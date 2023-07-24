Gas Station Air Machine Is Vandalized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An employee from the Murphy USA gas station in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway reported that the air machine had been vandalized.Officers responded to a domestic disorder in the 10400 block of Lee Highway. No arrests were made.Police escorted two individuals begging for money from Walmart’s private property at the property owner’s request.A traffic stop in the Taco Bell parking lot resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.An unknown 911 call came in from the 5800 block of Main Street.The area was checked but no emergencies were found.A traffic stop in the 4-Corner’s area, in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, led to the driver being charged with possession of narcotics and driving on a suspended license.An officer kept the peace while an individual collected personal property from an address in the 10000 block of Sunny Lane.Police responded to a residential alarm at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. The alarm was malfunctioning.Officers made contact with a homeless couple sleeping in their car at the Walmart. Assistance was offered but refused.An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy High School. The building was checked and everything checked out ok.Police were called to the 5100 block of Bess Moore Road for a domestic disorder between family members. No crimes were committed.An officer stood by to block a lane of traffic while a motorist put a tire back on their boat trailer in the 9100 block of Apison Pike.An alarm was activated at Ooltewah Middle School. A door to the gymnasium was found open. The building was checked and the door secured.A resident in the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex reported that rubber gloves bad been stuffed into the gas line of their vehicle.A concerned citizen reported that an individual was yelling at the car wash located in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. No one was located when an officer checked the area.A concerned citizen reported construction machinery had been left in the 4200 block of Wellesley Drive. An officer placed a 48-hour removal tag on the vehicle to be towed if not removed within the allotted time.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license. A passenger was also arrested for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.A concerned citizen reportedly heard a voice calling for help in the Walmart parking lot. The area was checked but nothing was heard or seen to indicate someone was in distress.An unknown 911 call came in from the 4300 block of Wellesley Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.Officers made contact with an individual at the Circle K in the 9300 block of Lee Highway, and discovered that they had warrants out of Catoosa County for theft, possession of stolen property, driving on a revoked license, and failure to appear. The fugitive was transported to the jail to await extradition.The alarm at the Collegedale Spanish American Church was activated. The building was checked and found secure.The courtesy officer for the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex reported a suspicious motorcycle driving between buildings and in the grass. Officers located the motorcycle and checked to see if it was stolen. It was not.An unknown 911 call came in from the 4000 block of Spalding Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.An officer responded to the Circle K in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, after a young driver had accidentally put their car in drive instead of reverse while attempting to back out of a parking spot and hit a parking pole.K9 Krino notified officers to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle parked at the Collegedale Walmart while officers were speaking with two of the vehicle’s occupants. Drugs were confirmed to be inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, as well as driving on a revoked license. The passenger was arrested for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants out of Rhea County, Tennessee.East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive wanted on a failure to appear warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license. The fugitive was transported to the jail.A Spanish speaking Collegedale officer assisted Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop near the intersection of Hickory Valley Road and Bonny Oaks Drive with translating for a Spanish speaking driver.