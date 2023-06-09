Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BATES, STEVEN DEVON
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE
4632 TRAILWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162251
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR
718 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041223
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE
3523 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112762
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY
BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD
9861 FRIEDA LINE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BYRD, CARROLL L
1906 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARTER, DALLAS RYAN
1014 BONANZA PL APT 6 DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CASH, VIRGINIA LYNN
416 CANSLER AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAMBERS, TAYLOR MACKENZIE
1612 MILLWOODE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
COPELAND, BRANDON L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE
1812 TUSKGEEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE
2619 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045417
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
1305 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FITZGERALD, GERALD NELSON
162 LEWIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FLIPPEN, JOSEPH PAUL
1650 WENDY CIRCLE SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANCOCK, AMANDA NICHOLE
1507 KARWILL LANE APTB EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANKS, TANNER JAMES
2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
JACKSON, GABRIELLE ELISHA
121 WOLFE STREET APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE
214 8TH AVE SW WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
JOHNSTON, THOMAS MATTHEW
168 COUNTY ROAD 384 NOITA, 37826
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, DESTINI DENISE
4729 BRIARWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE
2105 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KASPAR, FRANK ROBERT
3275 OLD FREEWILL RD CLEVELAND, 30323
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
KENNEMER, JEREMIAH ALEXANDER
721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
585 5TH ST SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
13744 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373797823
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NIX, DONALD GWEN
1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 373433028
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARSONS, SHAYLA LYNN
1226 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122334
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENN, ERIC NELSON
7606 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN
7325 GREENWOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PIERCE, LEBRON RASHAUN
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, ONTARIO MARKIS
2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RAMIREZ VASQUEZ, DANNY RONALDO
6823 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNOSO GABRIEL, FELISTEO
1706 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER
6761 HICKORY CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STAFFORD, PRESTON M
9206 ALABAMA HWY IDER, 35981
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YARBROUGH, JOHNNY LEE
22 FISHER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
Here are the mug shots:
