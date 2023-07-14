3 Arrested At Walmart On Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers made contact with several individuals at the Walmart who were found to be in possession of narcotics. One individual was charged with possession of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Two others were charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

A business alarm was activated in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway. It was found to have been set off by a delivery driver.



A resident in the 10700 block of Bean Drive reported that their license plate had been lost.



McKee Food Corporation reported two lost license plates from their vehicle fleet.



A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 10600 block of Lee Highway.



A phone call scam was reported from the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway after a scammer had called and identified themself as a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office employee demanding payment.



Police stood by at the Collegedale Credit Union to keep the peace while a former employee gathered their belongings.



Officers responded to a reported crash in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

The crash was found to have occurred on Lee Highway and was referred to Chattanooga police.A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Street for speeding resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI and the passenger’s arrest for DUI by consent.An unknown 911 call came in from the 9700 block of Sanborn Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were located.Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original charge of shoplifting. The fugitive was transported to the jail.An individual with special needs reportedly ran away from their home in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood. They were found at the entrance of the neighborhood and returned home.Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original charge of drug possession. The fugitive was transported to the jail.Police responded to The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex after receiving reports of a suspicious person in the area banging on doors and claiming they were being chased. Officers made contact with the individual who appeared to be having a mental health crisis. They were placed in protective custody and transported to a local hospital.