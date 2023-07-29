Police Investigate Brainerd Home Invasion Shooting

Chattanooga Police continue to investigate the Sunday morning home invasion shooting in the 3900 block of Cherryton Drive in Brainerd.

At 7:16 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious activity call at the residence on Cherryton Drive. When they arrived, they found several shell casings, a firearm, and a 24-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the arm and groin. He was transported to the hospital.

A short time later, a 21-year-old man checked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound believed to be related to the home invasion.

His specific involvement in the incident is still being investigated.