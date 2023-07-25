Police Blotter: Aunt And Nephew Argue Over Butter While Cooking Grits; Man Steals Cartload Of Purses At Burlington

A woman on Talatha Trail told police that her nephew was upset about her taking butter from the freezer and putting it in the refrigerator. She said he then started to disrespect her and was calling her vile names. She said he went into the garage and she was unsure if he left or not. Police spoke to the nephew, who said he was cooking grits in the kitchen and she came in saying, "I said what I meant." He said they got into a verbal argument and he went to the garage. Both of them said nothing became physical and the woman just wanted her nephew to be respectful.



* * *

A man on Chamberlain Avenue told police he was concerned about a vehicle he believed to be abandoned in front of another residence on his street. The vehicle is a white Cadillac DFW (TN tag) four door, with bricks on the trunk. The man said the vehicle has not moved and knows it is not able to move. The man has called many times on this matter and wished for the vehicle to be towed. Police told him they would not tow the vehicle that day, due to no visible sticker being on it and no report of it being stickered previously. The officer placed a sticker on the vehicle and will follow up on the matter to address the man's worries.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a parked gray SUV partially obstructing the SB lane of travel on S. Highland Park Avenue. Passing vehicles were forced to cross the solid double line into the opposing lane in order to get around. As this is generally a low traffic street at this time, the vehicle was given an improper parking sticker rather than towed.

* * *

A woman told police she was parked at a friend's residence on Tunnel Boulevard between 6 p.m. and midnight, and when she came to her home on N. Holly Street, she noticed that her entire back windshield was broken. Police observed the damage. She told police she had no idea how the damage occurred. Police didn't observe any evident signs of how the back windshield was broken, and nothing appeared to be stolen. Police obtained her vehicle insurance information, a State Farm Policy Number. Police gave her a complaint for the incident and told her to contact State Farm in roughly three days to make a claim.

* * *

A caller told police that a thin black male wearing a white shirt and black pants and carrying a cell phone was walking around in the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue looking into house and car windows. Police located a person matching that description sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue, and identified him. He acknowledged walking down the street prior to police arrival, but denied any actions of looking into windows. The man's mother told police that her son had been sitting on the porch with her and he had done nothing wrong.

* * *

An employee at the Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police a black female in her 50s had stolen merchandise from the store. He said the woman came in a dark gray Nissan sedan. She went inside, and grabbed ice and other items, concealing them in her pink and white bag, then exited the store. The woman then left, headed east on McCallie. Police searched the area, but did not locate the woman. It is estimated she took $75 worth of merchandise.



* * *

Loss prevention personnel at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, provided police video footage of a black male push out a buggy full of items, run to his vehicle and flee the scene. No further suspect information was available.

* * *

A man on Cromwell Road told police he and his wife are going through a hardship involving their marriage. He said he is in the process of getting a divorce from his wife. He said she had been sending him a lot of texts regarding their marriage. Police told him about the options for divorce and other ideas involving their living situation.

* * *

While working a crash on N. Terrace, police observed a white Chevrolet truck and a dark Ford Ranger truck blocking each other on the off ramp from I-24 westbound to N. Terrace. Both vehicles pulled off the ramp and proceeded to honk and flash lights to get police attention. The driver in the white truck denied a report, but said the other truck was road raging, then proceeded to leave. The driver in the Ford was calm and police informed him the other driver denied a report, but asked to be left alone. Police recommended that the Ford driver not drive in the same direction. The Ford driver confirmed they would not and left the area.

* * *

The manager at Burlington, 2521 Lifestyle Way, told police a black male with blue plaid shirt and blue jeans stole a cart full of purses. She believes there were roughly worth $25 or more per purse. She said he walked into the parking lot and got into a black sedan. No other suspect information was known.