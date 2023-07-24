Latest Headlines

Gas Station Air Machine Is Vandalized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, July 24, 2023
An employee from the Murphy USA gas station in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway reported that the air machine had been vandalized. 

Officers responded to a domestic disorder in the 10400 block of Lee Highway. No arrests were made.  

Police escorted two individuals begging for money from Walmart’s private property  at the property owner’s request. 

A traffic stop in the Taco Bell parking lot resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the 5800 block of Main Street.
The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

A traffic stop in the 4-Corner’s area, in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, led to the driver being charged with possession of narcotics and driving on a suspended license. 

An officer kept the peace while an individual collected personal property from an address in the 10000 block of Sunny Lane. 

Police responded to a residential alarm at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. The alarm was malfunctioning. 

Officers made contact with a homeless couple sleeping in their car at the Walmart. Assistance was offered but refused. 

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy High School. The building was checked and everything checked out ok. 

Police were called to the 5100 block of Bess Moore Road for a domestic disorder between family members. No crimes were committed. 
 
An officer stood by to block a lane of traffic while a motorist put a tire back on their boat trailer in the 9100 block of Apison Pike. 

An alarm was activated at Ooltewah Middle School. A door to the gymnasium was found open. The building was checked and the door secured. 

A resident in the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex reported that rubber gloves bad been stuffed into the gas line of their vehicle.  

A concerned citizen reported that an individual was yelling at the car wash located in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. No one was located when an officer checked the area. 

A concerned citizen reported construction machinery had been left in the 4200 block of Wellesley Drive. An officer placed a 48-hour removal tag on the vehicle to be towed if not removed within the allotted time. 

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license. A passenger was also arrested for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. 

A concerned citizen reportedly heard a voice calling for help in the Walmart parking lot. The area was checked but nothing was heard or seen to indicate someone was in distress.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 4300 block of Wellesley Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

Officers made contact with an individual at the Circle K in the 9300 block of Lee Highway, and discovered that they had warrants out of Catoosa County for theft, possession of stolen property, driving on a revoked license, and failure to appear. The fugitive was transported to the jail to await extradition. 

The alarm at the Collegedale Spanish American Church was activated. The building was checked and found secure. 

The courtesy officer for the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex reported a suspicious motorcycle driving between buildings and in the grass. Officers located the motorcycle and checked to see if it was stolen. It was not. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the 4000 block of Spalding Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

An officer responded to the Circle K in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, after a young driver had accidentally put their car in drive instead of reverse while attempting to back out of a parking spot and hit a parking pole.

K9 Krino notified officers to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle parked at the Collegedale Walmart while officers were speaking with two of the vehicle’s occupants. Drugs were confirmed to be inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, as well as driving on a revoked license. The passenger was arrested for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants out of Rhea County, Tennessee. 

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive wanted on a failure to appear warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license. The fugitive was transported to the jail. 

A Spanish speaking Collegedale officer assisted Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop near the intersection of Hickory Valley Road and Bonny Oaks Drive with translating for a Spanish speaking driver. 
Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2023
Gas Station Air Machine Is Vandalized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Man Stole Her Deceased Father’s Truck; Disgruntled T-Mobile Customer Kicks Down Sign
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For July 17-23
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2023
Gas Prices Rise 17.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/24/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Gas Station Air Machine Is Vandalized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/24/2023

