Police Advisory Board Members, City Council Slam State Law Crippling Panel

Members of the Chattanooga Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) and some members of the City Council on Tuesday slammed a last-minute state bill they said cripples the work of the panel.

The council did vote 5-3 for a moratorium on the work of PARC through Oct. 28, which is the state deadline for coming into compliance with the law.

Kay Baker, former PARC chair, called the bill "an ineffective paper tiger that is not worth the 10 pages of paper it is written on."

She said PARC had built a strong relationship with Chief Celeste Murphy and her department and was instrumental in bringing some changes to the department.

She said, "I feel we have brought a big positive change in the relationship between the community and the police department."

Ms. Baker pointed out that the bill requires that PARC meetings be open to the public and citizens have the right to comment. City Attorney Phil Noblett, noting that PARC has kept its meetings private, said individuals are not suppose to divulge certain police investigative materials, including tapes and videos.

Ms. Baker noted that the bill requires a paid executive director, which, she said, would have little duties.

It says PARC is not to issue its findings in a case until after the police chief takes action. PARC currently gives its input to the chief prior to a decision.

The bill directs a seven-member board. Currently, there are nine members on the board with one from each district. The bill gives the mayor authority to name all the members, with confirmation by the council.

Carol Berz, Jenny Hill and Demetrus Coonrod voted against the resolution after being highly critical of the bill.

Councilwoman Berz said it was crafted "at a time when they were mad at Nashville and Memphis, and Chattanooga got caught up in it."

Vice Chair Hill said the bill "was designed so that it (PARC) would be rendered ineffective."

Councilwoman Coonrod questioned whether PARC could go on acting as normal through the 120-day period to switch over to the new form. However, City Attorney Noblett said that would put the board members in violation of state law.

Councilman Ken Smith asked if any of the PARC members would be willing to take that chance, and none said they would.

He praised the work of the PARC board, but said, "We have no choice," but to make the changes.