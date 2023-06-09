Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman With No Pants Said Boyfriend Beat Her Up; Woman Thinks Boyfriend Broke Her Door

  • Friday, June 9, 2023

An officer saw a woman not wearing pants sitting in the gravel on New York Avenue. The officer spoke with her and she said she was beat by her boyfriend and he left her on the side of the road. She said she was unable to walk because her pants were in her boyfriend’s truck. She didn’t want any reports, but did want a ride home. The officer spoke with another woman who said she knows the boyfriend and witnessed the two arguing. The witness said after the boyfriend left, the woman began hitting herself with rocks prior to police arrival. The officer transported the woman to her home.

* * *

A man on Wheeler Avenue called police and said he was in a verbal argument with his girlfriend. The man wanted police to diffuse the situation before it became physical between them. An officer arrived and spoke with both the man and woman. Both denied any physical altercation had occurred. The woman said the man’s daughter was on her way to pick her up so she could leave for the night. The man’s daughter arrived and the woman left without issue.

* * *

Police responded to 5084 S. Terrace on a report of a man removing items from a dumpster. Police spoke with him and told him to return all the items he took from the dumpster. The man complied with the request.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street was locked out of his apartment. An officer tried to help the man speak with the on-call maintenance, but was unsuccessful. The man is a diabetic and, when asked if he needed EMS due to his condition, he said he was fine and would call if he needed any other help.

* * *

A man at Subway at 3127 Broad St. told police someone stole a Stihl MS271 chainsaw from his lawn trailer. Utilizing LeadsOnline, an officer was able to enter the serial number of the stolen chainsaw. The results implicated a man as the suspect showing he pawned the chainsaw.

* * *

While on call, an officer was flagged down by a woman on Palmetto Street. The woman said a week ago a man tried to set fire to her house and proceeded to show police a video of a thin black man holding what appeared to be a house sprayer in front of her doorbell camera. Police attempted to stop the man to talk to him but he ran in an unknown direction. The woman said she had already filed a report on the incident and just wants the man who was dressed in all black arrested. An officer patrolled the area and spoke to a pedestrian but was not able to locate the man.

* * *

A man on Walnut Street told police someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole the following items: a loaded Glock 22 40 caliber, Apple iPhone 13 mini, Dolce & Gabana sunglasses and polo shirts. The man called back in to add his 10k gold necklace was also stolen.

* * *

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police she returned home to find the glass in the sliding door to her apartment had been broken. She believed the suspect is her boyfriend, however she had no proof. The value of the door was estimated to be around $1,000.

Latest Headlines
Person Passes Out After Giving Blood And Has Head-On Collision - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/9/2023
Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Game Set For June 13 at Frost Stadium
  • Sports
  • 6/8/2023
Ridgeside Rallies To Beat Big Ridge, 389-374
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/8/2023
Chattanooga Area Swim League
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/8/2023
Lee Coaches, Athletes Earn NCAA Division II Outdoor Track And Field Awards
  • Sports
  • 6/8/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman With No Pants Said Boyfriend Beat Her Up; Woman Thinks Boyfriend Broke Her Door
  • 6/9/2023

An officer saw a woman not wearing pants sitting in the gravel on New York Avenue. The officer spoke with her and she said she was beat by her boyfriend and he left her on the side of the road. ... more

Person Passes Out After Giving Blood And Has Head-On Collision - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/9/2023

An officer responded to a head on crash in the 5700 block of Main Street after a driver had passed out while behind the wheel. They had just donated blood. Police responded to a disorder ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/9/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BATES, STEVEN DEVON 1201 BOYNTON DR APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD HARASSMENT ... more

