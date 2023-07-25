Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Aunt And Nephew Argue Over Butter While Cooking Grits; Man Steals Cartload Of Purses At Burlington

  • Tuesday, July 25, 2023

A woman on Talatha Trail told police that her nephew was upset about her taking butter from the freezer and putting it in the refrigerator. She said he then started to disrespect her and was calling her vile names. She said he went into the garage and she was unsure if he left or not. Police spoke to the nephew, who said he was cooking grits in the kitchen and she came in saying, "I said what I meant." He said they got into a verbal argument and he went to the garage. Both of them said nothing became physical and the woman just wanted her nephew to be respectful.

* * *

A man on Chamberlain Avenue told police he was concerned about a vehicle he believed to be abandoned in front of another residence on his street. The vehicle is a white Cadillac DFW (TN tag) four door, with bricks on the trunk. The man said the vehicle has not moved and knows it is not able to move. The man has called many times on this matter and wished for the vehicle to be towed. Police told him they would not tow the vehicle that day, due to no visible sticker being on it and no report of it being stickered previously. The officer placed a sticker on the vehicle and will follow up on the matter to address the man's worries.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police observed a parked gray SUV partially obstructing the SB lane of travel on S. Highland Park Avenue. Passing vehicles were forced to cross the solid double line into the opposing lane in order to get around. As this is generally a low traffic street at this time, the vehicle was given an improper parking sticker rather than towed.

* * *

A woman told police she was parked at a friend's residence on Tunnel Boulevard between 6 p.m. and midnight, and when she came to her home on N. Holly Street, she noticed that her entire back windshield was broken. Police observed the damage. She told police she had no idea how the damage occurred. Police didn't observe any evident signs of how the back windshield was broken, and nothing appeared to be stolen. Police obtained her vehicle insurance information, a State Farm Policy Number. Police gave her a complaint for the incident and told her to contact State Farm in roughly three days to make a claim.

* * *

A caller told police that a thin black male wearing a white shirt and black pants and carrying a cell phone was walking around in the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue looking into house and car windows. Police located a person matching that description sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 4600 block of Alabama Avenue, and identified him. He acknowledged walking down the street prior to police arrival, but denied any actions of looking into windows. The man's mother told police that her son had been sitting on the porch with her and he had done nothing wrong.

* * *

An employee at the Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police a black female in her 50s had stolen merchandise from the store. He said the woman came in a dark gray Nissan sedan. She went inside, and grabbed ice and other items, concealing them in her pink and white bag, then exited the store. The woman then left, headed east on McCallie. Police searched the area, but did not locate the woman. It is estimated she took $75 worth of merchandise.

* * *

Loss prevention personnel at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, provided police video footage of a black male push out a buggy full of items, run to his vehicle and flee the scene. No further suspect information was available.

* * *

A man on Cromwell Road told police he and his wife are going through a hardship involving their marriage. He said he is in the process of getting a divorce from his wife. He said she had been sending him a lot of texts regarding their marriage. Police told him about the options for divorce and other ideas involving their living situation.

* * *

While working a crash on N. Terrace, police observed a white Chevrolet truck and a dark Ford Ranger truck blocking each other on the off ramp from I-24 westbound to N. Terrace. Both vehicles pulled off the ramp and proceeded to honk and flash lights to get police attention. The driver in the white truck denied a report, but said the other truck was road raging, then proceeded to leave. The driver in the Ford was calm and police informed him the other driver denied a report, but asked to be left alone. Police recommended that the Ford driver not drive in the same direction. The Ford driver confirmed they would not and left the area.

* * *

The manager at Burlington, 2521 Lifestyle Way, told police a black male with blue plaid shirt and blue jeans stole a cart full of purses. She believes there were roughly worth $25 or more per purse. She said he walked into the parking lot and got into a black sedan. No other suspect information was known.

Latest Headlines
Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis Involved In Car Accident On Way To Chattanooga Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2023
Police Blotter: Aunt And Nephew Argue Over Butter While Cooking Grits; Man Steals Cartload Of Purses At Burlington
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/25/2023
17-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Alton Park On Monday Night In Drive-By
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2023
Breaking News
Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2023
  • 7/26/2023

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries for 2023: Employee Full Name Department Position Title Pay Rate Paty, Sherry B General Government City Judge ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/25/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/25/2023

