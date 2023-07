A man who earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun has gotten a 15-month federal prison sentence.

Eric Burns appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

Chattanooga Police on Sept.. 28, 2022, checked out a report that a man was impersonating a federal officer.

Burns was found wearing a holster. Inside a white van he was driving was a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun. The gun fit into the holster.