Home In East Chattanooga Destroyed By Fire Early Friday Morning

The cause of an early morning house fire on Friday in East Chattanooga is under investigation.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours working to fully extinguish the blaze. The call came at 4:17 a.m. to a home in the 3900 block of Meadow Lane. A black column of smoke was visible as crews rushed to the location.

Responding Red Shift companies found the residence fully involved on arrival with flames coming out of every window and through the roof. A defensive attack was launched with 2.5” lines. A deck gun was used and then a ladder was positioned for a master stream. At one point, the roof collapsed and the floors crumbled. The structure was unstable and unsafe for firefighters to enter.

Companies continued targeting hot spots throughout the morning.

The Fire Investigation Division was on the scene, along with Engine 15, Quint 6, Engine 4 and Battalion 3. Red Shift and Blue Shift personnel have worked this fire. EPB and CPD assisted the CFD.