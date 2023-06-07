Police Blotter: Man Thinks Retirement Community Staff Made Fraudulent Charges; Man From Spiritual Organization Wants $2,000 For A Ride

A man on Shallowford Road told police he had numerous fraudulent charges on his Cash App. He showed an officer charges from Zenretreatdr for $7.97, Signature Stationary Sub for 3.97, Xbox for 2.99, Winred.gop.com for $15, $18 and $30, and uspatriots, for $8.95 for a total of $86.88 in fraudulent charges. The man believes his retirement community staff has access to his web usage and sites he visits and he believes they are likely behind the theft. The staff on site said that it is an independent living faculty and they do not monitor residents internet usage or restrict it in anyway. The man has challenged all of the above charges with his bank and believes he will be reimbursed.

* * *

An officer spoke with a man at Exxon at 2301 4th Ave. who said he placed his bag between the icebox and trash can and went inside. When he came back outside, he noticed his items were gone. He said it was an orange bag ($100), a cell phone ($50), personal files, and multiple articles of clothes ($50). The officer went inside the gas station and spoke to a cashier and reviewed footage with him. It was discovered a white Chevrolet HHR pulled into the gas station and a white female and male exited the vehicle. The man stayed outside and walked to another pump, saw the bag and walked back to the vehicle. The female came back out and the man was seen talking to her. The man removed the gas pump and then walked over to where the bag was placed and grabbed the items and placed them into the trunk of the car and left. A picture of the suspect was sent out to CPD for possible identification. The suspect is a white male, 6 2", thin build, with a beard and glasses. The total amount taken was $200.

* * *

A man at Holiday Inn Express at 6274 Artesian Cir. told police that some time overnight, someone stole the tire rim off of his 2014 International work truck. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A man on Hamilton Cove Drive reported to police someone stole his four black resin lawn chairs from his firepit area.

* * *

A woman was driving on Hixson Pike when she passed a lawn care worker and an object was thrown by a grass trimmer, striking and cracking her windshield. The woman stopped and spoke with the man, who was hesitant to give her any personal information, but did provide her with insurance information for the landscaping business.

* * *

The staff of the Humane Society thrift store at 4784 Highway 58 told police there was a man in the store who was not welcome and they wanted him trespassed. An officer spoke with the man and he was very upset because he was accused of stealing from the store and he said he never did that. The officer told the man the staff had made no such accusation to police, however he was not welcome and he had to leave and if he returned he could be arrested. The man said he would leave and never return but wanted it clear that he did not steal from the store.

* * *

A woman at Target at 1816 Gunbarrel Road told police that while she was in the store, her 2015 Ford Edge received damage to the rear area. Due to the vehicle being moved and the delay in reporting, this information could not be verified.

* * *

A woman at Northgate Mall told police she obtained a ride from an unknown man through a spiritual organization. After the man picked her up, he told her he would need $2,000 for the ride. When the woman began to question the amount, the man pulled into the Northgate parking lot, where the woman got out of the car in order to attempt to make arrangements for the money. The man then drove away with a bag belonging to the woman that contained personal papers. Multiple unsuccessful attempts were made to contact the man by phone.