SCI, Parent Of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Acquires Hamilton Funeral Home

SCI Tennessee Funeral Services, LLC, a division of Service Corporation International, a North American provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services, has acquired Hamilton Funeral Home located at Hixson Pike and Hamill Road in Chattanooga.

Hamilton Funeral Home opened in September 2011 to serve the North Chattanooga, Red Bank, Hixson and neighboring communities. The location is a full service funeral provider, offering traditional services and cremation.



"All preneed contracts will be fulfilled, and clients can expect the same outstanding service levels Hamilton has always provided," officials said.



All current Hamilton associates will remain with the company and Tom Wilson has been named location manager of Hamilton and Cremation Center of Chattanooga.

Mr. Wilson has been in the funeral industry for nearly 30 years, working with several providers in Southeast Tennessee. He recently served as a director at the Chattanooga Funeral Home, East Brainerd Chapel.“My staff and I look forward to serving our community and offering the exemplary service people have come to expect from Hamilton and Dignity Memorial,” said Mr. Wilson. “The acquisition means more choices for the people of the North Chattanooga, Hixson and surrounding communities. This beautiful chapel is located in the middle of the city’s growth area and has a great reputation of service. We look forward to working with the staff and welcome them to our team of almost 25,000 associates.”SCI Tennessee Funeral Services, LLC, is a division of Service Corporation International, based in Houston, Tx. SCI operates nearly 1,900 funeral homes and cemeteries in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. In Southeast Tennessee, the company owns Chattanooga Funeral Home’s four chapels, Advantage Funeral Home near Downtown Chattanooga, a full service flower shop, cremation center, Chattanooga Memorial Park and Hamilton Memorial Gardens.