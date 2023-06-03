Man Shot Following Argument On Dodson Avenue

town hall meetingA town hall meeting has been called to address the issue of sewage being transported from Cobb County, Ga., to Copperhill.
It will be next Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Copper ... more
A man was shot following an argument at Dodson Avenue on Friday night.
Chattanooga Police responded to 617 Dodson at 10:30 p.m. on a call of a shooting.
Officers located a man suffering ... more
Chattanooga Police answered a shooting call on the Westside on Saturday morning.
Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to 1318 Grove St.
Police located a man suffering from non-life threatening ... more