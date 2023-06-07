Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Retirement Community Staff Made Fraudulent Charges; Man From Spiritual Organization Wants $2,000 For A Ride

  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023

A man on Shallowford Road told police he had numerous fraudulent charges on his Cash App. He showed an officer charges from Zenretreatdr for $7.97, Signature Stationary Sub for 3.97, Xbox for 2.99, Winred.gop.com for $15, $18 and $30, and uspatriots, for $8.95 for a total of $86.88 in fraudulent charges. The man believes his retirement community staff has access to his web usage and sites he visits and he believes they are likely behind the theft. The staff on site said that it is an independent living faculty and they do not monitor residents internet usage or restrict it in anyway. The man has challenged all of the above charges with his bank and believes he will be reimbursed.

* * *

An officer spoke with a man at Exxon at 2301 4th Ave. who said he placed his bag between the icebox and trash can and went inside. When he came back outside, he noticed his items were gone. He said it was an orange bag ($100), a cell phone ($50), personal files, and multiple articles of clothes ($50). The officer went inside the gas station and spoke to a cashier and reviewed footage with him. It was discovered a white Chevrolet HHR pulled into the gas station and a white female and male exited the vehicle. The man stayed outside and walked to another pump, saw the bag and walked back to the vehicle. The female came back out and the man was seen talking to her. The man removed the gas pump and then walked over to where the bag was placed and grabbed the items and placed them into the trunk of the car and left. A picture of the suspect was sent out to CPD for possible identification. The suspect is a white male, 6 2", thin build, with a beard and glasses. The total amount taken was $200.

* * *

A man at Holiday Inn Express at 6274 Artesian Cir. told police that some time overnight, someone stole the tire rim off of his 2014 International work truck. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A man on Hamilton Cove Drive reported to police someone stole his four black resin lawn chairs from his firepit area.

* * *

A woman was driving on Hixson Pike when she passed a lawn care worker and an object was thrown by a grass trimmer, striking and cracking her windshield. The woman stopped and spoke with the man, who was hesitant to give her any personal information, but did provide her with insurance information for the landscaping business.

* * *

The staff of the Humane Society thrift store at 4784 Highway 58 told police there was a man in the store who was not welcome and they wanted him trespassed. An officer spoke with the man and he was very upset because he was accused of stealing from the store and he said he never did that. The officer told the man the staff had made no such accusation to police, however he was not welcome and he had to leave and if he returned he could be arrested. The man said he would leave and never return but wanted it clear that he did not steal from the store.

* * *
A woman at Target at 1816 Gunbarrel Road told police that while she was in the store, her 2015 Ford Edge received damage to the rear area. Due to the vehicle being moved and the delay in reporting, this information could not be verified.

* * *

A woman at Northgate Mall told police she obtained a ride from an unknown man through a spiritual organization. After the man picked her up, he told her he would need $2,000 for the ride. When the woman began to question the amount, the man pulled into the Northgate parking lot, where the woman got out of the car in order to attempt to make arrangements for the money. The man then drove away with a bag belonging to the woman that contained personal papers. Multiple unsuccessful attempts were made to contact the man by phone.

Latest Headlines
Red Bank Commission Votes 59-Cent Tax Increase Despite Heavy Opposition
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/7/23
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Couple Argues Over Parental Responsibilities - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Retirement Community Staff Made Fraudulent Charges; Man From Spiritual Organization Wants $2,000 For A Ride
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/7/23
  • 6/7/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/7/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Couple Argues Over Parental Responsibilities - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/7/2023

