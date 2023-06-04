Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALILES, CASSIE B

1280 STANSBURY MT RD TURTLE TOWN, 37391

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLANTON, PHILIP RUSSELL

342 MEADOW GREEN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE

3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDBRAVO GUILLEN, LUIS2016 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BROWN, KARA RENEE1280 STANSBURY MT RDG TURTLETOWN, 373914623Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON63 SELF STORAGE RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Erlanger HospitalDOMESTIC ASSAULTCANTRELL, AARON BLAINE7580 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 373123134Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARTER, COREY LESEAN544 SOUTHERN ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERDANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTDYKES, ROBERT ALLAN614 NORTHERN AVE CHATTANOOGASIGNAL MOUNTAI, 37377Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGARCIA, EDWARD SI727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGIBSON, JONATHAN ANDREW10670 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTGOINS, GABRIEL KAIN5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOODWIN, QUINNTESSA P6973 EDITH LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215761Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRAY, DANA MARIE3423 GAY ST. CHATT, 374111419Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LIGREEN, MYKIA T1433 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214128Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONGRIFFIN, KAILEY LYNN4317 DUVAL ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374122703Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRISHAM, ZOE TAYLOR200 SAM JOHNSON RD GEORGETOWN, 37362Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDEN, CODY L2177 SHILOH RD DECATUR, 373225640Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYHARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER500 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HEADRICK, RICHARD TYLER2759PARKER AVE RAINSVILLE, 35986Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOUSTON, HORATIO NMN2010 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIJEANY, ISAIAH MARKEILLE6711 HICKORY TACE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH5217 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 1106 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSJOHNSTON, JAMES RILEY2603 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDING**MUST APPEARDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEJONES, KYLA HOPE818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METHCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IKENDRICK, GREGORY L510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIKHOURY, CAROL ELIZABETH78 EASTWOOD CT RINGGOLD, 307365263Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREKYZER, HALEY NICOLE699 RIDGEVIEW RD MORGONTON, 30560Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEGRA, TRENT1368 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LILES, ADDISON SCOTT922 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYLIVELY, JOSHUA LEE155 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GAMCMATH, JERRY LEE1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR DUIMCMURRAY, MATTHEW ALLEN1505 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERMOORE, BRIAN SCOTT990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OGLETREE, SAMBRA RACHELL2630 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL1463 19TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION SCHEDULE I (FENTANYL)POSSESSION SCHEDULE II (METHAPHETAMINE)RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMOS, LOREN G1902 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121292Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSCOTT, STEVE DERRICK1428 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 373431634Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SMITH, FRANK IV1129 O HENRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, PHILLIP DALE427 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSTALKINGSMITH, ROBIN LYN223 LLOYDS SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STOCKBRIDGE, RACAEL ELLEN1731 POPULAR SPRINGS RD TRENTON, 30751Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSWALLOWS, JOBY309 BLACK FORST DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37801Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHOMAS, CODY WILLIAM11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALTON, TONI JLISA1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, WILLIAM D816 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO3806 MISSION VIEW AVE Chattanooga, 374115132Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYFALSE REPORTSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWRIGHT, ANTONIO LUCRISHAN2311 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT

