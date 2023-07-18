Latest Headlines

Cleveland Felon Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence After placing Gun On Consignment At Gun Show

  • Tuesday, July 18, 2023

A Cleveland, Tn., man received a four-year prison sentence for placing a gun on consigment at a gun show. John Brewer had a felony record and was not suppose to be in possession of a weaon.

He appeared before Judge Charles Atchley in Chattanooga.

Brewer earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun.

Prosecutors said on Aug. 26, 2022, Brewer brought a Smith and Wesson handgun to a gun show and placed it on consignment.

The operator of the show found out that Brewer was a convicted felon and called police.

Brewer told an agent he knew he was a convicted felon and was not suppose to be in possession of the gun.

A man who earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun has gotten a 15-month federal prison sentence. Eric Burns appeared before Judge Charles Atchley. Chattanooga Police on Sept..

A Cleveland, Tn., man received a four-year prison sentence for placing a gun on consigment at a gun show. John Brewer had a felony record and was not suppose to be in possession of a weaon.

Night shift officers responded to the Circle K at the intersection of Little Debbie Parkway and Apison Pike, after a person claiming to be the devil slammed an alcohol display to the ground and

