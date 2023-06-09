Latest Headlines

  Friday, June 9, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, STEVEN DEVON
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE
4632 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162251
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
718 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041223
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION

BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE
3523 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112762
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY

BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
9861 FRIEDA LINE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BYRD, CARROLL L
1906 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CARTER, DALLAS RYAN
1014 BONANZA PL APT 6 DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CASH, VIRGINIA LYNN
416 CANSLER AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAMBERS, TAYLOR MACKENZIE
1612 MILLWOODE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

COPELAND, BRANDON L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE
1812 TUSKGEEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE
2619 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045417
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
1305 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FITZGERALD, GERALD NELSON
162 LEWIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FLIPPEN, JOSEPH PAUL
1650 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HANCOCK, AMANDA NICHOLE
1507 KARWILL LANE APTB EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKS, TANNER JAMES
2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

JACKSON, GABRIELLE ELISHA
121 WOLFE STREET APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE
214 8TH AVE SW WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

JOHNSTON, THOMAS MATTHEW
168 COUNTY ROAD 384 NOITA, 37826
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, DESTINI DENISE
4729 BRIARWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE
2105 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KASPAR, FRANK ROBERT
3275 OLD FREEWILL RD CLEVELAND, 30323
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

KENNEMER, JEREMIAH ALEXANDER
721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
585 5TH ST SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373797823
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NIX, DONALD GWEN
1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 373433028
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN
1226 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122334
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENN, ERIC NELSON
7606 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN
7325 GREENWOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PIERCE, LEBRON RASHAUN
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, ONTARIO MARKIS
2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO
6823 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOSO GABRIEL, FELISTEO
1706 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER
6761 HICKORY CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STAFFORD, PRESTON M
9206 ALABAMA HWY IDER, 35981
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YARBROUGH, JOHNNY LEE
22 FISHER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

BATES, STEVEN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/16/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/27/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, ERIC GIG
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/28/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BYRD, CARROLL L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARTER, DALLAS RYAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COPELAND, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/24/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FITZGERALD, GERALD NELSON
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 11/20/1950
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FLIPPEN, JOSEPH PAUL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/06/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANCOCK, AMANDA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANKS, TANNER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
JOHNSTON, THOMAS MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/24/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, DESTINI DENISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KASPAR, FRANK ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
KENNEMER, JEREMIAH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NIX, DONALD GWEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENN, ERIC NELSON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PIERCE, LEBRON RASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, ONTARIO MARKIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNOSO GABRIEL, FELISTEO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STAFFORD, PRESTON M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YARBROUGH, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)