An employee from the Murphy USA gas station in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway reported that the air machine had been vandalized. Officers responded to a domestic disorder in the ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/24/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Man Stole Her Deceased Father’s Truck; Disgruntled T-Mobile Customer Kicks Down Sign
  • 7/24/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For July 17-23
  • 7/24/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/24/2023
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased In Chattanooga
  • 7/23/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Complains About Neighbor Using Her Driveway; Police Give Drunk Woman Covered In “Citrus Pulp” A Ride
  • 7/23/2023
Opinion
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Who Left Who? - And Response (4)
  • 7/21/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/21/2023
Get Government Out Of The Way And Let Free Market Operate
  • 7/20/2023
Sports
Chattanooga FC Holds On For Trophy Win Over "El Sur"
  • 7/22/2023
Course-Record Final Round Surges Gabrelcik To Southern Amateur Title
  • 7/22/2023
Lookouts Rally For 9-1 Win At Birmingham
  • 7/23/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Final Saturday
  • 7/22/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Jonathan Filipe
  • 7/22/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Overgrowth Of Kudzu
Life With Ferris: The Overgrowth Of Kudzu
  • 7/24/2023
Knoxville’s Nariah Mullins Is Tennessee’s Distinguished Young Woman 2024
Knoxville’s Nariah Mullins Is Tennessee’s Distinguished Young Woman 2024
  • 7/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 7/24/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/24/2023
Honoring The Sacrifice American Heroes Dinner Hosts General John F. Kelly
Honoring The Sacrifice American Heroes Dinner Hosts General John F. Kelly
  • 7/23/2023
Entertainment
Happy Tuesday Performs Aug. 5 At The Granfalloon
Happy Tuesday Performs Aug. 5 At The Granfalloon
  • 7/23/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Tony Bennett
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Tony Bennett
  • 7/22/2023
Barrelhouse Ballroom Presents 1st Annual Jerry Fest Aug. 5
Barrelhouse Ballroom Presents 1st Annual Jerry Fest Aug. 5
  • 7/21/2023
Riverfront Nights Draws Large Crowd
  • 7/22/2023
Dame Dash, LaRussell Announced For Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit; Early Access Tickets Released
  • 7/21/2023
Opinion
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Who Left Who? - And Response (4)
  • 7/21/2023
Dining
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Business
Unemployment In Tennessee Drops To Match All-Time Low Rate
  • 7/20/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 7/24/2023
Georgia Experiencing Record High Job Numbers In June
  • 7/20/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For July 13-19
  • 7/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/20/2023
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
  • 7/19/2023
Student Scene
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
  • 7/21/2023
Board Of Regents Finds Cleveland State Criminal Justice Exam Not Compromised
  • 7/20/2023
CSCC's Robert Brewer Is The Wildlife Society Student Chapter Advisor Of The Year
CSCC's Robert Brewer Is The Wildlife Society Student Chapter Advisor Of The Year
  • 7/20/2023
Living Well
The Health Department Offering Back-To-School Immunizations And Vaccine Records For All School-Age Children
  • 7/21/2023
Attorney General Skrmetti's Statement On Proposed HHS HIPAA Privacy Rule
  • 7/21/2023
CHI Memorial’s Hollie Klug Honored As Health System Pharmacy Technician Of The Year
CHI Memorial’s Hollie Klug Honored As Health System Pharmacy Technician Of The Year
  • 7/20/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Remembering Colorful Curtis Adams
  • 7/15/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
200-Acre Mountain Biking, Hiking Park On Signal Mountain Set To Open In September
  • 7/20/2023
Bike Chattanooga Expands Electrification With More E-Bikes And A New E-Station; Free 60-Minute Ride Offered July 20
  • 7/20/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Uniqueness Of Our Calling
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Uniqueness Of Our Calling
  • 7/24/2023
Hope Unlimited Ministries Fundraising Event Set For Sept. 28
  • 7/23/2023
Local Author Jim Greeson Releases "Inspiration: A Daily Spiritual Connection”
  • 7/20/2023
Obituaries
Thomas Allan Hays
Thomas Allan Hays
  • 7/23/2023
James Cecil Russell
James Cecil Russell
  • 7/22/2023
Clifford Gregory "Greg" Coggin, Jr.
Clifford Gregory "Greg" Coggin, Jr.
  • 7/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Ellerman, Michael Dean (Dayton)
  • 7/22/2023
Hustad, Ralph Edward (Collegedale)
Hustad, Ralph Edward (Collegedale)
  • 7/21/2023
Thurman, Pamela (Athens)
Thurman, Pamela (Athens)
  • 7/21/2023