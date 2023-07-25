Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis Involved In Car Accident On Way To Chattanooga Tuesday Morning

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday while on his way to one of three fundraisers in Tennessee.



"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox News in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

The Chattanooga Police Department stated, "A four-vehicle motorcade taking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to a campaign stop in Chattanooga was involved in a crash on I-75 South this morning just below East Brainerd Road.



"The call came in at 8:15 involving the accident at Mile Marker 2.8. The motorcade came up on slow traffic and the lead vehicle had to brake quickly, which caused a rear-end collision involving the other vehicles. All the vehicles involved were government vehicles accompanying Governor DeSantis and his team to his scheduled event.



"Governor DeSantis was not hurt and continued on to the event. A female staffer did suffer a minor injury, but continued on to the event and was treated there."