Breaking News
Blackburn Says Trump Indictment By Justice Department Part Of Vendetta
  • 6/8/2023
Bode Vintage Hotel On Chestnut Street Sells For $17.5 Million
Bode Vintage Hotel On Chestnut Street Sells For $17.5 Million
  • 6/8/2023
SCI, Parent Of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Acquires Hamilton Funeral Home
  • 6/8/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 6/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/8/2023
Opinion
The School Budget Increase Is A Forever Commitment
  • 6/8/2023
Massey Family Thanks Allen Corey And SquareOne
  • 6/8/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/9/2023
Why I'm Running For City Council
  • 6/8/2023
You Can't Make This Up
  • 6/8/2023
Sports
Former Hixson Basketball Standout Kirby Brown Gets D1 Scholarship
Former Hixson Basketball Standout Kirby Brown Gets D1 Scholarship
  • 6/8/2023
Wiedmer: PGA Blinks First
  • 6/7/2023
Tennessee PGA Staging Event To Honor Veterans At Sweetens Cove
Tennessee PGA Staging Event To Honor Veterans At Sweetens Cove
  • 6/7/2023
Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Game Set For June 13 at Frost Stadium
  • 6/8/2023
Lee Coaches, Athletes Earn NCAA Division II Outdoor Track And Field Awards
  • 6/8/2023
Happenings
Citizen's Town Hall On Climate Change Action Plan Is Thursday
  • 6/8/2023
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Chattanooga Receives $75,000 From Taco Bell Foundation
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Chattanooga Receives $75,000 From Taco Bell Foundation
  • 6/8/2023
Jerry Summers: 2 Murders On Missionary Ridge
Jerry Summers: 2 Murders On Missionary Ridge
  • 6/8/2023
McBrien Road At Ringgold Road To Be Closed Next Week For Telephone Pole Installation
  • 6/9/2023
Hamilton County Spring Clean-Up: A Day For Community Service Is June 10
  • 6/8/2023
Entertainment
Theatre Company Obvious Dad Opens Summer Season With Sagittarius Ponderosa
  • 6/8/2023
Michelle Malone Brings American Roots Music To Songbirds June 29
  • 6/7/2023
Best of Grizzard- Fear Of Flying No. 3
Best of Grizzard- Fear Of Flying No. 3
  • 6/9/2023
Local Costume Designer Janie Bryant Receives Honorary Degree From SCAD
Local Costume Designer Janie Bryant Receives Honorary Degree From SCAD
  • 6/8/2023
WFLI Adds Good Morning Chattanooga From NewsChannel 9 To "The Talk Of Chattanooga"
  • 6/6/2023
Opinion
The School Budget Increase Is A Forever Commitment
  • 6/8/2023
Massey Family Thanks Allen Corey And SquareOne
  • 6/8/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/9/2023
Dining
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
  • 6/7/2023
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Business
Millennium Bank Supports Humane Educational Society With Donation Drive
  • 6/8/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events June 12-16
  • 6/8/2023
Georgia Department Of Labor Temporarily Suspends Employer-Filed (Partial) Claims System
  • 6/7/2023
Real Estate
City to Launch First-Time Home Buyer Grant And Loan Program At Affordable Housing Resource Fair June 12
  • 6/8/2023
Nicole Heyman Appointed To Chattanooga Housing Authority Board Of Commissioners
  • 6/7/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 1-7
  • 6/8/2023
Student Scene
Nurse.org Names UTC School Of Nursing Best In Tennessee
  • 6/7/2023
GNTC Announces President’s And Dean’s Lists For Spring 2023
  • 6/8/2023
GNTC’s Youth Success Academy Holds Graduation Ceremonies
  • 6/7/2023
Living Well
Ashley Powers Recognized With National Exceptional Caregiver Award
  • 6/8/2023
Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
  • 6/7/2023
Grand Elks Lodge Emergency Services Medal Of Valor To Be Awarded Posthumously To Gregory D. Neely
Grand Elks Lodge Emergency Services Medal Of Valor To Be Awarded Posthumously To Gregory D. Neely
  • 6/7/2023
Memories
Always The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/8/2023
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Outdoors
Reflection Riding Offers History Paddle Tours
Reflection Riding Offers History Paddle Tours
  • 6/8/2023
Riverbend Festival Water Refill Stations Saves Over 31,000 Water Bottles From Landfills
  • 6/8/2023
Collegedale Police Help Baby Fawn
  • 6/8/2023
Travel
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
Church
Pat Roberson Dies, Graduated McCallie In 1946
Pat Roberson Dies, Graduated McCallie In 1946
  • 6/8/2023
Bob Tamasy: It All Depends On What Perspective You Take
Bob Tamasy: It All Depends On What Perspective You Take
  • 6/8/2023
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For June 18
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For June 18
  • 6/7/2023
Obituaries
Wanda K. McBroom
Wanda K. McBroom
  • 6/8/2023
Frank Richardson Grant
Frank Richardson Grant
  • 6/8/2023
Cheryl Diane McClatchey
Cheryl Diane McClatchey
  • 6/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Norris, William Hugh (Dayton)
  • 6/7/2023
Love, John Douglas, Jr. (Cleveland)
Love, John Douglas, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 6/7/2023
Allen, Jefferies Devane, Sr. (Cleveland)
Allen, Jefferies Devane, Sr. (Cleveland)
  • 6/7/2023