Police were called to a domestic disorder in the 5000 block of Hickory Hill Lane involving a couple arguing over their parental responsibilities. An alarm was activated at Copelands, in the ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Retirement Community Staff Made Fraudulent Charges; Man From Spiritual Organization Wants $2,000 For A Ride
  • 6/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/7/2023
Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
Mark Heinzer Named To Oversee City Wastewater Department
  • 6/6/2023
City Pays $77,620 To Clean Up Homeless Camp Under Veterans Bridge
  • 6/6/2023
Mike Mallen Chosen City's Administrative Hearing Officer
Mike Mallen Chosen City's Administrative Hearing Officer
  • 6/6/2023
Opinion
A $500 Toilet Seat Under The Veterans Bridge
  • 6/6/2023
City Should Prioritize Pops On The River
  • 6/7/2023
Traffic Enforcement Now, Please
  • 6/7/2023
UT Athletic Department Is In Capable Hands
  • 6/6/2023
Remembering Ed Buice, Gone Too Soon
  • 6/5/2023
Sports
Lookouts Lose 5-3 To Last-Place Birmingham
  • 6/6/2023
Wiedmer: Athletic Director Danny White Is Building Something Special At Tennessee
  • 6/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Only Ashley Rogers, But That's A Huge Loss
  • 6/6/2023
Cleveland State Athletes Receive Ends of Year Awards
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Football Club Prepares To Honor Juan Hernandez Saturday At Finley
  • 6/6/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
  • 6/6/2023
Some Stories Shouldn't Be Told
  • 6/7/2023
Wreath Laying Ceremony At U.S. Colored Troops Monument Is Saturday
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Ice Cream Safari Is June 17
  • 6/6/2023
Central Avenue Southbound Emergency Closure Announced
  • 6/6/2023
Entertainment
Southern Soul Is At Nightfall Friday
Southern Soul Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/6/2023
WFLI Adds Good Morning Chattanooga From NewsChannel 9 To "The Talk Of Chattanooga"
  • 6/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Film Festival Announces Final Wave Of Events
  • 6/6/2023
The Chattanooga Film Festival Conjures First Wave
  • 6/3/2023
Opinion
A $500 Toilet Seat Under The Veterans Bridge
  • 6/6/2023
City Should Prioritize Pops On The River
  • 6/7/2023
Traffic Enforcement Now, Please
  • 6/7/2023
Dining
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
  • 6/7/2023
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Business
Chamber Gets 182-Acre Site At Enterprise South To Show To Prospects
  • 6/5/2023
Chattanooga Airport Names 2 Members To Leadership Team
Chattanooga Airport Names 2 Members To Leadership Team
  • 6/5/2023
SE Tennessee Business Networking International Wins Chattanooga Area Chamber Small Business Award
  • 6/5/2023
Real Estate
Nicole Heyman Appointed To Chattanooga Housing Authority Board Of Commissioners
  • 6/7/2023
Fort Wood Home Long Occupied By The Tins Goes On The Market
  • 6/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/3/2023
Student Scene
Gig City Goes Quantum Doubles World Quantum Day Participation Goal
  • 6/6/2023
High School Student Earns Associate Degree In Mechatronics At CSCC
High School Student Earns Associate Degree In Mechatronics At CSCC
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Local Dedicates Career To Providing Free Legal Representation For Underserved Populations
Chattanooga Local Dedicates Career To Providing Free Legal Representation For Underserved Populations
  • 6/5/2023
Living Well
HAPPY SHOES Project Launches Children’s Backpack Program At Erlanger Children's Hospital
HAPPY SHOES Project Launches Children’s Backpack Program At Erlanger Children's Hospital
  • 6/6/2023
Abba's House Launches Community Food Pantry June 13
  • 6/6/2023
Cempa Community Care To Hold 13th Annual Dining Out For Life
  • 6/6/2023
Memories
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Outdoors
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
  • 6/5/2023
1 Killed In Norris Lake Boat Collision
  • 6/4/2023
Tennessee's Bobby Wilson 2023 Free Fishing Day Is June 10
  • 6/5/2023
Travel
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For June 18
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For June 18
  • 6/7/2023
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist To Honor Ruby Westfield For 77-Year Music Ministry June 11
  • 6/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: More Connected Than Ever, But Desperately Alone
Bob Tamasy: More Connected Than Ever, But Desperately Alone
  • 6/5/2023
Obituaries
L. Quentin Lane
L. Quentin Lane
  • 6/7/2023
George Angel
George Angel
  • 6/6/2023
Tiffany Vines Neese
Tiffany Vines Neese
  • 6/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Mowrer, Claudette Cote (Cleveland)
Mowrer, Claudette Cote (Cleveland)
  • 6/7/2023
Thomas, David (Dalton)
  • 6/7/2023
Ownbey, Billie Jean (Dalton)
Ownbey, Billie Jean (Dalton)
  • 6/7/2023