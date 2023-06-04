Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, June 4, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALILES, CASSIE B 
1280 STANSBURY MT RD TURTLE TOWN, 37391 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLANTON, PHILIP RUSSELL 
342 MEADOW GREEN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE 
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

BRAVO GUILLEN, LUIS 
2016 WHEELER CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, KARA RENEE 
1280 STANSBURY MT RDG TURTLETOWN, 373914623 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON 
63 SELF STORAGE RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CANTRELL, AARON BLAINE 
7580 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 373123134 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, COREY LESEAN 
544 SOUTHERN ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE 
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN 
614 NORTHERN AVE CHATTANOOGASIGNAL MOUNTAI, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GARCIA, EDWARD SI 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GIBSON, JONATHAN ANDREW 
10670 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GOINS, GABRIEL KAIN 
5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, QUINNTESSA P 
6973 EDITH LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215761 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRAY, DANA MARIE 
3423 GAY ST. CHATT, 374111419 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LI

GREEN, MYKIA T 
1433 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214128 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

GRIFFIN, KAILEY LYNN 
4317 DUVAL ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374122703 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRISHAM, ZOE TAYLOR 
200 SAM JOHNSON RD GEORGETOWN, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEN, CODY L 
2177 SHILOH RD DECATUR, 373225640 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HARDEN, DARIUS ALEXANDER 
500 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEADRICK, RICHARD TYLER 
2759PARKER AVE RAINSVILLE, 35986 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN 
2010 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

JEANY, ISAIAH MARKEILLE 
6711 HICKORY TACE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH 
5217 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 1106 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

JOHNSTON, JAMES RILEY 
2603 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING**MUST APPEAR
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

JONES, KYLA HOPE 
818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA 
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

KENDRICK, GREGORY L 
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

KHOURY, CAROL ELIZABETH 
78 EASTWOOD CT RINGGOLD, 307365263 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

KYZER, HALEY NICOLE 
699 RIDGEVIEW RD MORGONTON, 30560 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEGRA, TRENT 
1368 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LILES, ADDISON SCOTT 
922 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

LIVELY, JOSHUA LEE 
155 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA

MCMATH, JERRY LEE 
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR DUI

MCMURRAY, MATTHEW ALLEN 
1505 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

MOORE, BRIAN SCOTT 
990 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OGLETREE, SAMBRA RACHELL 
2630 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL 
1463 19TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II (METHAPHETAMINE)
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMOS, LOREN G 
1902 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE 
3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121292 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SCOTT, STEVE DERRICK 
1428 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 373431634 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SMITH, FRANK IV 
1129 O HENRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, PHILLIP DALE 
427 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STALKING

SMITH, ROBIN LYN 
223 LLOYDS SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOCKBRIDGE, RACAEL ELLEN 
1731 POPULAR SPRINGS RD TRENTON, 30751 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SWALLOWS, JOBY 
309 BLACK FORST DRIVE MARYVILLE, 37801 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM 
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALTON, TONI JLISA 
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, WILLIAM D 
816 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO 
3806 MISSION VIEW AVE Chattanooga, 374115132 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WRIGHT, ANTONIO LUCRISHAN 
2311 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

