New Administrative Hearing Officer Will Hear Cases At City Court

New city Administrative Hearing Officer Mike Mallen will hear cases at City Court and be assisted by the City Court Clerk's Office, the City Council was told.

He will be hearing cases at the Courts Building on Cherry Street at times that City Judge Sherry Paty is not on the bench.

However, AHO Mallen said he is still several weeks away from hearing any cases. He said city inspectors need to be trained for the new system, and he said forms need to be created for use in citations and at court.

He said a case would not be heard until at least 30 days after the citation is issued, further delaying the start.

AHO Mallen said he recently attended Environmental Court conducted by Judge Paty.

The city judge can only give fines of $50 per day, but the AHO will be able to assess penalties of $500 per day or per violation.

City Council members said they want the AHO to handle such issues as illegal STVRs, illegal dumping and noise. Councilman Darrin Ledford said there was a recent case of medical waste being dumped on the side of the road.