Cleveland Felon Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence After placing Gun On Consignment At Gun Show

A Cleveland, Tn., man received a four-year prison sentence for placing a gun on consigment at a gun show. John Brewer had a felony record and was not suppose to be in possession of a weaon.

He appeared before Judge Charles Atchley in Chattanooga.

Brewer earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun.

Prosecutors said on Aug. 26, 2022, Brewer brought a Smith and Wesson handgun to a gun show and placed it on consignment.

The operator of the show found out that Brewer was a convicted felon and called police.

Brewer told an agent he knew he was a convicted felon and was not suppose to be in possession of the gun.