
  • 6/26/2023
Crocodile Species Left On Knoxville Loading Dock
Crocodile Species Left On Knoxville Loading Dock
  • 6/26/2023
Operation Dry Water Returns For July 4th Holiday Period
  • 6/26/2023
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, UnEarthed
  • 6/28/2023
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Summer Blockbusters Coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater In July
  • 6/22/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Sanctuary In A Storm-Tossed World
Bob Tamasy: Finding Sanctuary In A Storm-Tossed World
  • 6/29/2023
"Freedom Has A Price" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/28/2023
Outdoor Trivia Night Hosted By Central Church Of Christ Is Friday
  • 6/26/2023
Obituaries
Richard Andrew “Andy” Rosette
Richard Andrew “Andy” Rosette
  • 6/28/2023
Paula Palmer
Paula Palmer
  • 6/28/2023
Sheridan Eugene Lupo
Sheridan Eugene Lupo
  • 6/28/2023
Area Obituaries
McNeese, Angela Denise (Cleveland)
McNeese, Angela Denise (Cleveland)
  • 6/28/2023
Powers, Edward (Ten Mile)
  • 6/28/2023
Moore, Freddy Lee (Birchwood)
Moore, Freddy Lee (Birchwood)
  • 6/28/2023