Latest Headlines

Collegedale Commission Rezones Multiple University Properties

  • Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The Collegedale Commission took action at the Monday night meeting to rezone multiple properties in the city limits, several of which are owned by Southern Adventist University. Seven parcels that are east of Collegedale Academy, a private school run by the university, were rezoned from low density single family/two family to U-1, University. That will allow elementary school recreational activities, including a soccer field to be built there. Commissioner Katie Lamb commented that the zoning hange will remove quite a bit of property from of the tax rolls.

Rezoning other property at 4690 and 4688 University Drive owned by the university was also approved to change the zoning from R-2 Single - Two family residential to U-1 University, where the school will build more apartments. There will be eight apartments in each building.

Because of the additional people and cars, traffic will be impacted around Collegedale Academy. To help alleviate the problem, a new exit road leading out of the back of the complex will divert cars onto University Drive, away from the elementary school. And the city agreed to abandon the unopened 20-foot right-of-way off of the 4600 block of University Drive, locally known as Camp Road. That additional property will be divided between each of those two adjacent parcels.

Privately owned property at 10965 Apison Pike was rezoned from Agricultural to R-2, Low Density Single and Two-family. The occupied, single-family home located there will remain until the owner comes back at a later date to have the property subdivided. And an additional two parcels on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road that are currently C-2 Commercial, were changed to Mixed Use Town Center. The lot line between the two parcels will be abandoned to create a single lot.

Several items on the agenda were from City Attorney Sam Elliott dealing with state law. He said Collegedale Commission meetings do not always follow Roberts Rules of Order and that works for Collegedale. He recommended adopting a policy that codifies what has been the long-time policy, making that practice permissible. He said anyone on the commission can still call for the rules of order to be followed at their discretion.

The city’s air pollution control ordinance was also amended. Attorney Elliott said that air quality standards are established by the state and federal law, but Hamilton County allows for standards that vary from the state but can be no less stringent. The 11 governments in the county are being asked to pass the amendment to the ordinance to incorporate some of the federal requirements and allow the variances by the county.                                         

Due to recent legislation in Tennessee, municipalities are required to publish agendas 48 hours before a commission meeting and in Collegedale that means that it will be sent to the commissioners on Friday morning. If there is an emergency, an item can be added to the agenda. The commissioners agreed to try to have all items that will be discussed at the meetings to the city manager by the close of the business day on the Thursday before the meeting. That would provide a little more time for the commissioners to ask questions if they have any, pertaining to the agenda items. Attorney Elliott said it is appropriate to publish and advertise the meetings on the city’s website.

Guidelines were also passed regarding records maintenance and how long they should be retained. The city will comply with the best practices recommended by MTAS, Municipal Technical Advisory Services, the agency that exists to assist towns and cities in Tennessee.

A resolution passed that approved some amendments and revisions to the Collegedale personnel manual incorporating comments from the commissioners at an earlier meeting. One item that is designed to recognize and reward employees for years of service, provides an incentive bonus aimed for the retention of employees. Another amendment involves harassment complaints and who an employee should report a complaint to. All but one commissioner agreed that the complaint should go through the customary chain of command, and that the commissioners’ job is not to micromanage and run the city. The traditional chain of command would be to first go to the city attorney or city manager. Commissioner Tonya Sadler was persistent in wanting the commissioners to be added to that chain of command and was the only voice in opposition.

Another condition in changes to the personnel manual is to allow an employee who is provided with a take-home vehicle, to live more than 25 miles from Collegedale, the current distance limit. Commissioner Debbie Baker said that people cannot be required to live in the city because many cannot afford the prices of a house in Collegedale. The holidays recognized for city employees will be determined by the city’s personnel policy. The changes made to the personnel policy were passed with only Commissioner Sadler voting no.

In other business, approval was given for purchasing six Dodge Durangos for the police department for the amount of $225,460. The police will also be getting a Laser Sight LE Simulator Range for $44,750. And a memo of understanding was approved for criminal history data sharing between Collegedale police department and the Collegedale municipal court.

Another police officer will be added to the department who will serve as the SRO for Collegedale Academy. The state now allows a city to provide SROs for a private school. The cost of this position will be shared with 9/12, or $70,500 coming from the school and 3/12, or $23,500 coming from the city. When school is out during the summer this officer will work as a Collegedale police officer.

Latest Headlines
Collegedale Commission Rezones Multiple University Properties
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2023
National Weather Service Warns Of Possible Severe Weather For Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2023
Developer Unveils Renderings For New Ballpark And Adjacent Development At U.S. Pipe Site
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2023
Felon With Gun Said To Be Impersonating Federal Officer Gets 15-Month Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2023
Cleveland Felon Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence After placing Gun On Consignment At Gun Show
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2023
Person Claiming To Be The Devil Is Arrested For Vandalism And Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2023
Breaking News
Collegedale Commission Rezones Multiple University Properties
  • 7/18/2023

The Collegedale Commission took action at the Monday night meeting to rezone multiple properties in the city limits, several of which are owned by Southern Adventist University. Seven parcels ... more

Felon With Gun Said To Be Impersonating Federal Officer Gets 15-Month Sentence
  • 7/18/2023

A man who earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun has gotten a 15-month federal prison sentence. Eric Burns appeared before Judge Charles Atchley. Chattanooga Police on Sept.. ... more

Cleveland Felon Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence After placing Gun On Consignment At Gun Show
  • 7/18/2023

A Cleveland, Tn., man received a four-year prison sentence for placing a gun on consigment at a gun show. John Brewer had a felony record and was not suppose to be in possession of a weaon. ... more

