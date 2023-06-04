Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALILES, CASSIE B
1280 STANSBURY MT RD TURTLE TOWN, 37391
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLANTON, PHILIP RUSSELL
342 MEADOW GREEN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BRAVO GUILLEN, LUIS
2016 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, KARA RENEE
1280 STANSBURY MT RDG TURTLETOWN, 373914623
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON
63 SELF STORAGE RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CANTRELL, AARON BLAINE
7580 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 373123134
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, COREY LESEAN
544 SOUTHERN ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
614 NORTHERN AVE CHATTANOOGASIGNAL MOUNTAI, 37377
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GARCIA, EDWARD SI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GIBSON, JONATHAN ANDREW
10670 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GOINS, GABRIEL KAIN
5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODWIN, QUINNTESSA P
6973 EDITH LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215761
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAY, DANA MARIE
3423 GAY ST. CHATT, 374111419
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LI
GREEN, MYKIA T
1433 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214128
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
GRIFFIN, KAILEY LYNN
4317 DUVAL ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374122703
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRISHAM, ZOE TAYLOR
200 SAM JOHNSON RD GEORGETOWN, 37362
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDEN, CODY L
2177 SHILOH RD DECATUR, 373225640
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER
500 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEADRICK, RICHARD TYLER
2759PARKER AVE RAINSVILLE, 35986
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
2010 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
JEANY, ISAIAH MARKEILLE
6711 HICKORY TACE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH
5217 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 1106 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JOHNSTON, JAMES RILEY
2603 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING**MUST APPEAR
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JONES, KYLA HOPE
818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
KENDRICK, GREGORY L
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
KHOURY, CAROL ELIZABETH
78 EASTWOOD CT RINGGOLD, 307365263
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KYZER, HALEY NICOLE
699 RIDGEVIEW RD MORGONTON, 30560
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEGRA, TRENT
1368 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LILES, ADDISON SCOTT
922 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
LIVELY, JOSHUA LEE
155 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR DUI
MCMURRAY, MATTHEW ALLEN
1505 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT
990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OGLETREE, SAMBRA RACHELL
2630 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL
1463 19TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II (METHAPHETAMINE)
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMOS, LOREN G
1902 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121292
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCOTT, STEVE DERRICK
1428 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 373431634
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SMITH, FRANK IV
1129 O HENRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH, PHILLIP DALE
427 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STALKING
SMITH, ROBIN LYN
223 LLOYDS SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOCKBRIDGE, RACAEL ELLEN
1731 POPULAR SPRINGS RD TRENTON, 30751
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SWALLOWS, JOBY
309 BLACK FORST DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37801
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALTON, TONI JLISA
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, WILLIAM D
816 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
3806 MISSION VIEW AVE Chattanooga, 374115132
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WRIGHT, ANTONIO LUCRISHAN
2311 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BALILES, CASSIE B
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|BRAVO GUILLEN, LUIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, KARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CANTRELL, AARON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GIBSON, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GRAY, DANA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LI
|
|GREEN, MYKIA T
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|
|HARDEN, CODY L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KENDRICK, GREGORY L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|
|KHOURY, CAROL ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|KYZER, HALEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LIVELY, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/18/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR DUI
|
|PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAMOS, LOREN G
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SCOTT, STEVE DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/16/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FALSE REPORTS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|