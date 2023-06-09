Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, STEVEN DEVON

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE

4632 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162251

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041223

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION



BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE

3523 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112762

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY



BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD

9861 FRIEDA LINE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BYRD, CARROLL L

1906 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CARTER, DALLAS RYAN

1014 BONANZA PL APT 6 DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CASH, VIRGINIA LYNN

416 CANSLER AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHAMBERS, TAYLOR MACKENZIE

1612 MILLWOODE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



COPELAND, BRANDON L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT UNDER $1,000



CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE

1812 TUSKGEEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE

2619 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045417

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE1305 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFITZGERALD, GERALD NELSON162 LEWIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FLIPPEN, JOSEPH PAUL1650 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DASIY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHANCOCK, AMANDA NICHOLE1507 KARWILL LANE APTB EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HANKS, TANNER JAMES2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUJACKSON, GABRIELLE ELISHA121 WOLFE STREET APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE214 8TH AVE SW WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTJOHNSTON, THOMAS MATTHEW168 COUNTY ROAD 384 NOITA, 37826Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARJONES, DESTINI DENISE4729 BRIARWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE2105 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKASPAR, FRANK ROBERT3275 OLD FREEWILL RD CLEVELAND, 30323Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEKENNEMER, JEREMIAH ALEXANDER721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN585 5TH ST SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373797823Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANIX, DONALD GWEN1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 373433028Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN1226 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122334Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PENN, ERIC NELSON7606 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSPHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN7325 GREENWOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATIONIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPIERCE, LEBRON RASHAUN2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRICE, ONTARIO MARKIS2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONRAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO6823 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REYNOSO GABRIEL, FELISTEO1706 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER6761 HICKORY CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSTAFFORD, PRESTON M9206 ALABAMA HWY IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YARBROUGH, JOHNNY LEE22 FISHER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