Breaking News
Person Claiming To Be The Devil Is Arrested For Vandalism And Theft - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/18/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2023
Chattanooga Airport Thriving As Terry Hart Makes His Exit
  • 7/17/2023
Bicyclist Injured In Wreck On Grove Street Monday Afternoon
  • 7/17/2023
Opinion
Shoplifting, Stealing And Honest Work
  • 7/17/2023
New Boating Under The Influence Law Needs To Be Re-Examined - And Response (4)
  • 7/16/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden Bows To China
Senator Blackburn: Biden Bows To China
  • 7/17/2023
Who Is Misgendering?
  • 7/17/2023
Distinguished Chattanoogans In The Military
  • 7/16/2023
Sports
Trio Of Local Golfers Hope To Extend Chattanooga’s Historic Connection With Southern Amateur
  • 7/17/2023
The Honors Course To Host 117th Southern Amateur Championship This Week
The Honors Course To Host 117th Southern Amateur Championship This Week
  • 7/16/2023
Randy Smith: Ready For Some Football
Randy Smith: Ready For Some Football
  • 7/17/2023
Crossville Speedway Changes UCRA Date Due To Inclement Weather
  • 7/18/2023
Two Football Mocs Named To Early Shrine Bowl List
  • 7/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About The Medal Of Honor, AWOL Fireworks, Reader Polls, And Parks At Schools
  • 7/18/2023
The Salvation Army Calls Needs Bottled Water For Life Navigation Ministry
  • 7/18/2023
Jerry Summers: Hollowing Vs. Reimagining
Jerry Summers: Hollowing Vs. Reimagining
  • 7/16/2023
Collegedale Academy Partners With City To Hire A School Resource Officer
Collegedale Academy Partners With City To Hire A School Resource Officer
  • 7/18/2023
AVA Announces 2023 Annual Juried Member Exhibition July 21
  • 7/18/2023
Entertainment
Red Clay Strays Is Friday At Nightfall
Red Clay Strays Is Friday At Nightfall
  • 7/18/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Opens Summer Comedy "Play On!" Thursday
Ringgold Playhouse Opens Summer Comedy "Play On!" Thursday
  • 7/18/2023
Best of Grizzard- Term Limits
Best of Grizzard- Term Limits
  • 7/18/2023
The B-52s Concert Headlines Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
The B-52s Concert Headlines Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
  • 7/18/2023
Everything Is Terrible! Kids Klub Summer Tour Plays In Chattanooga Aug. 3
  • 7/17/2023
Opinion
Shoplifting, Stealing And Honest Work
  • 7/17/2023
New Boating Under The Influence Law Needs To Be Re-Examined - And Response (4)
  • 7/16/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden Bows To China
Senator Blackburn: Biden Bows To China
  • 7/17/2023
Dining
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
Business
Sales Tax Holidays Announced On Groceries And Back-To-School Items
  • 7/18/2023
Chattanooga Is 1 Of 5 EDA Tech Hub Proposals For State Of Tennessee Endorsed By LaunchTN
  • 7/18/2023
Tennessee AG Joins 50-State Coalition, Partners With Federal Trade Commission To Crackdown On Illegal Telemarketing Calls To U.S. Consumers
  • 7/18/2023
Real Estate
Habitat's Chattanooga Mud Run Set For Sept. 9
Habitat's Chattanooga Mud Run Set For Sept. 9
  • 7/18/2023
Issa Plans Subdivision With 31 New Homes On Gray Road
  • 7/17/2023
Steven Sharpe: June 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 7/12/2023
Student Scene
HCS Students Meet Or Exceed State Proficiency Levels In 79% Of Measured Areas On TCAP Testing
  • 7/18/2023
Mayor Kelly, City Of Chattanooga Ramp Up Awareness Of Credit Scores With Financial Literacy 720 Campaign
Mayor Kelly, City Of Chattanooga Ramp Up Awareness Of Credit Scores With Financial Literacy 720 Campaign
  • 7/18/2023
Tennessee Board Of Regents Approves Criteria For Next President Of Cleveland State Community College
  • 7/18/2023
Living Well
Krikor Jansezian, Ph.D., Named CEO Of Parkridge Valley Hospital
Krikor Jansezian, Ph.D., Named CEO Of Parkridge Valley Hospital
  • 7/18/2023
Blood Assurance Fundraiser To Feature Acclaimed Songwriters
Blood Assurance Fundraiser To Feature Acclaimed Songwriters
  • 7/18/2023
Senior Health Fair-Drug Take Back And Shred Event Is Friday
  • 7/18/2023
Memories
Remembering Colorful Curtis Adams
  • 7/15/2023
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, TWRA Collaborate To Increase Huntable Land, Enhance Recreational Opportunities In Preparation For New State Park
TDEC, TWRA Collaborate To Increase Huntable Land, Enhance Recreational Opportunities In Preparation For New State Park
  • 7/17/2023
Body Of Missing Man Recovered On Cherokee Lake
  • 7/14/2023
4 Children Injured In Tellico Lake Boating Accident; 3 With Serious Injuries
  • 7/13/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Taking Steps to Overcome Temptation
Bob Tamasy: Taking Steps to Overcome Temptation
  • 7/17/2023
"When The Past Gets In Your Eyes" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/10/2023
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
  • 7/10/2023
Obituaries
Chris “Big C” Hensley
Chris “Big C” Hensley
  • 7/18/2023
Cassandra K. Moore
Cassandra K. Moore
  • 7/18/2023
Thomas “Tom” Garverick
Thomas “Tom” Garverick
  • 7/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Zamora, Raquel Cortez (Dalton)
  • 7/18/2023
DeLoach, Randall Craig (Dalton)
  • 7/18/2023
Smith, Harold Michael "Mike" (Dalton)
Smith, Harold Michael "Mike" (Dalton)
  • 7/18/2023