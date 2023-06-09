Police Blotter: Woman With No Pants Said Boyfriend Beat Her Up; Woman Thinks Boyfriend Broke Her Door

An officer saw a woman not wearing pants sitting in the gravel on New York Avenue. The officer spoke with her and she said she was beat by her boyfriend and he left her on the side of the road. She said she was unable to walk because her pants were in her boyfriend’s truck. She didn’t want any reports, but did want a ride home. The officer spoke with another woman who said she knows the boyfriend and witnessed the two arguing. The witness said after the boyfriend left, the woman began hitting herself with rocks prior to police arrival. The officer transported the woman to her home.

A man on Wheeler Avenue called police and said he was in a verbal argument with his girlfriend. The man wanted police to diffuse the situation before it became physical between them. An officer arrived and spoke with both the man and woman. Both denied any physical altercation had occurred. The woman said the man’s daughter was on her way to pick her up so she could leave for the night. The man’s daughter arrived and the woman left without issue.

Police responded to 5084 S. Terrace on a report of a man removing items from a dumpster. Police spoke with him and told him to return all the items he took from the dumpster. The man complied with the request.

A man on E. 11th Street was locked out of his apartment. An officer tried to help the man speak with the on-call maintenance, but was unsuccessful. The man is a diabetic and, when asked if he needed EMS due to his condition, he said he was fine and would call if he needed any other help.

A man at Subway at 3127 Broad St. told police someone stole a Stihl MS271 chainsaw from his lawn trailer. Utilizing LeadsOnline, an officer was able to enter the serial number of the stolen chainsaw. The results implicated a man as the suspect showing he pawned the chainsaw.

While on call, an officer was flagged down by a woman on Palmetto Street. The woman said a week ago a man tried to set fire to her house and proceeded to show police a video of a thin black man holding what appeared to be a house sprayer in front of her doorbell camera. Police attempted to stop the man to talk to him but he ran in an unknown direction. The woman said she had already filed a report on the incident and just wants the man who was dressed in all black arrested. An officer patrolled the area and spoke to a pedestrian but was not able to locate the man.

A man on Walnut Street told police someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole the following items: a loaded Glock 22 40 caliber, Apple iPhone 13 mini, Dolce & Gabana sunglasses and polo shirts. The man called back in to add his 10k gold necklace was also stolen.

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police she returned home to find the glass in the sliding door to her apartment had been broken. She believed the suspect is her boyfriend, however she had no proof. The value of the door was estimated to be around $1,000.