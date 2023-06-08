Raccoon Mountain Caverns & Campground Sells For $7M

The Raccoon Mountain Caverns & Campground has sold for $7,000,000. The property was purchased from Raccoon Mountain Caverns & Campground LLC by Da-Cia RV Fund X LLC, Dacia RV Fund X LLC.Raccoon Mountain Caverns & Campground, just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, is home to Tennessee’s highest rated cave (TripAdvisor's #1 'Thing To Do' in Chattanooga). Guests can tour their nationally recognized cave system, pan for gemstones or relax by a campfire while taking in the spectacular views of both Lookout Mountain and Raccoon Mountain.Before adding a campground, the site was formerly known as Tennessee Caverns, later changed to Crystal City Caves, then to Crystal Caverns and then to Raccoon Mountain Caverns in the 1970s.Tennessee Caverns, discovered and named by Leo Lambert in 1929, who had discovered Ruby Falls the year before, opened to the public on June 28, 1931.Visitors today can take the Crystal Palace Tour. To date over five and a half miles of passageways have been mapped, with new discoveries still being made.