Man Wanted In Armed Robbery At Oasis Gas Station In Bradley County On Sunday

A man is wanted after an armed robbery on Sunday night in Bradley County.

The man, armed with a handgun, entered the Oasis gas station at 2750 Dalton Pike in Cleveland at 9:43 p.m., took cash from the register, then assaulted the clerk before fleeing.

The suspect was wearing all black, long-sleeved shirt, pants, and ski mask. He arrived and left the scene in an all black four-door sedan.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or vehicle, or has other information which can help investigators, they should contact the crime tip line at 423 728-7336.