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Main Street for a light law violation resulted in the driver’s arrest for being in possession of 300 fentanyl pills, tampering with evidence, and possession ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Aunt And Nephew Argue Over Butter While Cooking Grits; Man Steals Cartload Of Purses At Burlington
  • 7/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/25/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/24/2023
Gas Station Air Machine Is Vandalized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/24/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/24/2023
Opinion
Think Bigger, Chattanooga Planners
  • 7/24/2023
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
Notable Students From Chattanooga And Riverside High Schools
  • 7/24/2023
Who Left Who? - And Response (4)
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Sports
Law, Whitfield Seeking To Remain Alive In U.S. Junior Amateur
  • 7/24/2023
Wiedmer: Does UT Have What It Takes To Reach, Win First SEC Title Game Since 1998?
Wiedmer: Does UT Have What It Takes To Reach, Win First SEC Title Game Since 1998?
  • 7/24/2023
Chattanooga FC Holds On For Trophy Win Over "El Sur"
  • 7/22/2023
Tinker, Jones, Mabe, Werhnyak First At CWGA
  • 7/24/2023
Hall And Picklesimer Win Fort Payne Features
Hall And Picklesimer Win Fort Payne Features
  • 7/24/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Overgrowth Of Kudzu
Life With Ferris: The Overgrowth Of Kudzu
  • 7/24/2023
Knoxville’s Nariah Mullins Is Tennessee’s Distinguished Young Woman 2024
Knoxville’s Nariah Mullins Is Tennessee’s Distinguished Young Woman 2024
  • 7/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 7/24/2023
Chief John Ross Chapter Remembers The Fallen Five
Chief John Ross Chapter Remembers The Fallen Five
  • 7/25/2023
Library’s History Funhouse Brings Back Wayne-O-Rama
  • 7/25/2023
Entertainment
Signal Mountain Playhouse Presents Seussical Friday And Saturday
  • 7/24/2023
Chattanooga TV General Manager Retiring
Chattanooga TV General Manager Retiring
  • 7/24/2023
Best of Grizzard- Golf No. 1
Best of Grizzard- Golf No. 1
  • 7/25/2023
Happy Tuesday Performs Aug. 5 At The Granfalloon
Happy Tuesday Performs Aug. 5 At The Granfalloon
  • 7/23/2023
Riverfront Nights Draws Large Crowd
  • 7/22/2023
Opinion
Think Bigger, Chattanooga Planners
  • 7/24/2023
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
Notable Students From Chattanooga And Riverside High Schools
  • 7/24/2023
Dining
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches Inaugural Food Truck Festival & Expo Sept. 23
  • 7/24/2023
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
Business
Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Is This Weekend
  • 7/24/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 7/24/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Business Owner And Author Chris Lytle
  • 7/24/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For July 13-19
  • 7/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/20/2023
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
  • 7/19/2023
Student Scene
GPS Offers Month-Long Lighthouse Scholars Community Academic Camp
GPS Offers Month-Long Lighthouse Scholars Community Academic Camp
  • 7/24/2023
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
  • 7/21/2023
Board Of Regents Finds Cleveland State Criminal Justice Exam Not Compromised
  • 7/20/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Honors Megan Conley With DAISY Award
Erlanger Honors Megan Conley With DAISY Award
  • 7/24/2023
Red Sand Project Raises Awareness Of Human Trafficking
  • 7/24/2023
19th Annual Pink! Gala Co-Chairs And Theme Announced
19th Annual Pink! Gala Co-Chairs And Theme Announced
  • 7/24/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
200-Acre Mountain Biking, Hiking Park On Signal Mountain Set To Open In September
  • 7/20/2023
Bike Chattanooga Expands Electrification With More E-Bikes And A New E-Station; Free 60-Minute Ride Offered July 20
  • 7/20/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Uniqueness Of Our Calling
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Uniqueness Of Our Calling
  • 7/24/2023
Ascension Lutheran Church Announces Installation Of Deacon Ellen Koester
Ascension Lutheran Church Announces Installation Of Deacon Ellen Koester
  • 7/24/2023
Hope Unlimited Ministries Fundraising Event Set For Sept. 28
  • 7/23/2023
Obituaries
Carl Franklin Douglas
Carl Franklin Douglas
  • 7/24/2023
Ervin Lewis Dinsmore
Ervin Lewis Dinsmore
  • 7/24/2023
Theldon Hartline Echols
Theldon Hartline Echols
  • 7/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Besing, Cathy Jo (Cleveland)
Besing, Cathy Jo (Cleveland)
  • 7/24/2023
Finley, Annette "Missy" (Cleveland)
Finley, Annette "Missy" (Cleveland)
  • 7/24/2023
Norwood, Brenda Faye (Cleveland)
Norwood, Brenda Faye (Cleveland)
  • 7/24/2023